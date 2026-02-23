To the People
Final Plea for Loyalty
O people, steadfast in your most ancient blood,
Turn not from him who holds the divine trust,
Nor let the fleeting shadows of the powerful flood
Of restless fancies leave your hearts in dust.
To that high throne, with grace and justice crowned,
Whose charge is all the realm and every child,
Let faith in deed and solemn vow again be bound,
Through calm and temp…
