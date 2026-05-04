“I reject the artificial worlds of words to secure that which cannot be defined, life. Words are but a symbolic language devoid of reality. Words are lies that allow only illusion. There is no force more destructive to life than words. Beware most the lie of words that speak of secret knowing. For there is only life.”

- The Vow to Life of The Order

A Lawful and Necessary Framework for the Reclamation of Individual Sovereignty, Ancestral Lands, and the Sanctity of Human Life

Enacted by the Authority of the Heritage Peoples of these Lands and our Civilization, as Declared in the Restoration Proclamation

Whereas the Declaration of Restoration has solemnly enumerated the grievous usurpations of the financial world order, exposing its tyrannical inversions of natural justice and compelling a dissolution of allegiance thereto; and whereas the Restoration Proclamation has affirmed our inalienable proprietorship over ancestral lands, our right to regulate the composition of our community for its preservation, and our duty to seek restitution of unjustly alienated assets, rights and freedoms, grounded in the venerable traditions of our civilization from King Alfred the Great to the Constitutions of England and America; this Protocol hereby enacts the practical means for their fulfillment, serving as the culminating instrument by which the Heritage Peoples reclaim sovereignty, restore moral order, and secure the sanctity of human life against all artificial encroachments—ever mindful that the true end of all restoration is the elevation of the sanctity of our people’s lives above the idols of money, finance, and wealth, which have too long subordinated human flourishing to their insatiable inhumane demands.

Of the Restoration of Natural Order and the Proper Subordination of Artificial Systems to the Cultivation of Human Life.

The methodology for this restoration, guided by the master principle of returning man to his proper station as the end and aim of all economy—where the vitality of human life, in its moral, physical, and communal dimensions, stands supreme over the abstractions of finance and wealth—may be structured thus:

First, Concerning the Re-establishment of Proper Property. The initial object must be to secure an equitable restoration of foundational property—lands, resources, and the essential means of production—to the hands of those whose labour and inherited connection render them its natural stewards. This requires a careful rectification of titles, nullifying those claims founded solely in financial chicanery or oppressive force, that the real wealth of the nation may again become the active and secure foundation for individual improvement and communal prosperity, rather than a dormant asset in a speculative portfolio. To effect this restoration, a Commission of Rectification shall be established, composed of impartial stewards drawn from the Heritage Peoples, empowered to audit titles and claims dating from the establishment of these lands. Titles founded in fraud, speculative artifice, or the perversion of public institutions—as detailed in the grievances of the Declaration—shall be nullified, with assets returned to communal stewardship for equitable redistribution among those whose labor and inheritance render them rightful heirs, in accordance with the Proclamation’s affirmation of inalienable proprietorship. This process shall prioritize the restitution of lands, resources, and productive means unjustly alienated through wars, debts, or legal or procedural subterfuge, ensuring that no foreign or parasitical interest retains dominion over the patrimony of the polity, and always subordinating property’s role to the nurturing of human life, free from the tyrannies of accumulation that have poisoned our societies.

Secondly, On the Necessary Decoupling from Corrupt Systems. Upon this material foundation, a people must labour to disentangle their vital institutions from the web of a corrupted and extracting order. This entails the establishment of a monetary system anchored in real, present productivity, the restoration of legal traditions attentive to local custom and moral feeling, and the reformation of education to cultivate virtuous citizens rather than mere instruments of commerce. The aim is to foster a wholesome circulation of value within the community, insulating it from the capricious and often ruinous currents of a disembodied global finance. In pursuit of this decoupling, the following measures shall be enacted forthwith: the abolition of debt-based monetary systems that perpetuate bondage, as condemned in the Declaration, to be replaced by a medium of exchange rooted in tangible productivity and public accountability, not in public debt; the purging of legal codes infiltrated by financial interests, restoring courts to their role as guardians of natural equity; and the reformation of educational institutions to excise servile doctrines, reinstating curricula that cultivate the moral sentiments and historical sympathies affirmed in the Proclamation, thereby insulating the community from the ruinous global currents that have enslaved present and future generations—all with the unwavering commitment that these reforms serve not the false gods of wealth, but the sacred preservation and enrichment of human life in its fullest expression.

Thirdly, On the Revitalization of Moral and Civil Sentiment. Institutions are but the shell; the animating spirit of a society is its manners, its history and traditions, and its shared understanding of the good, its civilization. Following institutional reform, a great work of cultural renewal must commence. This involves the recovery of those historical narratives, ethical philosophies, and aesthetic practices which foster social harmony, respect for ancestry, and a devotion to sustainable creation and beauty. It is a purgation of the nihilistic and hyper-individualistic doctrines that dissolve social sympathy, trust, and the conscious nurturing of a living civilizational ethos that venerates productive life as its supreme purpose—elevating the sanctity of our own people’s lives as the ultimate measure of all progress, far above the hollow pursuits of financial gain or material excess.

Fourthly, On the Prudent Management of Demographic Continuity. A nation is a chain of generations. To ensure the perpetuation of a restored order, a society must wisely exercise its natural right to secure its own future character. This involves the fostering of robust family formation among its native stock, and the prudent governance of its boundaries, that the inherited social fabric—woven from common language, custom, and historical sympathy—may be transmitted intact to posterity. This is not a matter of animosity, but of prudent stewardship of a particular social inheritance. To safeguard this continuity, Councils of Stewardship shall be instituted in each locality, vested with authority to enforce boundaries and regulate ingress in alignment with the collective will, excluding those whose presence undermines cohesion or allegiance, as necessitated by the Proclamation’s duty of self-preservation. Concurrently, incentives for robust family formation—such as allocations of restored lands and exemptions from artificial or family formation and sustainment onerous burdens—shall be established to honor the sacred chain of generations, countering the moral corruptions and societal distempers decried in the Declaration, and ensuring that demographic policies forever prioritize the flourishing of human life over economic exploitation or the commodification of peoples.

Fifthly, On the Institution of Just Defence. Every society, like every individual, possesses the natural right to defend its own existence and the orderly liberty it has secured. A restored order must therefore establish and maintain competent and righteous means for its own protection. This entails the lawful capacity to identify, repel, and neutralize those forces, whether from within or without, that would seek to re-impose the former corruption or violently disrupt the peace and sovereignty of the community. Such defense shall encompass not only physical safeguards but also the neutralization of internal subversion, including the dismantling of surveillance systems that commodify private sentiments and the reclamation of public discourse from monopolistic control, as enumerated among the tyrannies in the Declaration. To this end, a Federated Guard of the Heritage Peoples shall be formed, trained in all manner of modern vigilance and bound by oaths to the principles of the Proclamation, empowered to identify and make public forces that seek to reimpose financial despotism or disrupt the restored order—all measures taken with solemn restraint, directed solely toward the protection of human life’s sanctity against the encroachments of wealth-driven tyranny.

Finally, On the Culmination in Individual Sovereignty. The ultimate end of all this labour is the emancipation of the individual person from the manifold encumbrances of an artificial and extractive system. The final phase of restoration is to secure for every man and woman the genuine autonomy to direct their own industry and govern their own destiny within the framework of a restored and just law. This is achieved by guaranteeing access to productive property, delivering them from the harrowing anxiety of perpetual debt and the fear of legal and regulatory abuse, removing bureaucratic impediments to honest enterprise, and establishing local financial councils—composed of prudent stewards elected from within the community on a temporary basis—to vigilantly audit fiscal matters, ensuring that government and bureaucracy never again distort or extract more from the local economy than it can sustainably afford to invest in its own collective management, with the primary management of a community always directed toward productive nuclear families and their offspring as the foundational pillars of enduring vitality. Thus empowered, the free and creative labour of individuals becomes the perpetual engine of a flourishing polity, where the sanctity of life—personal, familial, and communal—reigns supreme, unshadowed by the false gods of money and finance.

Affirmation and Pledge of Enactment

In culmination of this Protocol, we, the Heritage Peoples, reaffirm our solemn pledges as set forth in the Declaration of Restoration and the Restoration Proclamation. Guided by the impartial spectator and the Supreme Judge that is our civilization, we bind ourselves to the faithful execution of these measures, dissolving all remnants of the financial tyranny and restoring our ancestral governance in purity. For the support of this restoration, with firm reliance on divine Providence, we mutually pledge our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor, that the sanctity of human life, the integrity of our lands, and the flourishing of our progeny may endure unassailed, forever elevated above the pursuits of wealth that have so grievously wounded our societies nearly to our utter and absolute ruin.

Signed this Day, in the Year of Reckoning and Restoration, 2026.

On Behalf of the Assembled Guardians of The Order

By The Lord Marshal of The Order

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https://lordrothbury.com/restoration_protocol