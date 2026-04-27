E.M.’s Newsletter

E.M.’s Newsletter

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NitroExpress's avatar
NitroExpress
5d

As men, we're taught, no matter what, to keep our mouths shut and find a way. Inherent in the message? Nobody cares. For me, six-plus decades of this explain Mr. Thorogood's stanza, "You know when I'm alone, I prefer to drink by myself." My dad was a surgeon in Vietnam, two tours. He came down a 130 ramp wearing a red ball cap with the acronym "FIDO" across it. As a young kid I asked what it meant? He said, "Fuck it, Drive on." Hard times, even harder man. No one has all the answers but one thing I've learned from life is to never let your storm get your kids wet. Gut says you've got a hundred reasons you could've but didn't. And that in itself is a huge win.

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Espiare's avatar
Espiare
5d

I know you well enough my Brother that none of this comes easy but it is what must be done. You know well enough the legacy I too am building as the days are numbered and the scars and wounds never heal. They just stack on top of the last one. What is left behind can ether be a burden or a blessing to the recipient if not accounted for. But a legacy lives for generations. For that is what you are building for your daughter.

We work through pain and labor as if it’s a key component of our survival, it’s in the blood, not ment for others to notice, care to cherish, or to spill… but raging as it flows from one generation to the next.

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