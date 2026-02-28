E.M.’s Newsletter

E.M.’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick Ruffin's avatar
Rick Ruffin
1d

Only started this long read and your viewpoint, shared on X by “my people” (folks you have introduced me to through your many podcast groupings), is just what is needed. Most have not done “the work” to understand it is a conflict with the “security services” in modern terms - and you give the history. This essay is a moral deed, giving individuals an opportunity to understand currents events with the benefit of your and others experiences in the military (and the world of finance). Thank you.

Reply
Share
5 replies by E.M. Burlingame and others
Steve Gardner's avatar
Steve Gardner
1d

Another amazing essay. Thank you very much.

I first found you on the Crypto Rich podcast last year. You make the complexities of geopolitics easy to understand.

For years I’ve talked about the Banksters and European elitist circles and the secret puppet masters to my family and friends. But they’ve always laughed and called me a conspiracy theorist.

Now I send them links to your articles and essays and podcast appearances. And you have opened the eyes of many who refused to listen to me.

You are a national treasure E.M. Thank you again for all you do.

Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 E.M. Burlingame · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture