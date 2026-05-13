But thirty years of GWOT, and history, says they’ve miscalculated

The architects of our erasure miscalculated. They assumed we were too fragmented and too invested in the system to mount real Employment. So they skipped Phase VI and pushed straight to Phase VII—our demographic replacement and criminalization disguised as inevitable change.

Their blind spot was the asset they couldn’t really see: generations of men forged by thirty years of the Global War on Terror. That conflict trained, networked, and hardened us in exactly what Phase VI demands—small-unit cohesion, intelligence collection, information warfare, logistics under pressure, and asymmetric action when institutions fail. We’re still alive. Our networks intact. Our knowledge current.

Know this. No conquered people in history has ever entered Phase VII with a pre-existing, battle-tested counter auxiliary, underground and guerilla force already in place. That isn’t bravado. It’s fact.

But this capacity’s a rapidly wasting asset. Every day the coalition impoverishes our families, criminalizes our dissent, and replaces us through engineered housing scarcity and welfare funded invaders, the GWOT generations grow older, more scattered, and more disbelieving. The coalition knows it. That’s why they’re accelerating. They’re racing to make us irrelevant before we fully wake up. We’re those generations. We know one another. And we can reach those we don’t.

Our ancestors hit this same wall. When leaders sold out or outsiders used settlement and institutional subversion instead of open war, our people didn’t wait for permission—they executed Employment themselves. In Ireland, the Highlands, and the American colonies, secret societies, mutual aid, and parallel economic networks did the work the captured institutions wouldn’t. We’re not inventing anything new. We’re picking up where they left off, now armed with thirty years of the sharpest small-unit, intelligence, logistics, and information-warfare tradecraft our people’ve ever had.

Phase VI doesn’t mean starting from scratch. It means using what’s already in front of us. Three acts, existing networks, starting now.

Act One: Own the terrain. Map your ground the way GWOT taught you. Track every housing sale, migrant center, lending denial pattern, and name flagged by local authorities. The coalition counts on us staying blind. We’ve veterans who know how to track an enemy’s actions. Do it.

Act Two: Build parallel economic redoubts. Stand up lending circles, credit unions, family offices, and contracting networks that exclude those working against us. The GWOT generation already knows how to sustain logistics when everything’s on fire. And remember, money’s the enemy’s oxygen—cut off their revenues using the same threat-finance counters we deployed downrange.

Act Three: Wage coordinated information warfare. Use networks we already have. The coalition owns legacy media and human-rights bureaucracies. Our answer’s local, fast, messaging backed up with relentless documentation—every displacement, criminalized protest, frozen account, lawfare attack on a Heritage person. Establish secure channels and use operators you already trust. Do it now.

Physical capacity’s the last layer, not the first. But the coalition must believe—must know—it’s there. The credible threat that trained, networked men will choose Employment over final liquidation is our strongest psychological weapon. That belief alone can slow Phase VII. Slowing it buys time. Time lets us push back effectively and, at the extreme, activate fully.

To non-malevolent women and lower-status men catching the same liquidation: your sons’re and daughter’s are being hit just as hard, your families squeezed, your names filed. You won’t lead Employment—that’s our role and responsibility. But you are the support layer that makes it work. Your eyes on the ground, your participation in the parallel structures, your willingness to push truth over approved narratives, and your refusal to be split from the core turn a handful of scattered veterans into something that can hold. The coalition’s counting on you to stay divided or checked out. Don’t give it to them. Many of you’re already impoverished, displaced and criminalized right alongside us. Stand with the only force that can still stop what’s happening to all of us.

Boys. The non-malevolent will come along once we move. The malevolent never will. Stop wasting time trying to win them over. Or thinking miracles will turn them from their Phase VII operations. They’re not who the world we fight to sustain is for. It’s the common man and woman we stand and fight for. Always has been and always will be.

We aren’t starting at zero. We start from thirty years of GWOT and from a long line of ancestors who executed Phase VI when leaders and outside forces tried to liquidate them. That’s the difference between us and every other people erased by this process.

The architects skipped Phase VI because they thought we wouldn’t fight and that the GWOT generations would never turn their eyes home. They’re betting we’ll fade into a world where our daughters are exploited, our sons can’t afford a home with a hawthorn hedge, and we’re criminalized for the crime of being capable of possibly becoming a threat.

Prove them wrong. Activate Phase VI while the asset we are is still intact, still of immense value. It remains the highest-value thing our Heritage peoples possess.

Phase VI or liquidation.

There is no third way.

And we know it.

— A Green Beret who’s watched long enough to know we’re out of time.

Further Reading:

FM 3-05.130 Army Special Forces Unconventional Warfare 2008

https://archive.org/details/fm-3-05.130-army-sf-unconventional-warfare-2008