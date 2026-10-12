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David G. Tatman's avatar
David G. Tatman
Oct 12

One of the big differences between what was the Boy Scouts of America (in the USA) and Boy Scouting elsewhere in the world, was the incorporation of native American and specific North American cultural and environmental knowledge. It wasn't "cultural appropriation" so much as it was a deep and abiding respect for those who had long lived on this land we share and call our home. Elsewhere, scouting was very much a paramilitary group. Here in America, not so much. Your words capture much of the essence and spirit of that bonding, influenced by that energy and spirit of place (genius loci, the Romans might say), of this amazing land which is our home.

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Jen Wadewitz's avatar
Jen Wadewitz
Oct 12

I am not afraid of these woods. They comfort my soul. Probably the same way Germania or Hadrian's Wall protected the tribes of my ancestors from Rome.

As far as indigenous wisdom, my Dad would read me books about the trickster Coyote, and teach me how to survive with little or nothing. We had Lakota and Ho Chunk tribes all around this area.

It is my duty to survive, as an American, and I won't let the jar head down. 😉

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