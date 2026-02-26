E.M.’s Newsletter

Frances Leader
1d

I was asked to come and read this particular article by a mutual reader and I am very glad that I saved it overnight for best absorption during my morning, most alert hours.

I thoroughly enjoyed your analysis and agreed almost entirely with the observations and comparisons you made.

One thing struck me as absent though. The final demise of Constantinople, after its protracted 1,500 year reign. It was destroyed, crushed and robbed by duplicitous Venetian manipulation. An event which was recognised at the time as one of the world's greatest heists.

Though the Venetians were not directly responsible for the 1453 fall, their earlier actions in 1204, particularly their role in diverting the Fourth Crusade and thoroughly looting the city, had fatally weakened Byzantium. The 1204 sack destroyed much of the empire’s wealth, political stability, and religious unity, accelerating its decline and making it vulnerable to a subsequent Ottoman conquest.

I see signs that a similar robbery is occurring now, undertaken by the same pedigree or "types" with the same totalitarian intentions. I explained my observations here:

https://francesleader.substack.com/p/united-kingdoms-death-spiral

CPL Antero Rokka
3d

Good read E.M. It points to the "true North" of America's predicament today.

The core idea: after 1688, the monarchy lost independent financial autonomy, and the people who gained leverage were those who controlled credit—merchants, joint‑stock investors, and the Bank of England’s early backers.

Import and transplant this "seedling" core concept into the vast and fertile soil of American assets and resources, then water and fertilize this "type" liberally with constant applications of vast quantities of "Mr. Green" (Benjamins to the streetwise) to various gatekeepers at pivot points--and VOILA! America 2026.

Huge issue: getting Patriots and even 'fence-sitters' to WANT CHANGE FOR THE BETTER! Not slogans--it's felt in the bones and sinews. Motivation to me is key. If Family, friends, and nation aren't important--it's a lost cause.

Byzantium endured for a thousand years after the fall of the Western Roman Empire because it preserved and adapted the strongest elements of Roman statecraft while developing its own resilient political, cultural, military, and economic systems. The empire’s longevity came from a combination of institutional continuity, strategic geography, cultural cohesion, and administrative flexibility by honorable and courageous citizens.

Rx: A shared mental playbook for any situation with a bias toward positive action in a culture of discipline and initiative.

Communicate to others in a way to simplify our complex mission into repeatable, easily understandable habits. It's the formation of a new energized nation.

We ask ourselves: "What is the task, the condition, the standard, and the end result?" Educate freedom-lovers to do what must be done. under what conditions, and how well it must be done.

This keeps our tasks measurable and clear. You've opened our eyes--and your articles, like Tom Paine's pamphlets--will help shape the revolutionary thought we need and galvanize public support to rid America of this tyranny over our mind, body, soul, and property.

Can we do no less? Our debt to those who have gone before us and our duty cry out.

