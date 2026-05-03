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guy's avatar
guy
3d

Will President Trump's title be Restitutor Orbis?

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1 reply by E.M. Burlingame
Ward Dorrity's avatar
Ward Dorrity
4d

Given these surds, conflict - bloody and unremitting conflict - is the inevitable course that surely follows. I can find nothing to disagree with here. Indeed, this is an awesome and compelling call to set matters straight. I will answer that call to the best of my ability, although at 75, my strength and physical endurance is not what it was.

That said, I can still handle the shove of my FN FAL against my shoulder as I send rounds downrange. I have reconditioned all of my FAL mags and loaded them with my own tested and trusted AP handloads.

Much of the USA has endured the filthy flood of third world biotrash invited by the alleged leadership who sought to profit from the crime, disease, chaos and degeneracy they bring. This can no longer be tolerated. And it shall not.

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