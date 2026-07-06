E.M.’s Newsletter

E.M.’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Canuck Down Under's avatar
Canuck Down Under
2d

2 points here.

Firstly, watch "Clarkson's Farm' to see pure absurdity and what has become of England in action.

Second, you are not a person. https://www.notaperson.org/

"Statute governs the person — that is the limit of its lawful reach. What the picture above shows is that same statutory layer stretching past that limit, to the living being, on a presumption that was never proven. That stretch is not law; it is a deception in the costume of law.

And the older, deeper tradition — common law, equity, and the constitution in Magna Carta and the Bill of Rights — exists precisely to restrain government over-reach of exactly this kind. The law is not the cage. Properly understood, the law is on your side."

Reply
Share
christopherjames's avatar
christopherjames
3d

Thank you. "The Discipline of Steel". And so many representatives of God (on earth) demonstrated their fealty to the Flu Season, instead of to the flock....

Reply
Share
1 reply by E.M. Burlingame
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 E.M. Burlingame · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture