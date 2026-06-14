This cloth has been fought for in every year a child lived to say the pledge.

I · The Thing We Face

I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America…

Not linen. Not dye. Not the needle’s silver bite.

This is the skin of a covenant, written in fire and kept warm by hands.

Look — it snaps over a schoolhouse in Ohio, 1919:

a teacher with an empty sleeve, still standing,

the wind filling the cloth the way it wouldn’t fill his coat.

Look — it lies folded on a coffin in Georgia, 1944:

a mother’s hand so steady on the stars

you wouldn’t guess she’s not slept since the telegram,

that her whole body’s a bell still ringing from one blow.

Feel, beneath the cloth, an older warmth.

Before there was a flag there was a fire —

an ember carried out of the olde country,

hidden in the hull of a ship, cupped against the salt wind:

a law older than the king who refused to honor it,

a meadow where free men made a crown bow to written words,

an oak whose roots ran deeper than any throne.

They carried the ember over the water.

The flag’s only the cloth we later preserved it in

so the world could see it brightly burn.

A boy from Mississippi, 1863, fresh off a famine ship,

the brogue still wet on his tongue, falls at Vicksburg.

A Mexican boy from Texas, 1918, bleeds into the Argonne mud.

A Japanese boy from California, 1944,

takes a hill in Italy while his family wakes behind wire.

A Lakota boy, 1970, comes home from Vietnam

to a country that can’t say his name.

They all fell under this cloth. They all rose under this cloth.

It didn’t ask their color. It asked their all.

Again. And again. And again.

The flag doesn’t remember ease.

II · The Republic That Bled

…and to the Republic for which it stands…

Not a building. Not a charter sealed in glass.

The Republic is a mother who’s buried two sons

and still hangs the flag on Thursday with cracked hands.

It’s a father who left a leg at Shiloh

and walked three miles on a wooden one to vote.

It’s a man from Guangzhou, 1923,

who learned the pledge from a freedman’s daughter

and sent his only sons to die taking a chain of islands in ‘44.

The girls become women.

They sent their men off with a folded flag warm in a pocket

and met what came back —

a letter, a single boot, a silence that never filled the house.

They took up the plow, the factory line, the farm,

and raised the children who would one day send their own.

All colors, all tongues, all that blood

mixed under one cloth and learned to call it home.

That Republic fell once, and rose red.

Fell again, and rose slower.

Each time, fewer voices said the words.

Each time, the ones who stayed said them louder.

Again. And again. And again.

The flag doesn’t remember ease.

III · The Wound Beneath the Word

…one Nation under God…

Not a piety. A knee driven down in the mud.

A boy at Valley Forge, his feet bound in rag and blood,

breathing white into his hands: if I live, I will stand for this.

A girl in a tenement, 1892,

hand over a heart that’s not yet been broken,

teaching her small brother the words she learned that morning.

Every generation believes it bleeds the last.

The boy from the hollows, 1942,

who lied about his years to climb down into the landing craft.

The black farm boy from Alabama, 1955,

who walked the long way past the courthouse, flag in his fist,

later to fall, green beret upon his head, in the Shau Valley.

The paratrooper from San Juan, 1951,

who fell into a mountain pass, then rose and fell again into a factory floor.

They didn’t fight for a finished nation.

They fought for one that might yet be made worthy

if enough of them kept their feet.

IV · The Long Vigil

…indivisible…

Not a fixed fact. A field that moves with the sun.

The years aren’t history. They’re doors to the Divine.

Every generation, someone knocks in the dark and asks:

Is there still someone here who will stand?

And someone rises.

The great-grandfather at Antietam, 1862.

The grandfather in the Argonne, 1918.

The father at the Chosin Reservoir, 1950.

The brother at the Ramadi gate, 2005.

One cloth. Four crosses. No complaint.

They didn’t think themselves rare.

They thought only: someone must — if not me, who? If not now, when?

And the women who didn’t march

kept the house standing while it shook —

rationed the sugar, welded the hull,

wrote the letters that lied gently about hope,

and met the train that gave back a broken man

who’d become a distant husband, and loved him home anyway.

Indivisible isn’t a promise the flag makes to us.

It’s the promise we keep for the flag,

and we’ve kept it again, and again, and again —

not because we’re strong,

but because we remember the hands that kept it first.

Again. And again. And again.

The flag doesn’t remember ease.

V · The Unfinished Work

…with liberty and justice for all.

Not a promise of ease. A weight laid in the arms.

Liberty isn’t the open hand that takes whatever it likes.

It’s the bent back that carries the load up the hill

so the child climbing behind sets down a lighter one.

And right — picture the scale held level,

the same width of door hinged open to every knock,

the same ear bent to the rich man and the poor;

and then, past the scale, a mercy;

and past the mercy, another chance;

and past that, the slow hard work of redemption.

The man home from Korea who went to college on the nation’s promise,

built something from nothing, and hired the sons of men who hated him.

The woman whose father didn’t come back from the jungle,

who became the nurse, then the mayor,

who hung the flag in every office she was given.

The boy from Brooklyn, opened by shrapnel at the Bulge,

who put on the robe and ruled, always, toward the Constitution.

They came back. They gathered the pieces.

They built. They passed the cloth forward.

And the children now —

the small ones with their hands over their hearts,

saying the words before they know the weight —

they’ll not inherit a finished country.

They’ll inherit the vigil.

Again. And again. And again.

The flag doesn’t remember ease.

The Charge

I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America,

and to the Republic for which it stands,

one Nation under God, indivisible,

with liberty and justice for all.

So this Flag Day, in the two hundred and fiftieth year,

we don’t salute a memory.

We salute a demand —

that we rise again,

not because we love the fighting,

but because the things worth keeping

have never once kept themselves.

Take the cloth in your hands. Feel how light it is.

It doesn’t ask you to die.

It asks you to live in such a way

that your children will want to say these words —

not because they were told to,

but because they watched you stand

when standing was the harder thing,

and saw, in you, the ember still burning

that older hands once carried over the water.

So, stand and be counted, or do not.

But if you stand, mean it —

for the ones who stood before you,

and for the child who will one day

lift this cloth, and feel its small weight, and say:

“My people kept this. Now I will.”

And the cloth passes again.