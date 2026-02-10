E.M.’s Newsletter

E.M.’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
FreedomAZ's avatar
FreedomAZ
Feb 11

Where do we find the TUC if they remain undisclosed, obfuscated, marginalized or simply choose to remain hidden?

I don’t believe the Epstein network is a complete hoax at its core. We are seeing some lines of royalty involved, tainted, humiliated and literally dethroned. So, who is who on this grand chessboard? Are the TUC part of this heinously corrupt cabal of pedos?

Names matter, for without identity we cannot support those whose role is that of the benevolent and informed King. Instead, we are left churning in the water surrounded by sharks and chum.

Increasingly I believe most of us are the chum.

I went to school with a Mountbatten and can’t say he was the bearer neither of enlightenment nor grace—simply rich and lucky, it seemed.

I like your historical landscape as described and as a history-laden bit of chum, I am firmly aware that we only know what those of the TUC before us decided we should know.

We are playing a game we cannot understand due to a permanent scrim cloth that obscures the real players in the game.

Tough spot to live.

Particularly with so much currently at stake…….

Reply
Share
2 replies by E.M. Burlingame and others
CPL Antero Rokka's avatar
CPL Antero Rokka
Feb 12

Thanks, E.M. for a good layout of this chronicle and dynamics playing out here. All the main characters are identified, and the plots are easy to see. This is a theater or game that anyone with a heart or brain (hopefully both!) had better enter into right now. It is our binding duty. Realize that we are living a saga. A perilous covenant to ensure. If not-- our lives, family, and all we treasure may get swept away.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 E.M. Burlingame · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture