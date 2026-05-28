The Loyal and Reasonable Man: An Inquiry Into the Evolutionary Defense of English Liberties

Preamble: On the Extension of English Civilization to the Anglosphere

Before the inquiry proper commences, one distinction must be drawn with the utmost clarity—lest the reader mistake this work for a narrow provincial history, concerned only with the inhabitants of that small island south of the Tweed.

What began with Alfred the Great in Wessex, and would over centuries become the organic commonwealth of England, did not remain confined to the geopolitical boundaries of the realm. Through migration, settlement, and the natural increase of peoples who carried their customs, their language, and their law in their very blood and bone, the civilization of England extended westward across the Atlantic, southward to the Antipodes, and northward to the Canadian wilderness. The peoples of the British Isles—English, Scots, Welsh, Irish, and all their descendants in what would come to be known as the Anglosphere—inherited the same tradition of ordered liberty, the same common law, the same resistance to arbitrary power, and the same character-type: the loyal and reasonable man.

Therefore, whenever this essay speaks of “English liberties,” “English civilization,” or “the Englishman,” it does so not as an ethnic exclusion but as a civilisational designation. The claims made herein—concerning loyalty, reasonableness, the six crises, and the duty of resistance—apply with equal force to the Anglo-American farmer in the Ohio Valley, the Anglo-Canadian lawyer in Nova Scotia, the Anglo-Australian grazier in Queensland, and all free descendants of the diaspora who have preserved the inheritance of Alfred’s Doom Book, Magna Carta, and the Petition of Right. To be an Englishman in this sense is not a matter of mere geography or recent passport; it is a matter of historical lineage, cultural memory, and fidelity to an evolved constitution that transcends any single nation‑state.

The loyal and reasonable man, then, is a transatlantic and transpacific figure. He stands on five continents, but he stands in one tradition. And it is that tradition—the defense of which is the burden of this discourse—that unites him with the barons at Runnymede, the Royalists at Edgehill, the Jacobites at Culloden, and the American founders at Yorktown. Let the reader proceed with this understanding firmly in mind.

I. Introduction

A. Premise

That civilization progresses not by the will of legislators nor by the violent overthrow of established orders, but through that slow, unconscious, and spontaneous evolution which selects for adaptation and casts off the unfit—this is the first truth which the student of society must grasp. As the organic body develops its functions through countless generations of minute adjustments, so the body politic develops its liberties through custom, through precedent, through the accumulated wisdom of ancestors who faced crises not with abstract theories but with that practical reason which experience alone can breed. Coercion, whether exercised by a tyrant or by a revolutionary assembly, arrests this natural development. Abstract revolution, which would sweep away the accumulated fabric of ages to make room for the untested fantasies of philosophers, is not progress but its opposite—a return to the chaos from which order slowly emerged.

Within this organic conception of society, there exists a certain character‑type, formed over eleven centuries of English experience, who embodies the principle of ordered liberty. This is the loyal and reasonable man—inheritor of that tradition which begins with Alfred the Great, who codified justice while wielding the sword, and continues through every generation of Englishmen and all the peoples of the Anglosphere who have understood that loyalty to the realm and loyalty to its liberties are one and the same. He is no servile subject, for servility is the mark of the slave, not of the free man. Nor is he the revolutionary, who mistakes his own passions for the voice of progress. He is rather that rarest of creatures: a man who obeys law because he reveres its substance, who defends custom because he knows its function, and who resists power only when power has first abandoned its own lawful bounds.

B. Thesis

The argument to be unfolded in these pages is this: that in six successive crises spanning eleven centuries—from the fields of Runnymede to the present hour—this loyal and reasonable man has been forced by governmental overreach into actions which appeared in their time as disloyalty and unreason, yet which were in truth the highest expressions of fidelity to the permanent things of English civilization. These actions—armed resistance, deposition, secession—were never sought. They were compelled. The reasonable man did not choose to become a rebel; circumstances chose for him, presenting him with that terrible alternative which no man of conscience may evade: to obey a command that violates the very contract of obedience, or to resist and bear the name of traitor.

The history of English liberty, rightly understood, is not the triumphal march of parliamentary sovereignty nor the progressive enlargement of abstract rights. It is rather the record of a repeated pattern: overreach, exhaustion of lawful remedies, reluctant resistance, and either restoration or defeat whose memory must be carried underground until the next generation. This pattern reveals that what the victorious Whig historians have called “rebellion” was often fidelity, and what they have called “liberty” was often usurpation.

C. Method

The method of this inquiry shall be historical illustration followed by philosophical reflection. Each crisis shall be examined through the same lens: the specific overreach that violated the ancient constitution; the prior and explicit loyalty of those who would later resist; the reluctant crossing into actions that could be labeled “disloyal”; and the outcome, with its meaning for the unbroken tradition. Throughout, the reader is asked to set aside the victor’s narratives—those Whig and parliamentary histories that have disguised usurpation as liberation—and to read instead the petitions, the dying declarations, the forfeited estates, and the unbroken genetic succession of those who remembered what the powerful and powerless wished to forget.

II. The Foundational Stock: Alfred the Great and the Anglo-Saxon Inheritance

A. Alfred as the First Reasonable Man

Before the Norman Conquest, before the Plantagenets, before Parliament itself had assumed its later form, there reigned a king who understood that power without law is not government but plunder. Alfred the Great, rising from the marshes of Athelney after the defeat of the Danes, did not rest upon his military triumph. He immediately set himself to the codification of law—the Doom Book—drawing from the Decalogue, from Mosaic law, from the Synod of Jerusalem, and from the native customs of the Anglo-Saxon and Dane peoples. He restored learning, inviting scholars from across Europe to instruct his people. He bound himself, as he bound the least of his subjects, to justice under God and under custom.

Here is the first truth: that individual sovereignty is not an invention of the Enlightenment but the inheritance of every Englishman from the ninth century—and, through his descendants, of every member of the Anglosphere. Alfred established that justice does not flow from the king’s will but bounds it; that the law is no respecter of persons; that the same measure applies to the thane and to the ceorl. In this, he gave England what no other European nation possessed: a king who ruled by law, not above it.

B. The Character Formed

From this foundation, the English character received its permanent stamp, and that stamp was carried to every shore where English‑speaking peoples settled. Loyalty to the realm—to that organic community of the living, the dead, and the yet unborn—is identical with the defense of its liberties. There can be no true loyalty to a king who makes himself a tyrant, for the king who rules outside the law has abandoned his office. There can be no true loyalty to a parliament that usurps powers never granted, for the representative body that exceeds its commission forfeits its claim to represent. The same holds for any legislature, executive, or bureaucratic body in any Anglosphere nation that oversteps its ancient bounds.

Reasonableness, in this tradition, is the refusal of arbitrary power from whatever quarter it proceeds—whether from a tyrant king or a tyrant parliament, from a Stuart or from a Cromwell, from the court of a George III or from a modern administrative state in Ottawa, Canberra, Wellington, or Westminster. The reasonable man does not resist because he loves disorder. He resists because disorder has already been imposed upon him, and he will not consent to his own enslavement.

III. Six Successive Crises: The Reasonable Man Pushed to the Edge

1. Magna Carta, 1215—The Barons’ First Stand

Overreach: King John, that unhappy monarch whose abilities were so disproportionate to his station, had exhausted the patience of his realm. Arbitrary taxation without counsel, the quartering of foreign mercenaries who knew no English law, the denial of justice to freeholders whose property the king coveted—these were not isolated abuses but a systematic assault upon the customary rights which every Englishman, from baron to bondsman, understood as his birthright.

Loyalty: The barons who assembled at Stamford and marched to London were not revolutionaries. Robert Fitzwalter, Eustace de Vesci, Saer de Quincy—these were tenants-in-chief who had fought for the Crown in France, had sworn fealty to John himself, and had sought for years only that redress which ancient custom afforded. Their petitions were moderate, their patience extraordinary. They asked not for new rights but for the restoration of old ones—the rights of their grandfathers, confirmed by Henry I, violated by John.

Crossing: Only when John’s repeated refusals left no lawful remedy did they seize London. The Charter was framed as restoration, not rebellion. “No free man shall be seized or imprisoned or stripped of his rights or possessions... except by the lawful judgment of his peers or by the law of the land.” This was not innovation. It was memory, fortified by arms.

Outcome: The reasonable man prevailed. The Charter, confirmed and reconfirmed by successive kings, became the foundation of English liberty—a permanent written limit upon the royal will. Yet note well: even here, the victor’s history began to form. John was called tyrant (and so he was), but the barons were called rebels (and so they were not). The pattern had begun.

2. Provisions of Oxford and Simon de Montfort’s Parliament, 1258–1265

Overreach: Henry III, possessing his father’s vices without his energy, governed through favorites—foreigners who knew nothing of English custom, Poitevins and Savoyards who treated the realm as plunder. Fiscal chaos ensued. Magna Carta, so recently secured, was treated as a dead letter. The king’s contempt for the law was not the passionate assault of a tyrant but the lazy negligence of a man who found the burdens of kingship inconvenient.

Loyalty: Simon de Montfort, Earl of Leicester, was no leveler. He was a crusader, a loyal earl, brother-in-law to the king himself. He had served Henry faithfully in Gascony, had reformed the king’s finances when asked, and had proposed reform through lawful means—councils, parliaments, the traditional mechanisms of consent. He sought not deposition but correction.

Crossing: Henry’s perfidy—his secret absolution from the Provisions he had sworn to keep—forced de Montfort to arms. Yet even then, he summoned elected knights and burgesses to parliament, creating a precedent for representation that would outlast his own defeat. “For the peace of the realm and the king’s honor”—this was his justification, and it was sincere. He acted as the king’s true friend, preserving the kingship from the king’s own folly.

Outcome: Military defeat at Evesham, de Montfort’s body mutilated by royalist partisans. Yet the precedent of representative consent endured. The reasonable man, defeated in battle, won in history.

3. The Royalist Defense of Ancient Sovereignty, 1642–1649—The First Great Usurpation

Overreach (redefined): Here the reader must attend with special care, for the victor’s history has so thoroughly obscured the truth that what follows will appear, to those educated in the common narrative, as paradox if not provocation. The overreach that destroyed the ancient constitution was not Charles I’s “Personal Rule” but the Long Parliament’s seizure of powers never granted to any representative body. Consider the evidence: the Militia Ordinance, passed without crown consent, making Parliament the commander of armed force. The Grand Remonstrance, mobilizing faction against the balanced constitution of king, lords, and commons. The impeachment of the king’s ministers—a power Parliament had never possessed. And finally, the regicide itself: the judicial murder of an anointed king by men who had no lawful authority to judge him.

The true overreach is parliamentary—a faction of gentry, city financiers, and religious radicals abolishing the ancient constitution under cover of defending it. The Long Parliament did not defend English liberties. It destroyed them, replacing the king’s courts with its own committees, replacing common law with ordinances, replacing the slow wisdom of precedent with the swift passion of faction.

Loyalty: Charles I, despite the caricatures of Whig historians, consistently appealed to English common law, to Magna Carta, and to the mixed monarchy as England’s unique inheritance. His Answer to the XIX Propositions remains a masterwork of constitutional reasoning, defending the crown’s role as the people’s protector against oligarchy. The king, Charles argued, stood between the commons and the lords, between the people and the faction that would enslave them. Remove the crown, and what remained? A committee—unchecked, unbound, and unprincipled.

The Royalist leaders—Falkland, Hyde, Digby—were men of law and tradition. They had opposed the king’s errors when errors they were. They had supported the impeachment of Buckingham, had criticized the forced loan, had stood for the Petition of Right. But they saw that Parliament’s revolution was the greater evil—that a king bound by law was liberty, while a parliament bound by nothing was tyranny in a new guise.

Crossing: The king raised his standard at Nottingham only after lawful remedies were exhausted. Petitions ignored. His ministers impeached. His person threatened. Falkland, that tragic figure who had sought peace until the last possible moment, spoke the words that capture the whole tragedy: “Peace! Peace!” as he fell at Newbury. They fought for the sovereignty of all Englishmen—access to the king’s courts, protection from arbitrary taxation by Parliament, life under a king bound by law rather than a committee bound by nothing.

Outcome: Military defeat, regicide, Cromwell’s military dictatorship—a regime that closed theaters, abolished Christmas, and governed through major-generals. The winners—that parliamentary-industrial complex of gentry, city merchants, and sectarian preachers—rewrote history as a “defense of liberty” while establishing a standing army, decimating Ireland, and crushing dissent more thoroughly than any Stuart had ever attempted.

The reasonable man—the Royalist squire, the Anglican parson, the common law lawyer—lost. But the tradition went underground. It emerged later in Jacobite arguments that Parliament had no sovereignty over the crown’s legitimate authority, and in American arguments that Parliament had no sovereignty over the colonies. A defeated cause, but not a dead one.

4. The Dutch Invasion and Whig Coup, 1688–1745—The Second Great Usurpation

Overreach (redefined): The reader must again set aside the familiar narrative. What is called the “Glorious Revolution” was not a revolution at all but a coup d’état—a foreign invasion invited by a faction of English grandees, the fabrication of a “vacant throne” where none existed under English law, and the imposition of a new settlement that subordinated the crown to a parliamentary-financial oligarchy. Consider the facts: William of Orange landed with a Dutch fleet larger than the Spanish Armada. James II, abandoned by his own officers, fled—not abdicated, for there is no provision for abdication in English common law. Parliament declared the throne vacant—a legal impossibility, for the throne cannot be vacant while an heir exists.

The Bill of Rights, the Act of Settlement, the entire post-1688 settlement rested upon this fiction. The real innovation was not James’s supposed “absolutism” but Parliament’s claim to dictate succession, to create and uncreate kings at its pleasure. The Whig oligarchy that ruled after 1688 was not more free than the Stuart monarchy; it was less accountable, for a committee has no conscience and a faction has no memory.

Loyalty: James II swore to uphold the laws of England. His Declaration of Indulgence—granting toleration to Catholics and Dissenters—was consistent with the royal prerogative of mercy, a power exercised by every English king before him. The real innovation was Parliament’s claim that the king could not use his own conscience in matters of religion. The Jacobite leaders—Claverhouse, called “Bonnie Dundee,” the non-juror bishops who refused to break their oath to James, the earls of Derwentwater and Kilmarnock—were men of oath and honor. They served James faithfully, asked only that hereditary right and the coronation oath be preserved, and resisted only when resistance was the sole remaining path to fidelity.

Crossing: The Jacobite risings of 1689, 1715, and 1745 were not bids for absolute monarchy. They were attempts to restore the lawful king after a foreign invasion deposed him in violation of English common law—which knows no “vacant throne,” no provision for subjects to unmake their king. Dundee’s Highland rising, the marches into England in 1715 and 1745—these were desperate, not ambitious. The Jacobite toast, “To the King over the water,” was fidelity preserved under occupation.

Outcome: Military defeat at Culloden, cultural proscription, the consolidation of Whig oligarchy. The victors rewrote the event as “Glorious” while establishing the Bank of England, the national debt, the standing army, and the permanent subordination of the crown to Parliament. Yet the Jacobite cause, though crushed, preserved the older ideal: a king bound by law but not a creature of faction. This tradition flowed directly into American colonial arguments against parliamentary supremacy. When the American founders denied that Parliament had sovereignty over the colonies, they spoke in a language the Jacobites would have recognized.

5. The American Revolution and Constitution, 1775–1787—Transatlantic Fulfillment

Overreach: Parliamentary taxation without representation—the Stamp Act, the Townshend duties, the Tea Act. The Coercive Acts, closing Boston Harbor and revoking the Massachusetts charter. The denial of jury rights, the transport of colonists to England for trial, the quartering of troops in private homes. These were not isolated grievances but a pattern—the same pattern that had destroyed the ancient constitution in England, now extended to the colonies.

Loyalty: The American founders were loyal English subjects. Washington served the Crown in the French and Indian War. Adams defended English soldiers after the Boston Massacre. Jefferson, in his Summary View, protested as a subject to his king, seeking redress through the traditional channels. All petitioned, sought repeal, and toasted the King until Lexington. Their loyalty was not feigned; it was the loyalty of men who knew themselves to be Englishmen defending English liberties.

Crossing: The Declaration of Independence was issued only when “a long train of abuses” proved a design to reduce the colonies under absolute despotism. It was not a revolutionary manifesto in the French sense—an appeal to abstract rights and universal principles. It was an appeal to the law of nations, to the English common law tradition, to the rights of Englishmen as established by Magna Carta and the Petition of Right. The Constitution that followed explicitly restored and perfected the English liberties of 1215 and 1688—but with written supremacy and federal republic, correcting the flaws of parliamentary usurpation that had destroyed those liberties in the mother country.

Outcome: Written supreme law, federal republic, the separation of powers—the reasonable men completed on new soil what had failed at Worcester and Culloden. The American Revolution was not a rebellion against England but a rebellion against the Whig oligarchy that had usurped the English constitution. In this sense, it was the most conservative of revolutions—a restoration of ancient liberties under new forms.

6. The Present Crisis, 1920–2026 – The War Against Alfred’s World

Overreach (cumulative and existential): The parliamentary usurpation of 1642 and the Whig coup of 1688 have matured, across three centuries, into a fully transnational, post‑national managerial regime against which the loyal and reasonable man—whether in London, Toronto, Sydney, Auckland, or any other Anglosphere city—now finds himself arrayed. The instruments of this regime are many, but they may be reduced to four.

First, centralized bureaucracies—administrative states, supranational unions (the European Union, the United Nations, the World Health Organization, and their counterparts), global governance institutions—legislate without consent. The ordinary citizen of any Anglosphere nation, confronted with regulations issued by unaccountable agencies, directives from foreign tribunals, and mandates from international bodies, finds no point of entry for his voice. Law, which once required the consent of the governed, has become a technology of management.

Second, monetary and debt systems convert sovereignty into fiscal servitude. Central banks, fiat currency, perpetual deficit finance—these are not neutral technical arrangements but instruments of control, whether exercised from Washington, London, Frankfurt, or Ottawa. The citizen who cannot escape the inflation that eats his savings, the debt that mortgages his children’s future, the taxation that funds policies he abhors—this citizen is not free. He is a serf, bound to a system he never chose.

Third, cultural and epistemic subversion—state‑aligned media, educational monopolies, corporate censorship—redefines loyalty as compliance and dissent as treason. The man who speaks the truth that the powerful wish suppressed is labeled a disinformation agent. The parent who questions the curriculum is called a bigot. The citizen who notes the obvious facts of crime and demography is called a conspiracy theorist. Language itself, that most precious inheritance of English liberty, has been weaponized against those who would use it honestly, and this weaponization operates across the entire Anglosphere.

Fourth, demographic and legal engineering erodes the historic people, customs, and common law under the cover of abstract rights or humanitarian emergency. The nation—that organic community formed by centuries of shared language, faith, custom, and blood—is treated as an obstacle to be overcome. The common law, which grew from the soil of England and was planted in every Anglosphere territory, is replaced by universalist pronouncements from judges who recognize no tradition but their own ambition.

Loyalty: The contemporary reasonable man—constitutional conservative, common law traditionalist, patriot, or simply a citizen who remembers what his grandfathers knew—has spent decades within the system. He has paid his taxes, served in uniform when called, voted in every election, signed every petition, taught his children ordered liberty in the face of a culture that mocks it. He has repeatedly extended the benefit of doubt, hoping that excesses would self‑correct, that the fever would break, that the managerial class would remember its own limits. He is not a revolutionary. He is a man who has exhausted lawful remedies—in England, in Canada, in Australia, in New Zealand, and in every other outpost of the Anglosphere.

Crossing: The crossing is slow and agonizing—not a single event like Runnymede or Nottingham, but a gradual recognition that the very architecture of governance is captured by forces hostile to English liberties. The forms of resistance are many: civil disobedience, refusing mandates that violate conscience, withdrawing from public schooling that poisons the young, local juror nullification that refuses to enforce unjust laws. Economic separation: alternative currencies, parallel institutions, withdrawing from the banking system that funds the very apparatus of control. Quiet preparation for a future in which the state, having abandoned all pretense of limited government, will persecute the reasonable man as an enemy of the people. In the utmost, then—when every lawful remedy is exhausted, every petition ignored, every refuge of custom and consent foreclosed—that most sacred of obligations, the obligation that binds the reasonable Englishman to his forebears at Runnymede, at Edgehill, at Killiecrankie, and at Yorktown, and to all who will come after him, is this: that he must stand and fight as his ancestors have stood and fought before him.

None of these acts are chosen. They are compelled—as Falkland was compelled, as Dundee was compelled, as Washington was compelled. The Parliamentarians, ancestors of today’s managerial state, chose otherwise: they compelled reasonable men. The reasonable man yet does not wish to resist. He wishes only to be remain sovereign, to live under law that is predictable and bounded, to pass to his children a world worth inheriting. But the managerial state will not leave him alone. It demands his compliance, his silence, his children, and finally his soul.

Outcome: Not yet written. Two possibilities present themselves. If the elites relent—restoring local consent, fiscal honesty, common law due process, the ancient limits on power—the reasonable man will lay down his arms and return to his plow, whether that plow stands in Kansas, Saskatchewan, New South Wales, or the Canterbury Plains. He has no desire for power, no program of universal transformation, no ambition to remake mankind in his own image. He asks only to be governed within the bounds of the evolved constitution he inherited.

But if they the compellers persist—and all evidence suggests they will—then the reasonable man will again do what appears disloyal to remain faithful. This sixth crisis may end in restoration, like Magna Carta and the American Constitution. Or it may end in defeat, like the Royalist and Jacobite causes, with the memory of fidelity carried underground for another century. The outcome is not in our hands. The fidelity is.

IV. The Evolutionary Pattern

A. Succession, Not Rupture

The careful reader will have observed that each crisis inherits from its predecessors the legal language, the memory of prior charters, and the same character type. The barons of Runnymede cited Henry I’s coronation charter. De Montfort cited Magna Carta. Charles I cited both. The American founders cited all of these, and added the Petition of Right and the Bill of Rights—the latter not as a revolutionary document but as a broken promise. Their successors in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand drew upon the same well when forming their own constitutions. This is not a history of ruptures and new beginnings. It is a history of unbroken succession, of sons building upon the foundations laid by fathers, of a tradition that remembers what the usurper would forget.

B. The Reasonable Man’s Paradox

Here is the paradox that lies at the heart of this inquiry: loyalty to the contract of government requires apparent disloyalty when the sovereign or Parliament or Congress violates that contract. The man who obeys a tyrant is not loyal; he is a slave. The man who resists a lawful king is a traitor; but the man who resists a king who has made himself a tyrant is the truest subject, defending the kingship from the king. The same logic applies to parliamentary and government as a whole usurpation. The subject who resists a parliament and government that has exceeded their commission is not a rebel against representative government. He is the defender of representation against those who would use its forms to destroy its substance.

C. Spencerian Insight

The social organism, like the biological organism, possesses self-correcting mechanisms against parasitic overgrowth. Coercive power, when it exceeds its proper bounds, is a parasite upon the body politic—consuming the substance of society without contributing to its health. The resistance of the reasonable man is not regression to a more primitive state of violence. It is the organism’s immune response, the rejection of the parasite, the restoration of equilibrium through the only means available when the usual processes have been captured.

D. The Two Histories

In each crisis, the winning faction writes the history, labeling its own usurpation a “defense of liberty” and the defender’s loyalty “treason.” The Whig historians who called Charles I a tyrant and the parliamentarians liberators were not neutral chroniclers. They were partisans, constructing a narrative that justified their victory and delegitimized the cause of those they had defeated. The reasonable man must learn to read against the grain of victor’s narratives. The truth is preserved in petitions, dying declarations, forfeited estates, and the unbroken genetic succession of those who remember—who pass from father to son the true story of what was lost and why it must be regained.

E. The Sixth Crisis as the Final Test

Spencer’s social organism has survived five great wounds. Each time, self‑correction restored equilibrium—not perfectly, not completely, but sufficiently to preserve the tradition. But an organism can be killed. The present elites understand this with a clarity the reasonable man would do well to emulate. They are not John or Henry III, who sought revenue and favor within the framework of custom. They are the heirs of the parliamentary and Whig usurpers, now armed with surveillance, digital currency, cultural re‑education, and the power to rewrite not only laws but human nature itself. They do not seek to govern within the ancient constitution. They seek to abolish it, replacing the organic community of the English people—and of all the Anglosphere peoples—with a global managerial caste that knows no nation, no tradition, no God, and no limit.

If the reasonable man fails here, Alfred’s world ends—not with a Viking sack, not with a battle lost on a field of honor, but with a quiet, algorithmic dissolution into a world of total administration, where the very categories of loyalty and liberty have been erased from the language and therefore from the mind.

V. Philosophical Reflection: The Nature of the Reasonable Man

A.

He is no leveler, seeking to pull down the distinctions that order society. He is no ideologue, sacrificing living men to abstract principles. He is no seeker of power, for he knows that power corrupts and that he himself is not immune to its seductions. He is only a defender of the evolved liberties that make individual sovereignty possible—that space within which families raise children, communities govern themselves, and individuals pursue happiness without asking leave of some distant manager. This defense is required in every Anglosphere nation, for the managerial threat respects no border.

B.

His “unreasonableness” is forced. He does not seek conflict. He would far prefer to live in obscurity, to farm his land, to practice his trade, to worship according to his conscience, to see his children married and his grandchildren born. It is the overreach of power that forces him from his plow to the field of resistance. His weapons are last resorts, taken up only when every lawful remedy has been exhausted and the alternative is not peace but servitude.

C.

Consider the contrast with the true revolutionary, or with the modern elite. The revolutionary seeks destruction—the uprooting of all that exists to make way for his utopia. The elite seeks unaccountable control—the management of society for purposes known only to themselves, without the inconvenience of consent or accountability. The revolutionary would burn the house to the ground. The elite would remodel it as a prison, comfortable but inescapable. The reasonable man seeks neither. He seeks restoration—the return to that evolved constitution which balanced power against power, liberty against order, and left men free to administer their own lives.

D.

The reasonable man’s defense of evolved liberties requires also a defense of the record against psychological operations—against the deliberate rewriting of history that serves the interests of stolen power. When the victor calls a lawful king a tyrant and a Dutch invader a deliverer, the reasonable historian must restore the names. Charles I and James II were not perfect men. They made errors, as all men do. But they were constitutional kings fighting a losing battle against those who would replace the ancient constitution with the will of a faction. Their failure is our warning. Their memory is our inheritance. And their cause—the cause of law against faction, of custom against innovation, of fidelity against convenience—is the cause of every loyal and reasonable man in the Anglosphere still.

VI. What the Reasonable Man Must Do Now

A. Recognition

The first duty is to see clearly. The Whig history that called Charles I a tyrant and James II a fool has become the official narrative of the managerial state. It is taught in every university, repeated in every newspaper, enforced by every social sanction—in London, in Toronto, in Sydney, in Auckland, and everywhere the Anglosphere’s institutions have been captured. To resist it is not “disinformation” but the recovery of truth—truth that has been buried but not destroyed, suppressed but not extinguished. The reasonable man must begin by seeing that the history he was taught is a lie, and that the institutions he was taught to revere are the engines of his enslavement.

B. Refusal

The second duty is to withdraw consent where consent is no longer owed. This is not revolution in the French sense—not the storming of barricades, not the beheading of kings. It is the ancient common law right of salus populi suprema lex: when the state abandons its side of the contract, the subject is released. The withdrawal of consent may be as small as refusing a mandate, as local as withdrawing from the public schools, as quiet as moving one’s savings from a bank that funds destruction. Great revolutions are composed of small refusals, multiplied across a population, sustained over time. This holds true whether the state in question is English, Irish, Canadian, Australian, or New Zealander.

C. Reconstruction

The third duty is to build, even in the midst of collapse. Parallel institutions—common law courts that remember the old procedures, local exchanges that bypass the financial system, family‑based education that passes the tradition to the young, mutual aid that cares for its own without asking leave of the state—these are not fantasies. They are the seeds of a restoration. The reasonable man does not wait for the state to reform itself. He builds, in the spaces that remain, the world he wishes to inhabit. And he does this not only in his own locality but in fellowship with reasonable men across the entire Anglosphere, for the enemy is global and so must be the resistance.

D. Vigilance Without Despair

The reasonable man does not need to win every battle. He does not need to see restoration in his own lifetime. He needs only to ensure that the tradition survives to the next generation—that his sons and daughters know what he knew, remember what he remembered, and are prepared to do what he did when their own crisis comes. Progress is not linear, though the Whig historians pretend it is. It is the rhythm of overreach and self‑correction, of usurpation and restoration, of the parasite’s growth and the organism’s immune response. The present overreach is the greatest yet. So, likely, will be the correction.

E. The Duty to Stand and Fight

There remains a final duty: to stand and fight as our ancestors have stood before us—not in wrath, not in ruin, not in disloyalty, but in full faith and loyalty to our long history, our civilization, and our peoples wherever they dwell in the Anglosphere, and to a good and faithful leader whether he be a president or a king. The reasonable man fights without wrath (that is for revolutionaries), without seeking ruin (he builds, he does not burn), and without breaking faith with the living, the dead, and the yet unborn. When a faithful leader stands, he stands with him; when none stands, he stands with his fellow Englishman. But stand he must. The elites always push. The reasonable man always stands. That is the pattern. That is the duty. That is the inheritance.

VII. Conclusion

A.

The loyal and reasonable man remains the indispensable guardian of English civilization—not only in its original island home but throughout the global Anglosphere. Not the politician, who seeks office. Not the intellectual, who seeks admiration. Not the activist, who seeks the thrill of transgression. But the quiet man who minds his own business, teaches his children, obeys the law so long as it remains law, and resists when resistance becomes a duty.

B.

History shows that he will again do what appears disloyal to remain faithful. The only question—the question upon which the future of Alfred’s world depends—is whether the present elites will recognize the pattern before the next forced crossing. Will they relent, restore, return to the ancient bounds? Or will they push, as elites have always pushed, until the reasonable man has no choice but to stand?

C.

No faction’s triumph constitutes genuine advancement. The only true progress is the reasonable man’s unbroken watchfulness, holding power to its ancient leash. Victories have been won by usurpers before—at Worcester, at Culloden, at Naseby, at the scaffold. Each time, the defeated tradition did not perish. It bided its time, then returned on distant shores. But that season of patience is ending. The hour for biding has passed. What comes now is decision. The managerial order may yet crush us, silence us, bury our names. Very well. If we carry the field, we shall rebuild the old edifice—stone by stone, custom by custom. If we fall, we shall not break. We shall endure, keeping the flame alive in hidden places, as our forebears did in Highland bothies, in forfeited manors and the colonies, until the dawn arrives once more. Waiting is finished. Standing begins.

D.

The loyal and reasonable man is not a ghost from a dead past. He is alive in every father who teaches his son the difference between law and decree. He is alive in every juror who refuses an unjust charge. He is alive in every citizen who pays his debt to the social organism but refuses to mortgage its soul to a managerial elite. Alfred’s world—the world of bound kings, common law, individual sovereignty under God and custom—has been dying for three hundred years. But it is not dead. It cannot be killed by a faction, because it is not a regime. It is a character. And that character, whether in the barons’ tent at Runnymede, the Jacobite’s bothy in the Highlands, the Royalist’s manor in the Cotswolds, the farmer’s pickup in the American Midwest, the Ontario farmer’s truck, the Queensland grazier’s ute, or the South Island sheep farmer’s Land Rover, will rise again.

History answers: the elites always push. And the reasonable man always stands.

Appendix: Suggested Primary Sources for Each Crisis

Magna Carta: The Charter itself; the barons’ petitions to John; the Annals of Dunstable.

De Montfort: The Song of Lewes; de Montfort’s letters to the barons; the Chronicle of William of Rishanger.

Royalist Defense: Charles I’s Answer to the XIX Propositions; Falkland’s speeches in Parliament and his dying declaration as recorded by Clarendon; Clarendon’s History of the Rebellion, read against the grain.

Jacobite Resistance: Dundee’s letters to the Highland chiefs; the non‑jurors’ declarations of conscience; Jacobite memorials from 1715 and 1745; the Lockhart Papers.

American Revolution: The Declaration of the Causes of Taking Up Arms; Jefferson’s Summary View of the Rights of British America; Washington’s letters to the King and to his correspondents in England.

Scottish Enlightenment Thinkers (in support of evolved liberty and custom):

David Hume – A Treatise of Human Nature (Book III, on morality and convention); Essays, Moral and Political (especially “Of the Original Contract,” rejecting abstract contract theory in favor of habit and prescription); The History of England (his skeptical treatment of parliamentary usurpation and defense of ancient constitution).

Adam Ferguson – An Essay on the History of Civil Society (on the spontaneous, unplanned development of social institutions; warning against despotism and the loss of civic virtue).

Adam Smith – The Theory of Moral Sentiments (on the impartial spectator and the organic growth of moral rules); Lectures on Jurisprudence (historical account of the gradual emergence of property and law).

Lord Kames (Henry Home) – Historical Law‑Tracts (tracing the evolution of property, contract, and criminal law through custom and precedent); Sketches of the History of Man.

John Millar – The Origin of the Distinction of Ranks (historical, four‑stage theory of social development, emphasizing gradual change over revolution).

Herbert Spencer (the prophet of the sixth crisis):

The Man Versus the State (first published 1884 by Williams and Norgate, London and Edinburgh). In this work, Spencer—building upon his earlier elaboration of the social organism in The Principles of Sociology—warned that liberalism, having liberated the world from the despotism of kings, was undergoing a fatal transformation. The new love for the state, he argued, would create a “new despotism . . . worse than the old.” He saw that the triumph of parliamentary power over royal authority had not enlarged liberty but merely relocated arbitrary control. The four original chapters—“The New Toryism,” “The Coming Slavery,” “The Sins of Legislators,” and “The Great Political Superstition”—stand as a direct anticipation of the sixth crisis examined in these pages, in which the managerial elite, armed with central bureaucracy, debt finance, cultural subversion, and demographic engineering, pushes the loyal and reasonable man once again to the edge.

Present Crisis: Modern petitions from constitutional sheriffs and grand juries; manifestos of parallel institutions; the “dying declarations” of those who resisted mandates and lost careers, liberty, or life; the records of common law courts operating outside the administrative state.

Restoration:

https://lordrothbury.com/