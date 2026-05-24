This Our Memorial

by: E.M. Burlingame



nearly sixty now, goddammit. we did it all. buried too many bastards though.

first one forty-some years back. last one just went cold last week.

don’t matter. same knife in the heart every fucking time.

heavy. low. dark. never lifts.

sits in my bones while i stand here staring at this fire,

half-killed bottle of whiskey sweating in my fist.

so many i came up with—already gone.

chris, jim, toby, kai,

bob, dawson, and the rest of those poor sons of bitches—

names that still cut behind my eyes like broken glass.

faces i’ll drag to my own forgotten grave.

we were supposed to get old together,

swap the same dumb jokes, bitch about these rotten knees

on somebody’s porch with warm beer,

talk about the girls, the stupid shit we pulled.

instead they stay young forever

while i rot here alone with the years,

firelight crawling through all the empty places inside.



today we honor our fallen. a memorial.

we remember the duty—

same fucking duty that chewed them up and spit them out.



and the others i lost track of—

didn’t call. didn’t write. didn’t know they were gone till years later,

decades for some.

same shit: battle, wreck, accident, their own hand,

the world grinding them down while i wasn’t looking.

guilt sits in me like wet sand and razor blades,

as this whiskey burns hotter every time the bottle goes around.

i failed them while they were still breathing,

men i forgot who poured out their lives

for something bigger than their own skin—

some wore a uniform, some not.



today we honor our fallen. a memorial.

we remember the duty—

same fucking duty that chewed them up and spit them out.



and the ones who made it home—

still walking around but dead as hell inside.

laugh gone flat. bodies here, souls somewhere else.

shells of the mean bastards i used to know.

they haunt me worse on nights like this

than the ones six feet under,

all those memories dancing drunk in these flames.



today we honor our fallen. a memorial.

we remember the duty—

same fucking duty that chewed them up and spit them out.



this impossible heavy ache’s just one piece of the load

every brother carries alone tonight.

goes back forever before us—

stone markers, quiet graves, folded flags,

men who gave till they were spent

so the rest of us could keep standing.

they demand this hurt. demand we feel it.

demand we carry the same inescapable duty that broke them.

yeah, the debt’s too big to pay,

but we stand to it anyway, raw and pissed and grateful,

passing this bottle in the firelight.



today we honor our fallen. a memorial.

we remember the duty—

same fucking duty that chewed them up and spit them out.



we owe them everything.

the named ones. those lost to fog of time.

dead and walking dead just the same.

we’ll carry it forward

because that’s what’s required of us.

that’s the line our people hold.

though, here at this fire now i’m the one who has to feel it all—

my own ghosts and yours—until i can shove the words at you

ones guilt you into carrying their burdens

to stay in the long fight.

that’s my place by this fire.

to feel it all long after the bottle’s empty,

long after the blackout drunk drags me down to the dirt,

whiskey still burning cruel while the fire snaps and the weight

presses deeper.

me still turning it over, looking for the way to say it right.



today we honor our fallen. a memorial.

we remember the duty—

same fucking duty that chewed them up and spit them out.



don’t matter i’m just another drunk bastard in pain

at the loss of brothers and friends,

all who served—in their own fucked up way.

just another guy drinking more than he should

to the memories, to the memorial,

getting drunker as this night gets deeper.

just like our ancestors have

for more than a thousand years,

feeling the brutality of their own dead

in their own rotten time.

cause i’m the one cursed with the tongue—

can’t just sit and burn,

but i’ve to shape it so the rest of you can feel,

so you can know what you’re already feeling

though you can’t name it till i give you the keys.



today we honor our dead. a goddamn memorial.

we remember the duty—

same fucking duty that chewed them up and spit them out.



we who feel our dead,

who carry the load for ourselves

and the lost on our shoulders—

we’re in the best of real old company.

and no matter how much whiskey takes me,

i’ll figure out how to say the things

till the old gods take or forsake me.



today we honor our fallen. a memorial.

we remember the duty—

same fucking duty that chewed them up and spit them out.



…bottle’s gone. fire’s dying.

everything’s spinning now.

i’m still here.

still trying.

still…



ah, fuck it.

crack that next one, Greg.

i ain’t done feeling this yet!