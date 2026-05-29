Restoration: Or, the Plain Duty of the Loyal and Reasonable Man in the Hour of Crisis

An Address to the Direct Descendants of the Anglosphere

My fellow heirs of English liberty — whether you till the soil of Ohio or the plains of Queensland, whether you stand in the shadow of the white cliffs of Dover or beneath the vast sky of the Canadian prairies, whether your inheritance came to you through the blood of the West Saxons on the field of Edington or the frontiersmen of colonial America — hear me plainly. I speak not in the language of courts or banks, nor in that smooth and abstract jargon which the managerial class has perfected to disguise its usurpations. I speak in the plain tongue of reason and common sense, the same tongue that served our fathers when they cast off the chains of captured kings and traitorous parliaments alike. The blood that flowed at Edgehill and Culloden, at Naseby and Killiecrankie, at Runnymede and Yorktown, flows yet in your veins. The same reason that rejected the tyranny of John, the usurpations of the Long Parliament, and the folly of the court of George the Third, now rises against the managerial-financial despotism that has fastened itself upon our common inheritance like a canker upon the oak.

You have before you the Inquiry into the Loyal and Reasonable Man, that plain record of six great crises in our people’s history. It shows how, from Alfred’s day onward, the loyal and reasonable Englishman has met every overreach of power not with blind obedience nor with revolutionary frenzy, but with measured resistance rooted in ancient right and compelled only when every lawful remedy had been exhausted. The paradox which that Inquiry unfolds — and which every generation of our people has been forced to learn anew — is this: what the world calls disloyalty in the hour of crisis is often the highest loyalty — to law, to custom, to the social bond itself, and to that organic commonwealth of the living, the dead, and the yet unborn.

We have now reached the sixth crisis, the matured form of every prior usurpation. The hour demands not novelty but fidelity. Just as the reasonable Englishmen of 1774–1787, after every petition was scorned and every lawful remedy foreclosed, produced three instruments that restored ancient order upon new soil, so must the reasonable men of 2026 embrace, ratify, and enact the three Restoration documents now set before you. These are no inventions; they are the inevitable fruit of our blood and memory. Read them. Understand them. Act upon them. For the pattern, the conclusion of which is rapidly upon us, is eternal: overreach breeds exhaustion of remedies; exhaustion breeds the crossing; the crossing breeds restoration.

I. The First Restoration Document — The Proclamation of Just Order in Civil Society — and Its Historical Equivalent

A. Of the Proclamation Itself

The first of these instruments, the Restoration Proclamation, solemnly affirms three truths which no reasonable man can deny without denying the very ground upon which civilization rests. First, that the heritage peoples who built the nations of the Anglosphere possess an ancestral proprietorship of their lands — not by grant of any state, not by permission of any bureaucracy, not to be suborned through the artifice of contract, of debt or taxation, but by the labor of their forefathers and the blood they shed in cultivation and in defense. Second, that every community possesses the natural right and the painful duty to regulate its own composition for the sake of self-preservation, for a community which cannot defend the character and continuity of its own people is no community at all, making of it but a mere geographical expression. Third, that assets alienated by fraud, force, or the perversion of laws must be restored to their rightful owners, for justice delayed is justice denied, and justice denied for a generation becomes tyranny enthroned.

These are not radical claims. They are the oldest claims in the English tradition — older than the Normans, older than the Plantagenets, older than Parliament itself. They are the claims that Alfred the Great codified in his Doom Book, that the barons asserted at Runnymede, that the Royalists defended at Edgehill, and that the American founders reduced to exquisite written form in the closing decades of the eighteenth century.

B. The Historical Equivalent: The Fairfax Resolves of 1774

The reader will attend with care, for here the pattern reveals itself with unmistakable clarity. More than a year before Lexington, before the Declaration of Independence, before any man had spoken openly of separation, the freeholders of Fairfax County, Virginia, assembled under the chairmanship of George Washington and the pen of George Mason. On July 18, 1774, they adopted a set of resolves which are to the American founding what the Proclamation before us is to the present crisis: a statement of foundational claims, grounded in ancient right, asserting proprietorship, consent, and the duty of self-preservation.

Consider the language of those resolves. The Fairfax freeholders declared:

Resolved that the most important and valuable Part of the British [English] Constitution, upon which it’s very Existence depends, is the fundamental Principle of the People’s being governed by no Laws, to which they have not given their Consent, by Representatives freely chosen by themselves; who are affected by the Laws they inact equally with their Constituents, to whom they are accountable, and whose Burthens they share; in which consists the Safety and Happiness of the Community: for if this Part of the Constitution was taken away, or materially altered, the Government must degenerate either into an absolute and despotic Monarchy, or a tyrannical Aristocracy, and the Freedom of the People be annihilated.

They affirmed that the colonists were not a conquered people but the rightful inheritors of English liberty:

Resolved that this Colony and Dominion of Virginia can not be considered as a conquered Country; and if it was, that the present Inhabitants are the Descendants not of the Conquered, but of the Conquerors. That the same was not setled at the national Expence of England, but at the private Expence of the Adventurers, our Ancestors, by solemn Compact with, and under the Auspices and Protection of the British [English] Crown.

Here is the Proclamation’s doctrine of ancestral proprietorship, stated in the plainest terms, more than two hundred and fifty years ago. Here is the assertion that a people may regulate its own affairs for its own preservation. And here is the demand — implicit in every line — that property unjustly alienated by the overreach of power must be restored, or if restoration be impossible, that the power be thrown off.

C. The Suffolk Resolves and Jefferson’s Summary View

The pattern was not confined to Virginia. On September 9, 1774, the county of Suffolk in Massachusetts adopted its own resolves, which the First Continental Congress endorsed as its first official act. The Suffolk Resolves denounced the Coercive Acts as “the attempts of a wicked administration to enslave America”:

That no obedience is due from this province to either or any part of the Acts above mentioned; but that they be rejected as the attempts of a wicked Administration to enslave America.

The Resolves grounded the colonists’ title to their lands in the labor and blood of their ancestors:

Whereas the Power, but not the Justice; the Vengeance, but not the Wisdom of Great-Britain, which of old persecuted, scourged and exiled our fugitive Parents from their native Shores, now pursues us their guiltless Children with unrelenting Severity—And whereas this then savage and uncultivated Desart was purchased by the Toil and Treasure or acquired by the Valor and Blood of those our venerable Progenitors, who bequeathed to us the dear bought Inheritance, who consigned it to our Care and Protection; the most sacred Obligations are upon us to transmit the glorious Purchase, unfettered by Power, unclogg’d with Shackles, to our innocent and beloved Offspring.

In the same year, Thomas Jefferson, then a young lawyer in Virginia, published A Summary View of the Rights of British America. That pamphlet, intended as instruction for Virginia’s delegates to the Continental Congress, went further than any previous colonial document in grounding American claims upon the ancient constitution of England. Jefferson wrote:

America was conquered, and her settlements made and firmly established, at the expence of individuals, and not of the British public. Their own blood was spilt in acquiring lands for their settlement, their own fortunes expended in making that settlement effectual. For themselves they fought, for themselves they conquered, and for themselves alone they have right to hold. No shilling was ever issued from the public treasures of his majesty or his ancestors for their assistance, till of very late times, after the colonies had become established on a firm and permanent footing.

Here is the very language of the Restoration Proclamation — the assertion that proprietorship flows from labor and inheritance, not from royal or parliamentary grant; the claim that a people has the right to regulate the composition of its community for the sake of its own character and survival; the recognition that the introduction of alien populations by a distant power is an act of subversion, not of governance.

D. Washington’s Circular Letters and the Northwest Ordinance

The principles declared in 1774 did not remain mere paper. They were enacted into law. After the victory of American arms, General Washington, in his circular letter to the states of June 8, 1783, reminded his countrymen that “the foundation of our empire was not laid in the gloomy age of Ignorance and Superstition, but at an Epoch when the rights of mankind were better understood and more clearly defined.” He called for a system of “order and public justice” that would secure the property and the liberties of the people against future usurpation. Washington wrote:

The Citizens of America, placed in the most enviable condition, as the sole Lords and Proprietors of a vast Tract of Continent, comprehending all the various soils and climates of the World, and abounding with all the necessaries and conveniencies of life, are now by the late satisfactory pacification, acknowledged to be possessed of absolute freedom and Independency.

That system found its most concrete expression in the Northwest Ordinance of 1787, adopted by the Confederation Congress while the Constitutional Convention sat in Philadelphia. The Ordinance declared that the new territories of the United States — that vast domain north of the Ohio River — would be settled in an orderly manner, with land distributed to industrious families, with public education established, with slavery prohibited, and with the rights of the inhabitants secured by a bill of rights that included trial by jury, habeas corpus, and the free exercise of religion. The Ordinance declared:

Religion, morality, and knowledge, being necessary to good government and the happiness of mankind, schools and the means of education shall forever be encouraged. The utmost good faith shall always be observed towards the Indians; their lands and property shall never be taken from them without their consent; and, in their property, rights, and liberty, they shall never be invaded or disturbed, unless in just and lawful wars authorized by Congress; but laws founded in justice and humanity, shall from time to time be made for preventing wrongs being done to them, and for preserving peace and friendship with them.

The Northwest Ordinance was, in its own time, a restoration protocol: a framework for ordered settlement, for the transmission of English liberties to new soil, and for the protection of the people from the speculators, the debt-masters, and the corrupt politicians who would have reduced the territories to a mere hunting ground for exploitation.

E. Paine-Style Reflection

Thus, my fellow heirs of English liberty, when you read the Restoration Proclamation, do not allow the managers and their scribes to tell you that it is a novel or radical document. It is no such thing. It is the Fairfax Resolves reborn for the managerial age. It is the Suffolk Resolves translated into the language of the sixth crisis. It is the Summary View applied to the financial world order rather than to the crown and Parliament. The reasonable man does not invent rights — he reclaims them when they are stolen. And the Proclamation before you is nothing more nor less than the reclaiming of what was always ours, what our fathers asserted at Runnymede and at Philadelphia, and what the managerial elite has spent three centuries trying to erase from memory.

II. The Second Restoration Document — The Declaration of the Necessity of Restoration in the Moral Rightness of Society — and Its Historical Equivalent

A. Of the Declaration Itself

The second instrument, the Declaration of Restoration, follows a structure that will be familiar to every student of the American founding. It begins with a preamble invoking the laws of nature and the first principles of just government. It states that “mankind are more disposed to suffer while evils are sufferable” — that patient sufferance is the first instinct of the reasonable man, not cowardice but prudence. It then catalogs a “long train of systematic oppressions” which reveals a deliberate design to reduce the people under “absolute economic despotism.” And it concludes that, when such a system becomes destructive of the ends for which it was instituted, “it is both the right and the duty of the people to throw off such a system, and to provide new guards for their future security.”

The grievances listed in the modern Declaration are those of the sixth crisis: the perversion of every institution by a transnational financial elite; the enslavement of nations to debt and fiat currency; the cultural subversion of schools, media, and churches; the moral corruption of the young; the transformation of law from a shield of the weak into a weapon of the strong; and the final dissolution of allegiance to those who have so manifestly abandoned their trust.

B. The Historical Equivalent: The Declaration of Independence of 1776

The parallel is exact, and the reader who knows the history cannot fail to see it. The Declaration of Independence, drafted by Thomas Jefferson but distilled from the common sense of the Continental Congress and the pamphlets that had prepared the people, was not a manifesto of revolution in the French sense. It was a legal brief — an indictment — a statement of reasons why the Loyal and Reasonable Man, after exhausting every lawful remedy, was at last compelled to declare separation from a system that had become destructive.

Consider the key passage, which the modern Declaration echoes in every line:

But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.

That is precisely the purpose of the modern Declaration of Restoration: to declare the causes which impel the peoples of the Anglosphere to separate from the managerial-financial regime that has usurped their governments.

C. The Olive Branch Petition as Proof of Exhausted Remedies

The reader must attend to a crucial fact, which the victor’s history has done its best to obscure. The Continental Congress did not declare independence until it had first attempted reconciliation. On July 8, 1775 — more than two months after Lexington and Concord — Congress sent the Olive Branch Petition directly to George III, reaffirming the colonists’ loyalty and begging the King to interpose his authority against the usurpations of his court and most prominently of Parliament. The petition opened with these words:

We, your Majesty’s faithful subjects of the Colonies of New-Hampshire, Massachusetts-Bay, Rhode-Island and Providence Plantations, Connecticut, New-York, New-Jersey, Pennsylvania, the Counties of Newcastle, Kent, and Sussex, on Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, in behalf of ourselves and the inhabitants of these Colonies, who have deputed us to represent them in General Congress, entreat your Majesty’s gracious attention to this our humble petition.

History tells, the King refused even to read it. From his court what was issued was a proclamation declaring the colonies in open rebellion. German mercenaries were hired to suppress the King’s own subjects. It was only then, after this final remedy was exhausted, that the reasonable men of the Congress crossed the Rubicon.

Even before the Olive Branch Petition was ignored, Congress had issued the Declaration of the Causes and Necessity of Taking Up Arms (July 6, 1775), which laid out the philosophical ground for resistance:

If it was possible for men, who exercise their reason, to believe, that the divine Author of our existence intended a part of the human race to hold an absolute property in, and an unbounded power over others, marked out by his infinite goodness and wisdom, as the objects of a legal domination never rightfully resistible, however severe and oppressive, the Inhabitants of these Colonies might at least require from the Parliament of Great Britain some evidence, that this dreadful authority over them has been granted to that body. But a reverence for our great Creator, principles of humanity, and the dictates of common sense, must convince all those who reflect upon the subject, that Government was instituted to promote the welfare of mankind, and ought to be administered for the attainment of that end.

That same declaration reminded the world of the ancestral labor that gave the colonists title to their lands:

Our forefathers, inhabitants of the Island of Great Britain, left their native land, to seek on these shores a residence for civil and religious freedom. At the expense of their blood, at the hazard of their fortunes, without the least charge to the Country from which they removed, by unceasing labor, and an unconquerable spirit, they effected settlements in the distant and inhospitable wilds of America.

The modern Declaration of Restoration follows the identical logic. It recounts the patient sufferance of generations: the petitions ignored, the protests dismissed, the modest requests for accountability met with surveillance and censorship and the weaponization of economy, finance and law. The crossing comes only when every lawful remedy has been exhausted and the only remaining choices are servitude or resistance.

D. Paine’s Common Sense and the Crisis Papers

No account of the American crossing would be complete without acknowledging the role of that plain-spoken Englishman who arrived in Philadelphia just in time to set the continent on fire. Thomas Paine’s Common Sense, published in January 1776, did what no learned treatise could have done: it put the argument for independence into the language of the farmer, the mechanic, the shopkeeper, the soldier. Paine wrote:

The cause of America is in a great measure the cause of all mankind. Many circumstances hath, and will arise, which are not local, but universal, and through which the principles of all Lovers of Mankind are affected, and in the Event of which, their Affections are interested.

He laid down the fundamental distinction between society and government:

Society in every state is a blessing, but Government, even in its best state, is but a necessary evil; in its worst state an intolerable one: for when we suffer, or are exposed to the same miseries BY A GOVERNMENT, which we might expect in a country WITHOUT GOVERNMENT, our calamity is heightened by reflecting that we furnish the means by which we suffer. Government, like dress, is the badge of lost innocence; the palaces of kings are built upon the ruins of the bowers of paradise.

And he reminded his readers of the asylum that America had always been:

This new world hath been the asylum for the persecuted lovers of civil and religious liberty from every part of Europe. Hither have they fled.

Later that same year, when Washington’s army was retreating across New Jersey and the cause seemed lost, Paine wrote the first of his Crisis papers, which Washington ordered read to the dispirited troops. Its opening words have become part of the inheritance of every English-speaking people:

These are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman.

The modern Declaration of Restoration is written in that same spirit. It is not a legal brief for the comfort of the learned; it is a summons to the whole people, in the plainest language, to recognize that the times try their souls and that the summer soldiers will shrink away, but that the loyal and reasonable man will stand.

E. Paine-Style Reflection

When a system becomes destructive of the ends for which it was instituted — safety, happiness, security in one’s property, moral order — it is the right, it is the duty, of the people to throw it off. The Founders did not invent this truth; they inherited it from every reasonable Englishman who had ever stood at the edge: from Alfred and his men in the marshlands of Somerset, from barons at Runnymede, from the Royalists at Edgehill, from the Jacobites at Killiecrankie. The Declaration of Restoration is their voice, speaking again in 2026. The grievances are different in their form but identical in their substance: a distant, unaccountable power claiming the right to dispose of our property, our labor, our children, and our souls without our consent. When that power refuses to hear petitions, when it answers reason with force, when it declares that its will is the only law, then the Loyal and Reasonable Man has no choice but to dissolve the false allegiance and to pledge his life, his fortune, and his sacred honor to the cause of restoration.

III. The Third Restoration Document — The Restoration Protocol — and Its Historical Equivalent

A. Of the Protocol Itself

The third instrument, the Restoration Protocol, is works, not words. It does not declare rights; it establishes mechanisms. It does not complain of injuries; it provides remedies. It lays down a practical framework for the restoration of ordered liberty: a Commission of Rectification to audit property titles and nullify those founded in fraud or force; decoupling from debt-based finance through the establishment of an alternative monetary system rooted in tangible productivity; cultural and educational renewal through the withdrawal of children from the state’s indoctrination mills; prudent demographic stewardship through the regulation of boundaries and the preservation of the heritage people’s continuity; just defense through a Federated Guard of armed citizens; and the culmination of all these in genuine individual sovereignty — the space within which families raise children, communities govern themselves, and individuals pursue happiness without asking leave of some distant manager.

This is not a blueprint for utopia. It is a blueprint for restoration — the return to that evolved constitution which balanced power against power, liberty against order, and left men free to administer their own lives under the ancient limits of law and custom.

B. The Historical Equivalent: The Virginia Declaration of Rights of 1776

The reader will not be surprised to learn that the American Founders, having declared their separation, immediately turned to the work of building. They understood that a declaration without a protocol is but a sigh in the wind. Even before the Declaration of Independence was signed, several of the states had begun drafting their own constitutions — each one a restoration protocol for its own jurisdiction.

The Virginia Declaration of Rights, adopted on June 12, 1776, and drafted by George Mason, is the most important of these. Its second section declares:

That all power is vested in, and consequently derived from, the people; that magistrates are their trustees and servants and at all times amenable to them.

Its third section asserts the right of alteration — the very heart of the Restoration Protocol:

That when any government shall be found inadequate or contrary to these purposes, a majority of the community has an indubitable, inalienable, and indefeasible right to reform, alter, or abolish it, in such manner as shall be judged most conducive to the public weal.

And its thirteenth section addresses the question of defense in terms that could have been written for the Federated Guard of the Restoration Protocol:

That a well-regulated militia, composed of the body of the people, trained to arms, is the proper, natural, and safe defense of a free state; that standing armies, in time of peace, should be avoided as dangerous to liberty; and that in all cases the military should be under strict subordination to, and governed by, the civil power.

Here is the Restoration Protocol’s “Federated Guard” — the armed citizenry as the ultimate check on overreaching power. Here is the insistence that the people, not a professional military or a police state, are the true guardians of liberty. And here is the recognition that “standing armies in time of peace” are instruments of tyranny, not of freedom.

C. The Federal Constitution of 1787 and the Bill of Rights

The state constitutions, however, proved insufficient. The Confederation government was too weak to defend the common interest or to regulate commerce among the states. And so the reasonable men assembled again, this time in Philadelphia in the summer of 1787, to produce a more perfect union.

The Constitution that emerged from that convention has been called a bundle of compromises, and so it was. But it was also a restoration protocol of the highest order. It divided power among three branches, so that ambition would counteract ambition. As James Madison wrote in The Federalist No. 51:

Ambition must be made to counteract ambition. The interest of the man must be connected with the constitutional rights of the place. It may be a reflection on human nature, that such devices should be necessary to control the abuses of government. But what is government itself but the greatest of all reflections on human nature? If men were angels, no government would be necessary. If angels were to govern men, neither external nor internal controls on government would be necessary.

Madison, in The Federalist No. 10, defined faction in terms that speak directly to the managerial elite of our own time:

By a faction, I understand a number of citizens, whether amounting to a majority or minority of the whole, who are united and actuated by some common impulse of passion, or of interest, adverse to the rights of other citizens, or to the permanent and aggregate interests of the community.

He identified the first object of government as the protection of property — a principle the managerial order has systematically inverted:

The protection of these faculties [of acquiring property] is the first object of government. From the protection of different and unequal faculties of acquiring property, the possession of different degrees and kinds of property immediately results.

Alexander Hamilton, in The Federalist No. 29, defended the idea of a well-regulated militia in terms that could serve as a direct commentary on the Restoration Protocol’s Federated Guard:

If a well-regulated militia be the most natural defense of a free country, it ought certainly to be under the regulation and at the disposal of that body which is constituted the guardian of the national security. If standing armies are dangerous to liberty, an efficacious power over the militia, in the body to whose care the protection of the State is committed, ought, as far as possible, to take away the inducement and the pretext to such unfriendly institutions.

And he warned against the impracticality of a fully disciplined standing militia — a warning that the managerial state has ignored to its peril:

The project of disciplining all the militia of the United States is as futile as it would be injurious, if it were capable of being carried into execution... To oblige the great body of the yeomanry, and of the other classes of the citizens, to be under arms for the purpose of going through military exercises and evolutions, as often as might be necessary to acquire the degree of perfection which would entitle them to the character of a well-regulated militia, would be a real grievance to the people, and a serious public inconvenience and loss.

The critics of the Constitution — the Anti-Federalists — raised concerns that the new government would become an oligarchy. Writing under the name Brutus, one of them warned of the unchecked power of the judiciary:

I question whether the world ever saw, in any period of it, a court of justice invested with such immense powers, and yet placed in a situation so little responsible… Judges under this constitution will controul legislature, for the supreme court are authorised in the last resort, to determine what is the extent of the powers of the Congress; they are to give the constitution an explanation, and there is no power above them to set aside their judgment.

If, therefore, the legislature pass any laws, inconsistent with the sense of judges put upon the constitution, they will declare it void; and therefore in this respect their power is superior to that of the legislature.

Another Anti-Federalist, writing as Cato, asked a question that echoes across the centuries to our own managerial despotism:

For what did you open the veins of your citizens and expend their treasure?–For what did you throw off the yoke of Britain and call yourselves independent?–Was it from a disposition fond of change, or to procure new masters?... [I]s the power of thinking, on the only subject important to you, to be taken away? and if per chance you should happen to dissent from Cesar, are you to have Caesar’s principles crammed down your throats with an army?–God forbid!

These warnings have proved prophetic. The managerial elite of 2026 is the very oligarchy that the Anti-Federalists feared — a faction that has captured the courts, the bureaucracy, the educational system, and the currency, and that now claims the right to govern without consent and to take what they wish and to replace the heritage peoples in their own lands and lifetimes.

D. John Adams on the Ends of Government

John Adams, in his Thoughts on Government (April 1776), laid out the philosophical ground for all that followed. He wrote:

The divine science of politicks is the science of social happiness, and the blessings of society depend entirely on the constitutions of government, which are generally institutions that last for many generations, there can be no employment more agreeable to a benevolent mind, than a research after the best.

We ought to consider, what is the end of government, before we determine which is the best form. Upon this point all speculative politicians will agree, that the happiness of society is the end of government, as all Divines and moral Philosophers will agree that the happiness of the individual is the end of man.

The foundation of every government is some principle or passion in the minds of the people. The noblest principles and most generous affections in our nature then, have the fairest chance to support the noblest and most generous models of government.

The managerial order has abandoned these ends. It pursues not the happiness of society but the aggrandizement of a caste. It treats the people not as the foundation of government but as obstacles to be managed. The Restoration Protocol is designed to restore the true ends of government, as Adams defined them.

E. Paine-Style Reflection

Words without works are wind. The Protocol is the works. It is the Constitution of 1787 translated into the language of the present crisis — property returned to the producer, money returned to the people, borders and culture returned to the heirs. The Founders did not merely complain; they built. They built committees of safety, local militias, independent currencies in some colonies. They built state constitutions, a federal constitution, a bill of rights. They built a system of ordered liberty that lasted for two centuries before the managerial elite began to dismantle it.

The Restoration Protocol asks us to build again. Not to invent new structures from nothing, but to restore the old structures that have been corrupted. A Commission of Rectification is nothing more than a grand jury on a larger scale — the ancient English institution of the presentment of grievances. Decoupling from debt-based finance is nothing more than what the American colonists did when they issued their own currency (the “continentals”) and refused to pay taxes levied by a Parliament in which they had no representation. Cultural and educational renewal is nothing more than what the Founders did when they established public schools and universities dedicated to the transmission of republican virtue. The Federated Guard is nothing more than the militia system that won the Revolutionary War.

Do not let the managers tell you that these things are impossible. They are not impossible; they have been done before. They were done by men who had fewer resources, fewer numbers, and less knowledge than we possess. What they did, we can do. What they built, we can restore.

IV. The Eternal Pattern and the Philosophical Ground

A. Succession, Not Rupture

The careful reader will have observed that each crisis inherits from its predecessors the legal language, the memory of prior charters, and the same character type. The barons of Runnymede cited Henry I’s coronation charter. De Montfort cited Magna Carta. Charles I cited both. The American founders cited all of these, and added the Petition of Right of 1628 and the English Declaration of Rights of 1689 — the latter not as a revolutionary document but as a broken promise. The Northwest Ordinance and the state constitutions cited the common law tradition that had grown from Alfred’s Doom Book.

This is not a history of ruptures and new beginnings. It is a history of unbroken succession, of sons building upon the foundations laid by fathers, of a tradition that remembers what the usurper would have us forget. The three Restoration documents of our own time stand in this same line of succession. They are not a departure from the American founding; they are a return to it. They are not a rejection of the English constitution; they are a defense of it against those who have perverted it beyond recognition.

B. The Reasonable Man’s Paradox

Here is the paradox that lies at the heart of this inquiry: loyalty to the contract of government requires apparent disloyalty when the sovereign or Parliament or Congress or Judiciary violates that contract. The man who obeys a tyrant is not loyal; he is a slave. The man who resists a lawful king is a traitor; but the man who resists a king who has made himself a tyrant is the truest subject, defending the kingship from the king. The same logic applies to parliamentary and governmental and judicial usurpation. The subject who resists a parliament and government and judiciary that has exceeded their commission is not a rebel against representative government. He is the defender of representation against those who would use its forms to destroy its substance.

The American founders understood this paradox. They did not declare independence from England; they declared independence from a corrupt parliamentary-financial system that had usurped the English constitution. They remained loyal to the principles of English liberty even as they took up arms against those who claimed to govern in the name of England. So too the loyal and reasonable man of today remains loyal to the principles of ordered liberty even as he takes up the instruments of restoration against a managerial elite that claims to govern in the name of the people while systematically destroying the people’s inheritance and the very people themselves.

C. The Madisonian Insight

The careful reader will have anticipated the name that now must be spoken. To trace the intellectual lineage of the Loyal and Reasonable Man from the Isle of Athelney to the floor of the Constitutional Convention, we turn to James Madison and the Scottish thinker who shaped him, David Hume. They saw what the Whig historians refused to admit: that the triumph of any single power—king, parliament, or faction—is not liberty but a new despotism.

They understood that the enemy of liberty is not a form of government but the ambition that resides in every wielder of power. The only cure is structure—a government so contrived that ambition must counteract ambition. Hume, in his essay “Of the Independence of Parliament,” laid down the maxim that became the bedrock of the American order: every man ought to be supposed a knave. Without this, Hume warned, we have no security for our liberties except the good will of our rulers; that is, we shall have no security at all.

The managers of the sixth crisis have inverted this maxim. They demand we trust their own good will. Madison, in The Federalist No. 51, wrote the prophecy for our age: Ambition must be made to counteract ambition. If men were angels, no government would be necessary.

The overreach of the managerial state is the natural result of ambition operating without effective checks. The Whig oligarchy that Madison and Hume feared—a legislature swallowing all other powers, a faction pursuing its own interest—has matured into the transnational financial-managerial elite. The courts, the currency, the culture, the bureaucracy, the law: all concentrated in a few hands. The resistance of the reasonable man is not an immune response. It is a constitutional necessity. When ambition no longer counteracts ambition but colludes to concentrate power, the people must act as the ultimate check.

Thus, as the reasonable men of 2026 assemble to restore the ancient constitution, they march under the banner of the Founders themselves: every man in power is a potential knave, and the only security for liberty is to make his ambition counteract the ambitions of others. The managerial state has rejected this wisdom. The loyal and reasonable man must restore it. The Whig oligarchy of the eighteenth century has become the transnational elite of the twenty-first. The Bank of England has become the Federal Reserve and the global clearinghouses of debt. The standing army of 1688 has become the surveillance state, the bureaucracy, the censorship apparatus. The ambition that Hume and Madison warned against has grown larger, but the remedy is unchanged. The loyal and reasonable man—the ultimate check—must now act.

V. Conclusion: A Rally Cry to the Reasonable Men of Today

My fellow heirs of English liberty, these three Restoration documents are not the dreams of visionaries. They are the plain, inevitable fruit of eleven centuries of English reason applied to the sixth crisis. Every generation of our people has faced its own crisis. Every crisis generation has produced its own instruments of restoration. The barons produced Magna Carta. The Royalists produced the Answer to the XIX Propositions. The Jacobites produced their declarations of conscience. The Americans produced the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.

Now it is our turn.

The Loyal and Reasonable Man has done this before. He raised the standard at Nottingham in 1642, when Charles I called his loyal subjects to defend the ancient constitution against the usurpations of Parliament. He stood with Claverhouse at Killiecrankie in 1689, when the Highland clans tried to restore the lawful king after a foreign invasion had deposed him in violation of English common law. He signed the Declaration at Philadelphia in 1776, when the reasonable men of the colonies declared that a long train of abuses had compelled them to dissolve the political bands which had connected them with a corrupt parliamentary system.

He stands again now.

Read the Proclamation — claim your birthright. The land is yours, not by grant of any manager, but by the labor of your fathers and the blood they shed. The right to regulate your community for its own preservation is not a privilege to be begged from judges; it is a natural right, as old as the human race, and a painful duty when the alternative is extinction.

Read the Declaration — dissolve the false allegiance. The financial-managerial regime has shown itself to be destructive of the ends for which government was instituted. It has answered every petition with contempt, every protest with surveillance, every modest request for accountability with the weaponization of law. You owe it no obedience. The contract is broken. The obligation is dissolved.

Read the Protocol — build the new-old order. Establish your commissions of rectification. Decouple from the debt-based financial system. Withdraw your children from the state’s indoctrination mills. Form your militias, repel the masses flooded in to replace you. Form your mutual aid societies, your parallel institutions. Build, in the spaces that remain, the world you wish to inhabit — not for yourselves alone, but for your children and your children’s children.

The time for petition is past. The time for restoration is come. The managers will call you traitors; they called the barons traitors, and the Royalists traitors, and the Jacobites traitors, and the American founders traitors. Their word has no weight. It is the word of those who have abandoned the trust and now seek to silence those who remember.

To this we mutually pledge our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor. Not as a flourish, not as a rhetorical ornament, but as a solemn covenant — the same covenant that the signers of the Declaration made in 1776, when they knew that if the cause failed, they would hang as traitors. They pledged everything because everything was at stake. So it is with us. The managerial elite will not relent. They will not reform themselves. They will not return to the ancient bounds. They will push, as elites have always pushed, until the reasonable man has no choice but to stand.

Stand then. Not in wrath — wrath is for revolutionaries, not for restorers. Not in despair — despair is for those who have forgotten the pattern. But in that calm, resolute, reasonable determination which has carried our people through five crises and will carry us through this the sixth. Stand with your fellow heirs of English liberty, wherever they dwell — in London and Toronto, in Sydney and Auckland, in the farmlands of Ohio and the grazing lands of Queensland. Stand with the dead who made us, with the living who stand beside us, and with the unborn who will inherit what we restore.

The pattern is eternal: overreach breeds exhaustion of remedies; exhaustion breeds the crossing; the crossing breeds restoration.

The crossing is here.

Stand.

So help us God.

Appendix: Principal Sources Cited in This Treatise

English Inheritance

Magna Carta (1215)

Petition of Right (1628)

English Declaration of Rights / Bill of Rights (1689)

Algernon Sidney, Discourses Concerning Government (1698)

John Locke, Two Treatises of Government (1690)

American Founding Documents

Fairfax County Resolves (July 18, 1774)

Suffolk Resolves (September 9, 1774)

Thomas Jefferson, A Summary View of the Rights of British America (1774)

Olive Branch Petition (July 8, 1775)

Declaration of the Causes and Necessity of Taking Up Arms (July 6, 1775)

Virginia Declaration of Rights (June 12, 1776)

Declaration of Independence (July 4, 1776)

State Constitutions of Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Massachusetts (1776–1780)

George Washington, Circular Letter to the States (June 8, 1783)

Northwest Ordinance (July 13, 1787)

United States Constitution (September 17, 1787)

The Federalist Papers (1787–1788)

Anti-Federalist Papers (1787–1788)

Bill of Rights (1791)

Primary Pamphlets and Writings

Thomas Paine, Common Sense (1776)

Thomas Paine, The American Crisis (1776–1783)

John Adams, Thoughts on Government (1776)

James Madison, Notes on the Constitutional Convention (1787)

Alexander Hamilton, Federalist Nos. 10, 29, 51

Herbert Spencer, The Man Versus the State (1884)

Restoration Documents (2025–2026)

Thus ends this treatise. The reader who has followed the argument to this point will know what he must do. The Loyal and Reasonable Man requires no further instruction. He requires only the courage to act upon what his reason has already affirmed. That courage is not given; it is chosen. Choose.