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rural counsel
4h

If you are able

save for them a place

inside of you

and save one backward glance

when you are leaving

for the places they can

no longer go.

Be not ashamed to say

you loved them,

though you may or may not have always.

Take what they have left

and what they have taught you

with their dying

and keep it with your own.

And in that time

when men decide and feel safe

to call war insane,

take one moment to embrace

those gentle heroes you left behind.

Major Michael Davis O’Donnell

Dak To, Vietnam

New Year’s Day 1970

On March 24, 1970, he was the aircraft commander aboard a UH-1H Iroquois on a mission to extract a long-range reconnaissance patrol in Ratanakiri Province, Cambodia. The aircraft picked up the recon team and was beginning its ascent when it suffered an explosion that caused it to crash. Major O’Donnell was killed in the incident. Heavy enemy presence in the area prevented ground investigations of the UH-1H’s crash site at the time. In April 1995, a U.S. search team recovered remains associated with the loss of MAJ O’Donnell’s helicopter. In 2001, advances in forensic techniques allowed for some of the recovered remains to be identified as those of MAJ O’Donnell.

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