The Testosteronic can never win in an Estrogenic fight.

The Estrogenic can never win in a Testosteronic fight.

They’re Skipping Phase VI Because They’ve Assessed We’re Already Conquered. Now They’re Locking It In Through their Phase VII Operations.

Phase VI = Employment = Civil War

Phase VII = Transition = Total Control

Tom’s people were on that land in rural Pennsylvania before the Revolution. They’d been sent over in indentured servitude, for the sin of having been born English poor. The colonies had changed all that. His great-great-grandfather would go on and clear his first fields after fighting in Washington’s army. Land the family held through every war and depression since. Though giving up a piece at a time till little remained but their names on streets. Last year his grandson, working construction and picking up extra shifts, got outbid on a small place down the road. Outside money from who knows where turned it into short-term rentals for people from who knows where. At the meeting in the township bears their family name, they were told the growth was “inevitable” and their concerns were “noted.” The final piece of land that’d carried their name for over two centuries changed hands without a single shot being fired.

Christine’s great-great-grandfather was transported to New South Wales for one of the nineteen crimes that sent a generation of Britons to the antipodes, and from that convict stock her family built a modern nation. The men of her line fought in every British war since Australia came to be—from the Sudan to the Boer, from Gallipoli to the Kokoda Track, from Long Tan to Helmand—while her grandfather worked the same patch of rural land the family had held for four generations. She left for Sydney at eighteen, trained as a lawyer, and sent every spare dollar home each month to keep the farm alive. Now it is all gone, slaughtered on the altar of the climate cult: regulators arrived first for the cattle with mass culls and methane mandates wrapped in planetary salvation, branding productive herds as carbon criminals overnight. When her grandfather dared protest the destruction of his livelihood, the machine crushed him in silence—secret regulatory fines piled high, endless lawsuits engineered to bankrupt any rancher who spoke out, all dressed up as routine compliance. By the time the last beast was gone and the land was locked away under some fresh environmental covenant, the family had nothing left but the paperwork proving they’d tried, while the bureaucrats shrugged: “Everyone has to do their part to save the planet. And we’re aware of your legal efforts. File another costly protest if you like.”

The GWOT veteran reading this—the one who ran intelligence cells in Kandahar, tracked terrorists across the Sahel in Africa, supported operations in the jungles of Southeast Asia and the southern Philippines, or commanded logistics convoys through Mosul—senses something disturbingly familiar. He’s watched versions of this playbook before. But he doesn’t fully recognize what he’s seeing now. His instincts have been finely tuned through years of raw, Testosteronic conflict: direct kinetic raids, high-intensity insurgencies, and tribal warfare from the Hindu Kush to sub-Saharan Africa. The weapon now being used against ranchers, farmers, and his own people’s something entirely different. It’s Estrogenic—silent, bureaucratic, regulatory, and legal—and it doesn’t fight the way he was taught to fight.

How the Estrogenic Waged War (And Why We Didn’t Recognize It)

Every history book we were given taught us only about conquests by the Testosteronic—flags, formations, open battle, or raids by small elites in the dark, all culminating in a moment when the enemy stands up and you stand up against him, in one last battle. But the campaign against Heritage Peoples of Europe and the Anglosphere has followed the seven phases of Unconventional Warfare for generations, executed not through direct confrontation but through the Estrogenic method: indirect, relational, institutional, demographic. Patient. Invisible to men wired to meet a threat head-on.

Phase I: Preparation—They reframed the heritage core itself as the problem. In the UK, the Race Relations Acts of 1965 and 1976, followed by New Labour’s diversity mandates, positioned British cultural norms as obstacles to equality and enshrined the notion that native heritage was just one optional ingredient in a multicultural stew. The US’ 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act, paired with expanding affirmative-action frameworks, recast the country’s founding European-descended population as merely one transient thread in an ever-changing “nation of immigrants.” Germany’s post-war culture of atonement hardened into a post-national ideology that treated ethnic German identity as inherently suspect. Academic capture by critical theory taught our own children that national identity is an invented pathology. No declaration of war. Just the slow erosion of the idea that we’d ever really existed.

Phase II: Initial Contact—They found willing partners inside our gates. International bodies like the UNHCR, the International Organization for Migration, and global philanthropies didn’t confront us. They funded us. They gave grants to our non-profits, endowed chairs at our universities, sponsored fellowships for our journalists. Bankers and financiers, incentivized by government-backed loan guarantees and regulatory mandates, directed capital flows exclusively toward minority and immigrant borrowers while effectively sidelining heritage applicants. Lawyers and their firms were strategically assigned major, lavishly funded test cases that received wall-to-wall media exposure, rapidly elevating them and their practices to national leadership in the fight for minority and immigrant rights over the property, speech, cultural, and property claims of heritage communities. Diversity experts were provided with prestigious positions in think tanks and policy writing organizations, doors open to the cocktail and dinner parties of the elites. Domestic elites learned that cooperation meant prestige, career advancement, and institutional favor; opposition meant marginalization. Our own people became the campaign’s native architects, convinced they were simply doing the right thing, being progressive.

Phase III: Infiltration—They captured the institutions that shape thought. Curriculum reform delegitimized ancestral memory. Hate-speech statutes and human-rights bureaucracies were built not to protect us but to pathologize our self-defense. The United Kingdom’s BBC and Ofcom framework, Germany’s public broadcasters and Federal Office for Migration and Refugees, and the US’ dominant academic and federal agencies became transmission belts for a reality in which our very existence was constantly reframed as a problem. Each new speech code, each reframed curriculum, each policy that protected the incoming while criminalizing the native was a quiet victory.

Phase IV: Organization—Parallel structures emerged inside our societies. Unions increasingly represented the newly arrived more than the native-born. Settlement agencies functioned as political blocs. Activist law firms targeted Heritage people defending their neighborhoods. Activist judges, district attorneys, and politicized law enforcement coddled the criminal and the foreigner while impoverishing, punishing, and outright destroying Heritage peoples who attempted to defend their homes, families, cultural inheritance, and their very lives. Influence networks redirected corporate and government resources away from us. NGO-backed lending programs channeled preferential loans and financing to immigrant and foreign entrepreneurs, enabling them to establish and sustain the businesses that formed the backbone of the all essential middle class, while Heritage citizens were systematically denied equivalent opportunities. An entire vast and deep shadow state operated at every level, from the smallest township to national capitals, capable of operating against the existing order from within—all while calling itself “civil society.”

Phase V: Buildup—Then came the flood. Sustained high-volume immigration and internal displacement, engineered housing scarcity, native fertility suppressed by economic disenfranchisement and psychological operations, systematic demoralization and criminalization of resistance. By the mid-2020s, the terminal effects became measurable: the United Kingdom’s net population growth almost entirely migration-driven while native families were priced out of homeownership in their own cities; Sweden’s historic small towns and countryside emptying while its urban suburbs operated under parallel norms; Germany’s European-descended population on a trajectory to minority status in major regions within decades, with annual immigration figures repeatedly shattering previous records. Riddled throughout this flood were the guerilla forces, terrorists and cartels brought in to commit just enough bloody murders and violence to fuel suppression of Heritage peoples. This coupled with the supports by government, NGOs and foreign entities for the required Auxiliaries and Underground in every community no matter how small or large. Auxiliaries and underground bribed with government allowed, if not sanctioned, physical rape of hundreds of thousands of Heritage boys and girls across several decades. This all coupled with an ever increasing number of hand selected city council, law enforcement and judiciary members necessary to ensure build up continued unabated to such degree enemy forces are embedded and enabled absolutely everywhere.

The Phase They Skipped—And Why That Matters Right Now

In any Unconventional Warfare campaign, Phase VI—Employment—is when the prepared structures rise. Underground networks, information warfare, and guerrilla action converge to weaken the old regime and break the resistance of the heritage people. Testosteronic warfare’s built for exactly this: the direct, collective assertion that stops an advance. Yet we’ve been sitting by, waiting to take on guerrilla forces—only to fail to recognize how advanced the enemy’s conquest of us already is. They may never have to employ their guerrilla forces at all, because they don’t wish to. That’s not how the Estrogenic think. The last thing they want is a direct fight.

So the Estrogenic never gave us that moment. They assessed—correctly, for decades—that we’re already conquered at the level of perception. We’re waiting for a Testosteronic fight that will never come, while they execute an Estrogenic war so patiently that most of us never even register it as warfare conflict. That’s the entire point and purpose of Unconventional Warfare. They looked at us and saw a people too fragmented, too psychologically disarmed, too committed to our investment in the legitimacy of the very system liquidating us to mount coordinated Employment. They realized, that we were so blinded by our GWOT experience and expertise, we can’t even see how we’re being blatantly conquered.

So right now—not in the past, not in some future they’re planning—they’re skipping Phase VI entirely and moving straight from Buildup to active Transition. Phase VII’s already running, is well underway. And the evidence is no longer hidden. It’s the reality we live every day.

In the United Kingdom, right now: Despite the 2024 general election delivering a Labour government on a historically low vote share amid surging support for Reform UK and widespread public frustration over immigration, net migration has continued at record levels exceeding three-quarters of a million annually. Yet the administration presses ahead through the civil service, courts, and quangos, enacting policies that openly defy the clear electoral signals and expressed will of the Heritage people. The state doesn’t need to win at the ballot box anymore. Phase VII’s running under administrative cover. Entire urban districts now function under parallel legal and cultural norms. The historic population’s been displaced. Native identity’s been reduced to an optional flavor. The streets that rooted families, generational memory, and a living inheritance once built are being vacated and refilled. And no one rises.

In Australia, right now: Sustained public protest against record immigration and the government’s use of hotels and detention centers to house asylum seekers has been met with accelerated policy, not reversal. Hate-speech legislation advanced. When the December 2025 Bondi Beach mass shooting—an ISIS-inspired terrorist attack by a migrant father and son on a Hanukkah celebration that killed 15 people—triggered widespread public outrage and protests, the government’s response was immediate narrative suppression, legal measures against dissent, and the rapid expansion of counter-terror powers targeting domestic opposition. Sydney’s demographic transformation has accelerated to the point that Christine no longer recognizes the Sydney she’s spent decades in. Native families experience engineered housing scarcity—Sydney’s median house price now exceeds 15 times the average income—while their protests are criminalized under newly invoked public order laws. The state doesn’t retreat. It presses the gas on Phase VII and dares us to do something about it.

In Canada, right now: Under Prime Minister Mark Carney, the government is maintaining permanent resident targets at approximately 380,000 per year—still among the highest levels in the country’s history—while temporary foreign worker admissions have already exceeded promised caps midway through the fiscal year, flooding the labour market and housing system with hundreds of thousands more newcomers even as native-born Canadians face record youth unemployment and affordability collapse. At the same time, Carney has signed a new Strategic Partnership and Defence Partnership with the European Union, joined the EU’s SAFE security initiative as the first non-European participant, and repeatedly positioned Canada as the “most European of the non-European countries,” aligning regulations, supply chains, digital standards, and foreign policy ever more tightly with Brussels. These moves accelerate the demographic replacement of Canada’s European founding population while steadily transferring sovereign decision-making authority to EU institutions, steadily reducing the historic nation’s control over its own borders, economy, and future.

These aren’t policy failures. They’re the intended terminal effects of a completed Phase V and an active, uncompensated Phase VII—unfolding in real time as you read this. The elite impunity’s the tell: governments now openly ignore and demographically replace their own constituents because they’ve calculated that Heritage peoples will never force Employment—the hot civil war that Unconventional Warfare doctrine identifies as the only remaining counterphase capable of arresting liquidation before it becomes permanent.

This calculation of the Estrogenic conquerors rests on a deliberate inversion and weaponization of the doctrine itself. Historically, when an insurgency threatens the state, it’s the government that must initiate Counterinsurgency (COIN) operations—including civil war if necessary—to crush the rebellion. But here the insurgency is the government: the state itself is waging Unconventional Warfare against its own heritage population. In this reversed scenario, it’s therefore the people who must initiate Phase VI—the Employment, the rising, the counter-civil war—if they wish to survive in their own ancestral lands. The Estrogenic architects engineered this warping precisely so that UW-trained experts and the Testosteronic writ-large would fail to see, recognize, and act in time to save themselves.

Why the Estrogenic Bet on Us Never Rising

The Estrogenic didn’t skip straight to Phase VII because we were simply distracted. They did it because they understand something Testosteronic warfare rarely accounts for: the vast difference between how a Testosteronic fights and how an Estrogenic fights.

A Testosteronic fights direct. Meets the threat head-on. Draws clear lines. Risks physical courage. Seeks decisive engagement. Honor, strength, and open confrontation are natural weapons. A Testosteronic expects war to look like war—flags, formations, a moment when the enemy stands up and you stand up against him.

An Estrogenic fights indirect. Works through relationships, norms, emotions, and institutions. Wins by eroding the opponent’s will from the inside, by making him doubt his own legitimacy, by using time, demographics, and social pressure until resistance feels immoral or impossible. Avoids direct risk. Turns the target’s own protective instincts and sense of fairness against him. Conquers without ever needing to face him in open battle.

That difference is why they could skip Employment. The Estrogenic assessed that we’d been conditioned long enough to no longer see their indirect campaign as conquest at all. We were already treating the transformation of our towns, our institutions, and our future as background reality instead of an active war still in its final stage. Because they understand how Testosteronics fight, they knew we would keep waiting for the kind of war that lets us feel like warriors—until the window closed.

They’re locking it in right now. Administrative power keeps pushing the same direction even when voters push back. Communities are told the changes are “inevitable” while the people who built them are steadily displaced. Resistance is met with social, professional, and legal consequences that make it feel illegitimate. The narrative’s set: this is progress, the old order is gone, and anyone who stands up directly is the real threat.

Phase VII exists now all around us precisely because the Estrogenic fought as the Estrogenic fights—patiently, relationally, and without ever giving us the direct confrontation we the Testosteronic are wired to meet.

Phase VI Anyway

The only way to prevent final total conquest is to initiate Phase VI ourselves—right now, today, while there’s still something left to save. Not next year. Not after the next election. Not when we feel ready.

We’re not wired for the slow, indirect erosion the Estrogenic excels at. We’re wired for direct, decisive action. Initiating Employment means we stop waiting for the fight they’ll never give us and instead force the issue on our terms—by organizing, asserting, and confronting the consolidation before it becomes permanent.

The Window

UW doctrine is unambiguous. Once Transition begins, it succeeds unless Employment intervenes. The window’s narrow, and it’s measured in seasons, not election cycles, not decades.

Every day that passes without coordinated Employment, another family leaves the ancestral village. Another law criminalizes memory. Another election result is emptied of meaning. Another cottage that held a family’s name for four generations becomes a reception center for strangers. Another land that carried a name for over two centuries changes hands without a single shot.

The architects or our conquest are skipping Phase VI because they believe we won’t initiate the fight—and that the GWOT generations will never turn to blood without orders.

I believe the architects may have miscalculated after all.

Maybe not. Regardless.

There’s a singular choice now upon us.

Move or wait for orders that will never come.

Phase VI or liquidation.

There’s no third way.

The moment is one our ancestors came to many times before...

We the People.

The Testosteronic.

Must Initiate Phase VI.

and

FM 3-05.130 Army Special Forces Unconventional Warfare 2008

https://archive.org/details/fm-3-05.130-army-sf-unconventional-warfare-2008