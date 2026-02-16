I’m the son of men who crossed oceans with nothing but honour and a rifle. I’m the father who once carried the weight of nations on his back through sand and snow, who returned to a house that was never truly mine, and who now stands before the near ruin of his own child. Still a teen—barely more than a child—and the world they engineered has already almost utterly broken her in ways no father should ever witness. Her eyes, once bright with the promise of becoming, are clouded by the same quiet devastation I see in the faces of her friends: girls and boys hollowed by isolation, by fear sold as virtue, by bodies and minds experimented upon under the guise of care, through the weight of debts to sustain fortunes their generation will benefit no part from.

I speak now for every man, every operator, every soldier, every husband, every brother who chose the final silence because the moral injuries done to them proved heavier than any battlefield wound. I’ve stood at their graves. I’ve heard the unspoken verdict: not war, not accident, but a slow, deliberate breaking of the soul by a society that no longer valued what we were, what we yet are. A hollow and empty world that believes, everything, even a man’s honour, is to be bought and sold.

Honour was never abstract to us. Never a thing could or can be measured in money, weighed in gold. It was and is the quiet covenant between a man and his word, between a father and the future he’s sworn to guard. They, the Financialists and all their money grubbing priests, murdered honour in ways that don’t only mock every oath we ever swore, but mock anything that is good and right and human real.

For the men: they turned duty into disposability. They sent us to work and to die in labour and war, then declared the very virtues that sustained us—stoicism, fidelity, protection, competence, responsibility—toxic. They stripped us of presumption of innocence in the home, in the courtroom, in the public square. A man’s reputation, once his shield, became a target for any accusation, however baseless, because the new catechism required sacrificial victims to atone for sins no man of honour could ever commit. Careers ended with a whisper. Friendships dissolved at the first refusal to mouth the approved lie. We were told our honour, reality, was obsolete, then punished for having it.

For the sons: they were taught that their very maleness was a congenital defect. Boys who once rough-housed their way into manhood were drugged into docility, shamed for the natural aggression that once built empires and defended hearths, denied every rite of passage that tempers a male into a man—hunting, fighting, building, protecting. Their bodies weren’t allowed to become weapons, tools, or shields; instead they were offered as blank canvases for the latest social experiment in androgyny. The boy who wished only to be strong for his future wife and children was told strength itself was violence, carefully and deliberately and hard-earned dominance was oppression, and his instincts were original sin. The boy who sought a father’s guidance was handed over to estrogen laden institutions that taught him his father was the enemy, the patriarch the villain, the lineage itself a chain to be broken.

For the daughters: they were taught that their very womanhood was a prison sentence. Girls who once dreamed of hearth, home, and the quiet honour of motherhood were shamed into careerism, told that fertility was oppression, beauty a trap, and chastity a form of self-betrayal. They were isolated in digital cages, fed fear dressed as empowerment, their natural empathy weaponised against the very men who would have laid down their lives for them. Their bodies were hyper-sexualised in one breath and pathologised in the next; their futures mortgaged to debt, delay, and the hollow sacrament of abortion-as-liberation. Get a degree, get an advanced degree, go work in an office far from home with and for people who despise you. Don’t have a family, don’t have the time and effort and energy necessary to build real relationships. And the girl who longed for a husband, a home, and children of her own was told she was a traitor to her sex, that family was fascism, and that the instincts which had sustained our kind for tens of thousands of years were now symptoms to be medicated or mocked. All to end her days baren, alone, except for the cats whose box she forgets to clean being too medicated to care.

And for our children—sons and daughters both—the final, unspeakable abomination: the breaking and transing of our youth. Under the banner of compassion, surgeons were licensed to castrate boys and excise the healthy breasts of girls, to invert penises into wounds that never heal or to fashion crude phalluses from forearm flesh stolen from girls, to flood adolescent bodies with cross-sex hormones that sterilise, that stunt growth, that fracture bone density and cognitive development alike. This wasn’t and isn’t care. This is genital and chemical mutilation performed on minors too young to consent to a tattoo, let alone the irreversible amputation of their reproductive future and the erasure of their sex. The same society that once protected children from predators now hands them the scalpel and calls it affirmation. Fathers who object are branded bigots and have their children taken from them; mothers who grieve are told they’re “transphobic” and that they should further medicate the pain away. The children emerge maimed, infertile, haunted by a regret that no reversal surgery can touch. The suicide rates among those who undergo these procedures remain catastrophically high, yet the machine grinds on, because the machine profits.

These aren’t abstractions. Vaccine injuries—young hearts scarred, athletes collapsing, our grandparents dying at excess early rates all they knew and know lost with them, children convulsing in classrooms while the cameras looked away, their entire productive futures gone. Mental health injuries in every form: the slow erosion of will, the nights when a daughter stares at nothing and a father has no words left to reach her. Pharmaceutical injuries peddled as medicine, opioids for grief they manufactured, antidepressants for despair they required. Lockdown injuries—adolescents robbed of touch, of speech, of the simple rites that turn a girl into a woman and a boy into a man. Divorce and custody injuries that severed fathers from their children with the cold precision of an intentionally cruel ledger entry. Societal shunning and vilification—men stripped of honour, of fellowship, of the quiet dignity of being believed, simply for refusing to be dishonest. Locked out of status and purpose; careers frozen, names blackened, doors slammed shut. Impoverishment dressed as opportunity, debt as investment—where a single trip to the grocery store now demands a hundred dollars for a bag that isn’t even full, where pet foods, the last small comfort for loyal companions in our isolation, have tripled in cost in just the last two years—the slow, methodical erasure of any future that doesn’t serve the machine and its vast artificial fortunes.

And beneath it all, the moral injuries that drive good men to the bottle, the rope or the barrel: the knowledge that they were betrayed by the very order they’d sworn to protect, that their sacrifice was converted into someone else’s profit.

These things happened because malevolence, once loosed, will always be malevolence. That is just so and is to forever be fought, but this malevolence alone doesn’t earn wrath. What earns the wrath—what turns restraint into reckoning—is the second, far greater desecration: that after all this, all the theft of fortunes and lives, the remedy they dare offer is a fifty-year mortgage.

The wealthy elites—pharmaceutical titans, tech oligarchs, financial alchemists, and the politicians and NGOs that launder their conscience—have grown fat on the very misfortune they engineered. They harvested our productivity in the taking, fear during the pandemic, our loneliness in the lockdowns, our despair in the aftermath. They monetised the chemical castration of our youth, the surgical mutilation of healthy bodies, the psychiatric colonisation of childhood. Their foundations fund the clinics, their venture capital backs the biotech firms, their media arms anoint the “affirmative care” prophets as saints, their pampered children staff the non-profits. Vast fortunes were made while we bled and were, while still living, eradicated. Pharmaceutical and medical empires swelled on mandates and terror, on physical despair. Tech oligarchs harvested the loneliness of our children, locking them to their screens, while offering them utopian futures full of robots and AI. Financial alchemists turned lockdown into liquidity events, home ownership into the greatest theft in human history.

And now, as the first lawsuits crest and the first whistle-blowers find their voices, they pivot to the final transaction. They speak of “economic healing.” They flood the zone with private sector job opportunities, with crypto evangelists, with promises of bull markets and generational wealth transfers. They offer settlements, buyouts, adjustable-rate dreams. They whisper: take the loan, take the Bitcoin, take the therapy app, take the quiet life in the suburbs we’ve re-zoned for you. Consume. Invest. Rebalance the portfolio. Don’t notice that the same hands that profited from the breaking of self and your children now extend the olive branch of fifty years of compound interest—on homes already priced beyond the reach of any honest wage, where even a thirty-year mortgage extracts two to three times the nominal value through relentless interest, and a fifty-year mortgage would compel nearly four times that same overpriced sum, binding not merely one generation but the bloodline itself in chains of servitude to the architects of our ruin.

It isn’t restitution. It’s hush money dressed in the language of fiduciary responsibility. They believe that if they can keep the ledgers balanced and the indices green, the fathers will forget the empty stare of a daughter or son whose body was molded and carved into someone else’s ideological fetish. They’re mortally wrong!

You look to and speak to the youngest generation not yet fully destroyed. Utterly ignoring the two generations yet alive before them who’ve been abused, used and near on to destroyed, across nearly six decades. You fool yourself to believe the grave sins visited upon us in these decades will be forgotten. You mistake our stillness for weakness. You mistake the father’s silence for surrender. We’ve buried our brothers and our children, both the dead and the living dead. We’ll not bury any more of our brothers nor our daughters’ nor sons’ futures while you count your quarterly returns earned at the expense of mountains of human corpses.

A reckoning is coming, and it’ll not be financed. It can’t and won’t be deferred to the next quarter or the next election cycle, nor even the next generation. The wrath of man has already been earned. It’s been accruing in the small hours when a father sits beside his child’s empty stare and remembers what they were meant to become. It lives in the silence after the last goodbye at another comrade’s grave. It gathers in the marrow of a civilization that told us prosperity could replace purpose, that debt could replace duty, that consumption could replace communion, that participation could replace honour.

I’ve walked through fire for far less. I’ve buried men who died for far smaller causes. Don’t mistake my measured words for the ignorance of an uneducated and uncultured man, a man who’s not spent decades deep in the guts of the modern world. Don’t mistake the stillness of the father for the absence of the warrior. The man who is the warrior still remembers the comfort that was denied him—not of gold, but of honour, of heritage and lineage, of a world in which a man’s word and a man’s blood still meant something.

It isn’t enough to proffer stolen wealth in the hope of ensuring a better future, for those who stole wealth in the distant past created the very world that now locks in the steal of ours, and this stolen wealth will only ensure that every future measure of value our descendants create will be stolen in turn. No—revolutions occur when elites fail to reduce themselves in providing restitution for their having been enriched through the theft of generations.

The lifetime mortgage offset with technoutopian dreams isn’t a solution. It’s the final insult. The wealth you dangle isn’t restitution; it’s blood money. The system you ask us to save is the same system that required our ruin to create and sustain itself.

If you continue down this path, believing you can buy your way out with paltry sums from a century of wealth stolen from our ancestors and ourselves, the ledger will be balanced not in yet more dollar denominated personal indebtedness but in the only currency that’s ever been real to men of our kind—blood and fire.

The gods may forgive. Not we men. Not any longer. Know this, though. It’s not too late.

For: redemption can be earned but not bought. Such is the honour of men, that even our staunchest enemies must be extended the opportunity to redemption through restitution.

Make no mistake, however. Do not believe our honour is a commodity any longer.

We men, we few men of honour, remember what you’ve forgotten or never knew: that some debts are paid only in the coin of consequence, at the going rate of steel and ash.