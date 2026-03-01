E.M.’s Newsletter
The Genesis Event
1688 as the Hostile Takeover of the English People Through State Capture
10 hrs ago
•
E.M. Burlingame
18
7
5
February 2026
This Our Third English Civil War
The Grand Illusion
Feb 28
•
E.M. Burlingame
65
26
15
Byzantium 2.0?
The 400-Year English Civil War Deciding the Fate of the English-Speaking Peoples
Feb 26
•
E.M. Burlingame
74
26
19
To the People
Final Plea for Loyalty
Feb 23
•
E.M. Burlingame
4
1
The Estrogenic War
How Female Vs. Female Competition Drives the Three-Class Assault on Civilization
Feb 19
•
E.M. Burlingame
9
3
4
The Wrath of Man Long Since Earned
A Final Warning from the Old Blood
Feb 16
•
E.M. Burlingame
38
20
12
As Rome Burns
Chapter Fifty-One
Feb 15
•
E.M. Burlingame
18
2
7
As Rome Burns
Chapter Fifty
Feb 14
•
E.M. Burlingame
16
1
5
As Rome Burns
Chapter Forty-Nine
Feb 13
•
E.M. Burlingame
17
4
Return of the Old Gods
The Conscious Observer, the War on Complexity, and the Recurring Binary Control Cycle
Feb 13
•
E.M. Burlingame
24
9
7
The True Nature of the Elites
In the shadowed corridors of power, where the fate of nations and civilizations is quietly decided, there exists no monolithic "elite" as the popular…
Feb 10
•
E.M. Burlingame
28
14
9
As Rome Burns
Chapter Forty-Seven
Feb 7
•
E.M. Burlingame
13
6
