February 2026

This Our Third English Civil War
The Grand Illusion
  E.M. Burlingame
Byzantium 2.0?
The 400-Year English Civil War Deciding the Fate of the English-Speaking Peoples
  E.M. Burlingame
To the People
Final Plea for Loyalty
  E.M. Burlingame
The Estrogenic War
How Female Vs. Female Competition Drives the Three-Class Assault on Civilization
  E.M. Burlingame
The Wrath of Man Long Since Earned
A Final Warning from the Old Blood
  E.M. Burlingame
As Rome Burns
Chapter Fifty-One
  E.M. Burlingame
As Rome Burns
Chapter Fifty
  E.M. Burlingame
As Rome Burns
Chapter Forty-Nine
  E.M. Burlingame
Return of the Old Gods
The Conscious Observer, the War on Complexity, and the Recurring Binary Control Cycle
  E.M. Burlingame
The True Nature of the Elites
In the shadowed corridors of power, where the fate of nations and civilizations is quietly decided, there exists no monolithic “elite” as the popular…
  E.M. Burlingame
As Rome Burns
Chapter Forty-Seven
  E.M. Burlingame
