The down slope steepens under my boots—

knees remembering every mile,

gray threading the temples like first frost on barbed wire.

Failure still sits heavy in the ribs,

that room’s sealed tight with macaroni necklaces

and there’s still the faintest echo of a door closed, hard.



Thankfully, the hands haven’t quit.

The mind still turns.

So I write.

I build.



I leave something behind.



This’s my duty now—

plain and stubborn as sunrise.

No hope of her gratitude.

No hunger for her thanks.

I’ve learned the hard arithmetic of fatherhood:

some debts you pay forward no matter if the recipient ever picks up the check.



So I build her an estate in ink and truth.

Page after page, night after night—

a legacy stacked like timbers and stone,

a house of words raised from the wreckage I once called a life.

Every poem a beam.

Every honest line a joist.

Every book a foundation stone.

Every scar I name on the paper another room she can walk into someday

if and when she’s ready.



I do it because it must be done.

Because a father’s job doesn’t end when the palace becomes a prison,

or when the daughter locks the way to her heart from the inside.

Duty doesn’t ask for easy.

It only asks for faithful.



This writing keeps me alive—

the steady hammer of keys at 3 a.m.,

cold coffee, cats fed, car payment made,

neighbors’ names still half-lost in the smoke.

Each sentence pulls me one more step down the slope

with something worth carrying.

Each paragraph’s another breath when the chest wants to cave.

Each chapter of hard truth is proof I’m still in it.



There’s quiet hope in the doing.

Not that she’ll read it tomorrow,

but that one day the words will still be standing—

solid, unapologetic, full of a father’s flawed and furious love—

long after I’ve taken the long nap.



When that final quiet comes,

she’ll inherit an estate far richer than the money:

a lifetime of blood and honesty poured onto paper,

a map of where I stumbled and where I kept getting up,

a shelter built from everything I couldn’t say out loud

but could and did write down.



It’ll all be there

saying,

I was here.

I loved you wrong and fierce and forever.

I kept building when there was no light left but the one I struck myself.

And that, daughter,

is the true inheritance I’ll leave behind—

not perfect,

not pretty,

but real.

And it’ll still be here

when you’re ready to come home to it.

Even if that’s only

well after I’m for good gone.