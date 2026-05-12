E.M.’s Newsletter

E.M.’s Newsletter

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guy
6h

John 2:16 "....Stop turning my Father’s house into a market!”

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Douglas E. Dye's avatar
Douglas E. Dye
7h

Pithy, poignant, and profound—and, as always: thought-provoking. Thank you. Godspeed

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