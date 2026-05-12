Eileen’s grandfather worked the same twenty acres in County Mayo his people had held since before the maps were written in English. She left for Dublin at eighteen, trained as a nurse, raised two sons in a cramped flat, and never lost the hope that one of them might someday have a patch of ground with a hawthorn hedge and a neighbors’ silence. That hope died last year. Her grown son and his partner, both working full-time, were outbid on a cottage by a state-funded housing association, which converted it into a reception center for newly arrived single men. When Eileen joined a local protest, a garda told her to move along and mentioned that her name had been recorded. The cottage had stood in the family’s memory for four generations. Now it houses strangers, and Eileen’s a potential public-order risk.

Eileen doesn’t know the U.S. Army’s Unconventional Warfare “UW” manual. But her life’s become its Phase V. And the people who do know the manual skipped Phase VI. They moved straight to liquidating her world — and ours — while we were still waiting for a war we didn’t realize had already been decided.

Unconventional Warfare doctrine isn’t artillery and front lines. Its goal is the progressive subversion and eventual liquidation of a target society’s demographic core, cultural inheritance, institutional autonomy, and political agency. The campaign against the Heritage Peoples of Europe and the Anglosphere has followed that doctrine with rigour for generations — invisible precisely because it looked like ordinary economic, policy, cultural and demographic change.

FM 3-05.130 (Army Special Operations Forces Unconventional Warfare) lays out seven phases. We passed through the first five without the public ever naming them. Then the architects made a calculation. They decided we were too broken to mount Phase VI — the rising, the coordinated Employment. So they didn’t wait. They went straight to Phase VII, our erasure dressed as “transition.”

Here’s how the trap was set.

Phase I: Preparation. Long before the first border loosened, our own institutions were hollowed out. Academic capture by critical theory reframed national identity as an invented pathology. In Canada, the 1971 and 1988 Multiculturalism Acts enshrined the idea that being a “heritage Canadian” was just one flavor in the food court. The French Republic stripped ethnic content from “Frenchness.” Ireland’s post-independence openness became an open-borders ideology. The first move wasn’t invasion; it was convincing us that we’d never really existed.

Phase II: Initial Contact. Outside actors found willing partners inside the gates. Transnational networks — Open Society Foundations, EU migration bodies, UN agencies — identified and cultivated domestic elites, NGOs, academics and journalists who would serve as the campaign’s native architects.

Phase III: Infiltration. Agents, ideas, and money penetrated education, media, law, the civil service, political parties. Curriculum reform delegitimized ancestral memory. Hate-speech statutes and human-rights bureaucracies were built not to protect us, but to pathologize our self-defense. Ireland’s RTE, France’s administrative class, Canada’s Human Rights Commission — all became transmission belts for a reality in which our very existence was constantly being re-framed as a problem.

Phase IV: Organization. Parallel structures emerged inside our host societies: unions, settlement agencies, activist law firms, influence networks, political caucuses, lending institutions and more — an entire shadow state capable of operating against the existing order from within, all while calling it “civil society.”

Phase V: Buildup. Then came the flood. Sustained high-volume immigration and internal mobility and displacement, engineered housing scarcity, native fertility suppressed by economic disenfranchisement and psychological operations, and the systematic demoralization and criminalization of resistance. By the mid-2020s the terminal effects were measurable: Ireland’s net population growth almost entirely migration-driven while native families were priced out; France’s historic countryside emptying and its urban zones operating under parallel norms; Canada’s European-descended population on a trajectory to minority status within decades, with annual immigration exceeding 500,000 permanent residents plus hundreds of thousands of temporaries.

That was always only the foreplay. Doctrine says that after Buildup, the prepared structures rise — Phase VI, Employment. Underground networks, information warfare, and, when required, physical action break the old regime and the backs of the heritage people. Phase VII then locks in the new order, redistributes assets and power, neutralizes residual opposition, and frames the result as irreversible “democracy” and “human rights.”

But the architects looked at us and saw a people too fragmented, too psychologically disarmed, too invested in the legitimacy of the very system liquidating us. They assessed that no coordinated Employment would ne necessary. So, they skipped Phase VI entirely. Taking us all straight from Buildup to active Transition. The evidence is no longer hidden. It’s the reality we live.

In France, Emmanuel Macron lost his parliamentary majority in 2022 and suffered decisive defeats in the 2024 snap legislative elections. Yet he remained in office, appointing governments that openly defied the new electoral arithmetic. The state didn’t need to win at the ballot box; Phase VII was already running under administrative cover. Entire urban districts now function under parallel legal and cultural norms, the historic population displaced, native identity reduced to an optional flavor. The streets Helen would recognize — rooted families, generational memory, a living inheritance — are being vacated and refilled. And no one rises.

In Ireland, sustained public protest against record immigration and the construction of “direct provision” migrant centers was met with accelerated policy, not reversal. Hate-speech legislation advanced. When a stabbing by an Algerian asylum seeker triggered the November 2023 Dublin riots, the government’s response was immediate narrative suppression and legal measures against dissent. The capital’s been demographically transformed into something Eileen no longer recognizes. Native families experiencing engineered housing scarcity while their protests are criminalized. The state didn’t retreat; it pressed the gas on Phase VII and dared us to do something about it. So far, we haven’t.

In Canada, the Trudeau government invoked the Emergencies Act in February 2022 to freeze the bank accounts of Freedom Convoy protesters and their supporters — without court orders, without due process. Heritage Canadians are now a shrinking tax base whose electoral map and institutional protections have been deliberately altered to favor the new majority-in-formation. The administrative language of multiculturalism masks a quiet asset redistribution and legal architecture that criminalizes resistance while educational systems sever the transmission of ancestral inheritance.

These aren’t policy failures. They’re the intended terminal effects of a completed Phase V and an active, uncompensated Phase VII. The elite impunity is the tell: governments ignore and replace their own constituents because they’ve calculated that the heritage people will never force the civil war — Employment — that doctrine says is the only remaining counterphase. Fragmented protests — France’s Yellow Vests, Ireland’s Dublin unrest, Canada’s trucker convoy — haven’t coalesced into anything even on the scale of Ireland’s Troubles, much less an actual civil war. Hot civil war hasn’t broken out, and the law enforcement and intelligence agencies of the captured governments assess it isn’t likely to.

That’s not a relief. That’s a death sentence.

UW doctrine is unambiguous. Once Transition begins, it succeeds unless Employment intervenes. The window’s narrow and it’s measured in seasons, not election cycles, not decades. Every day that passes without coordinated Employment, another family leaves the ancestral village, another law criminalizes memory, another election result is emptied of meaning. The architects believe we lack the will to force Phase VI. The only way to prove them wrong is to become a people capable of it — to build the underground and above-ground networks, the information warfare, the political and economic countermeasures, and, if it comes to it, the physical defense that the manual itself requires to arrest liquidation before it becomes permanent.

The question’s no longer whether the UW campaign exists or whether it’s reached its final stage. The question is whether we’ll recognize the hour and rise while there’s still something — and someone — left to save.

Eileen’s grandfather’s cottage now holds strangers. Her son will never know the hawthorn hedge. The gardaí have her name as a potential risk. She’s the Phase VII they built. A year ago, month ago, two weeks ago, believing and supporting government. But if you ask her today whether she would fight for a different ending, she’ll look at you with the eyes of a woman whose subservience was supposed to have been guaranteed — and you’ll realize the architects may’ve miscalculated after all.

This Green Beret, schooled in and tasked with Unconventional Warfare, has looked at this long and hard.

The singular choice now upon us is ours alone. We The People!

Phase VI or liquidation.

There isn’t a third way.