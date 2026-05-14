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Hludanaz's avatar
Hludanaz
7h

I believe it was the Greeks that held Athena’s wisdoms in high esteem for exactly this reason. Now that we understand the method let’s talk about how AI data centers are sprouting up all over American farmlands and the impact on humanity. It’s my understanding that they are quite embryonic at this time but a monster is growing.

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Douglas E. Dye's avatar
Douglas E. Dye
10h

Useful—thank you. Godspeed

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