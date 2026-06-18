I. The Declaration

On April 27th, 1961, John Fitzgerald Kennedy stood before the American Newspaper Publishers Association and spoke words that would echo through the decades. He spoke of a conspiracy—”a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy,” he called it—that relied not on armies but on infiltration, not on invasion but on subversion, not on elections but on intimidation. He named what he saw with a precision that’s never been improved upon.

“Our way of life is under attack. Those who make themselves our enemy are advancing around the globe. For we are opposed around the world by a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy that relies primarily on covert means for expanding its sphere of influence — on infiltration instead of invasion, on subversion instead of elections, on intimidation instead of free choice, on guerrillas by night instead of armies by day.”

He saw it. He named it. Publicly. Precisely.

Two years and seven months later, he was dead.

His brother, five years after that.

One death is grief. Two is horror. But when you see the same method deployed against the same kind of person—across three decades, across three continents, inside the families and institutions they built and led—you’re no longer looking at tragedy. You’re looking at doctrine.

The Kennedys weren’t alone. In the decade that followed, the same forces moved against other families—the Hearsts, the Gettys, many others across the western world. Kidnappings. Assassinations. The sudden deaths of family members and close colleagues. None of it random. All of it systematic. A coordinated campaign with two simultaneous objectives: to terrorize any family with the standing and the orientation to organize a counter, and to ensure that anyone who understood what had happened to the Kennedys understood precisely what came next if they chose to act on that understanding.

And we did nothing. Not because we didn’t grieve. Not because we weren’t angry. But because we didn’t have the framework to understand what we were actually looking at.

We saw an assassination. We didn’t see the move.

The move was this: a player had become too visible. Too direct. Too capable of giving people the framework to see what was actually happening. The conspiracy Kennedy named can’t survive that kind of disclosure.

II. The Framework

What I want to give you isn’t the anger—you have that. What I want to give you is the framework. The map.

I will step back from what was done, what is being done, because the only thing more dangerous than grief and anger is staying inside them. The people who play the Great Game are counting on your grief and anger. They want you in the feeling. I want you in the map.

Here’s how I’ll give it to you. First: The Game—how the Resentfuls operate, what they’ve done, and how they move against us. Second: The Sport—what the only effective counter’s always been, who plays it, and what it requires. And third: The Charge—what this means for the specific kind of person who sits in a room like this one.

Movement One: The Game

This isn’t a new war. Every civilization that survived long enough to record its own history provides accounts of this struggle. The names change—the merchant class against the nobility, the clerisy against the aristocracy, the commissars against the kulaks, the technocrats against the old families. The method never changes. The same disposition—call it envy elevated to doctrine—has done the same thing in every age: it’s gone after the things that outlast money and power. The families. The land. The memory. The children.

We’re not witnessing something unprecedented. We’re witnessing something ancient that’s near to ending us. Again.

The Great Game isn’t fought by armies or ideologies in the abstract. It’s fought by specific kinds of people using specific kinds of power. To understand the war, you first have to understand who’s actually fighting it. While it takes all of us, the brutal truth is there are only three classes that matter to this conversation—three classes which are erroneously conflated as one.

The Truly Upper Class. Multigenerational. Legacy wealth—not in the crude sense of money, but in relationships, land, institutional memory, and the trust of people across generations. Stewardship as obligation, not opportunity. Honor and nobility as load-bearing walls. These are the families whose mothers and daughters are the hidden spine of civilizational continuity. They built the institutions the world runs on. They are—and have always been—the reluctant guardians, forever under duress in ways most people never imagine.

They’re the primary target of all. But they’re not the only one.

The Lower Upper Class. Liquid capital. New or consolidated money. Tech oligarchs, financial architects, pharmaceutical empires, certain older families gone purely transactional. Their power’s covert and coercive—manufactured scarcity and crisis, narrative control, the engineering of dependence, capable public relations and crisis messaging, powerful law firms and private investigators. Most don’t build. Those that do build what they’re instructed to build. Monopolists. Oligarchs.

They’re the primary weapon of the assault. But weapons require management and ideological cover.

The Upper Middle Class. The managerial-ideological class. Bureaucrats, academics, lawyers, judges, officers and senior enlisted men, criminal justice and law enforcement, intelligence and media figures. No real capital of their own. Power through institutional control—the courts, the schools, the regulatory apparatus, information flows, the language itself. They define what can be said, what’s to be thought, and who gets punished for deviation. They provide the management and the cover. And in doing so, they complete the circuit.

Now let me be precise, because this is where the map has been deliberately blurred. The LUC and UMC as classes aren’t the enemy. The enemy’s a disposition of envy within members of those classes—what I call the Resentfuls. Their motivation isn’t ideology nor even wealth for wealth’s sake. It’s the conviction that the Truly Upper Class shouldn’t exist, and that they themselves deserve the recognition for what the TUC holds. They’ll burn the whole house down to feel warmth. Even if only for a moment.

The Resentfuls aren’t united across classes, though. They can’t be, because their endgames contradict. The LUC faction wants to seize the TUC’s position. The UMC faction wants to eliminate hierarchy entirely—except their own. They collaborate tactically against the TUC. But they will and do turn on each other the moment the TUC falters or gains the upper hand. The Great Game isn’t a conspiracy of agreement. It’s a conspiracy of aligned resentment.

And here’s the part most people miss: the Resentfuls don’t operate only from outside the TUC’s institutions. They operate from within them. They’ve always operated from within them. They seed themselves into families, into organizations, into the rooms where trust is the only real currency. They’re the advisor whose counsel slowly re-orients the house. The administrator who makes himself indispensable before revealing his true orientation. The ally who works for years to become too embedded to remove. Infiltration, not invasion. That’s the doctrine. And it’s deployed against the TUC’s own people as readily as against anyone else. More so.

The LUC and UMC are not the enemy. The Resentfuls are a faction—the most dangerous one alive—but still a faction. The Game is a choice for many. Which means too so is the Sport.

That distinction matters enormously.

On one side: illusionary power. Institutional capture, financial leverage, narrative control—dependent on rules, on regulations, on the continued willingness of others to accept the legitimacy of the arrangement. It evaporates the moment that legitimacy fails.

On the other side: relational power. Real wealth—loyalty, memory, land, story. The humanist enterprise. A functioning symbiosis of all three classes working together to preserve the Common Man, all earned across time and defended across generations.

The Great Game players understand this distinction better than anyone. It’s precisely why they spend so much energy destroying the relational and the real. You can’t seize what can’t be captured. You can only erode it. That’s what they’re doing. And that’s what the Sport exists to prevent.

When Kennedy said “monolithic and ruthless conspiracy”—these are the players he was naming. The LUC Resentfuls providing the capital, the technologies, and the coercive reach. The UMC Resentfuls providing the institutional infrastructure and the ideological cover. And bearing the full weight of their coordinated assault: the Common Man, the Truly Upper Class, their allies across every class, and any Sport of Kings player who becomes visible enough to become a target.

What does this assault look like? It isn’t armies. Armies are the last resort of those with a very long series of failures. No, the real war’s fought in the language, in the institutions, in capital flows, in regulations and laws and selective enforcement, in the slow throttle of everything a civilization needs to reproduce itself. And it’s fought, above all, inside the houses it means to destroy.

Forget the obvious threat. The one making noise, drawing headlines, providing the convenient enemy—that’s the distraction. The real danger sits one tier below, in rooms that don’t photograph well. Families that once wrote the rules. That built the institutions, staffed them with loyal men, and reaped the arrangement for generations. They’ve slipped across more than a century. Not fallen—slipped. And there’s no injury more dangerous than that one. The man who’s lost everything can make peace with his loss. The man who’s lost one rung—the man who can still see what he used to hold—that man doesn’t make peace. He waits. And while he waits, he works.

The work doesn’t announce itself. A declining class that announces itself is a declining class that’s already lost. The method is dissolution. You seed your best men you can no longer afford—fluent, credentialed, expensive-looking—into the institutions others now hold. You let them run. You let them appear to serve the house they’ve joined. And quietly, systematically, you orient every lever they touch toward a single end: exhaust the house, drain its treasury, fracture its loyalties, and wait for the moment it can no longer sustain its own weight.

This isn’t conspiracy in the cheap sense of the word. Conspiracy requires coordination. What this requires is only shared interest—and the patience that comes from knowing your own decline is already underway. The tell? The man everyone is pointing at is almost never the man you should be watching.

Look at the century. Not as a series of catastrophes—as an operation. The First World War opens the wound. The Depression forecloses on what survived. The Second World War finishes dismantling the competition. The Cold War runs up a bill so enormous it was never designed to be repaid—only serviced. Generation after generation, the minimum payment comes due. The principal never shrinks. The productive classes carry it. The entire burden placed at the feet of what few TUC remain.

And the institutions that hold the debt—that administer the payment schedule, that explain why the bill must be paid and why it can’t be forgiven—those institutions were being quietly staffed, quietly captured, while the shooting was still going on.

There are families—smaller houses, not famous, not powerful in the obvious sense—that hold specific passages. Energy flows. Trade corridors. Political buffers. The diplomatic cover that prevents great houses from colliding directly. These houses aren’t valuable because of what they are. They’re valuable because of what disappears when they fall. Lose them quietly and you don’t feel it immediately. You feel it three moves later, when the board has shifted and you can’t understand how you got there.

The enemy knows this. This is precisely why they hold these houses. Not because they care about them. Because we can’t afford to lose them—and they know it.

This war is fought at every scale simultaneously—geopolitical, institutional, and finally biological. Because after the corridors and the institutions come the children.

A wise man once told me: our strength is not in money or territory. It’s in the young lions. In the young mothers. Their loyalty, their fire when the storm breaks. The enemy knows this too. Which is why the most coordinated, most committed, most nearly victorious front in this entire war isn’t financial or military or political. It is chemical. Nutritional. Psychological. Institutional. The systematic destruction of the next generation’s capacity to become what it was meant to become.

That’s what they’re destroying. Not armies. Not institutions. Not territory.

The Common Man’s capacity to become what it wishes to become.

That’s the target. That’s always been the target.

The vast global machine built to wage the Great Game doesn’t mourn this.

The machine counts quarterly returns and the numbers of the dead.

The Sport of Kings isn’t a response to the Game. It’s its opposite. Its antidote. Its ancient counter.

It isn’t a machine. It’s humanity.

What I’m about to describe isn’t a counter-movement. It isn’t a faction. It isn’t an institution that can be founded, funded, and managed. It’s older than any of those things. It’s the civilizational instinct—the capacity of a people to sustain what they’ve built, to defend what they love, and to transmit it forward when everything around them conspires to prevent exactly that.

We’ve always had a word for this. We’ve been embarrassed out of using it. The word is nobility.

The Sport of Kings is nobility organized, embodied, and—when it must be—weaponized. It can’t be owned. It can’t be fully mapped. It can’t be synthesized. And it can’t be extinguished—because it doesn’t live in any institution the enemy can capture. It lives in families. In old relationships. In memory. In the way a father holds the line and a mother keeps the story alive. The Resentfuls have spent four centuries trying to solve this problem. They haven’t solved it. They will not.

Every great defense of civilization has required, in the end, one thing: a man who didn’t want the role but couldn’t refuse it. Not the man who sought the chair—he’s always the wrong man. The man who accepted it because no one else would, and because he understood what would be lost if he didn’t.

History is full of such men. They’re rarely remembered as heroes in their own time. They’re remembered—when they’re remembered at all—as difficult. Uncompromising. Occasionally ruthless. Men who made decisions no one wanted to make and bore consequences no one wanted to witness.

That isn’t a coincidence. That is the description of the role itself. A noble. A real Don doesn’t want to be a Don. He’s no choice but to become one—because the people around him, the culture they share, the way of life they’re trying with all they are to pass forward, depend on someone making that choice. And he’s that someone.

The Game’s rigid. It’s built on captured systems—institutions, regulations, dependencies—and it devours an enormous and continuous expenditure just to maintain its shape. It can’t adapt without exposing its machinery. It can’t bend without breaking something that cost a great deal to build.

The Sport carries no such burden. It’s alive. A living thing adapts. It moves. It finds new form when the old form is shattered.

This is the central strategic fact: the Game must hold what it’s seized, or everything unravels. The Sport need only continue. The passage of time favors the side that costs less to sustain. Armies are, and have always been, the last sentence of a very long paragraph. By the time they’re needed, the war’s already been decided somewhere else—in the rooms nobody’s watching, in the families nobody thought to target, in the loyalties that were quietly renewed while the enemy was busy counting what he’d taken.

When playing the Sport of Kings. You choose the terrain. You let them exhaust themselves responding to what you’ve already taken control of. You dry up their capital through channels they can’t trace. You turn their own captains against them—not with arms, but with doubt. With the slow, patient revelation of the promises their bosses have made and can’t keep.

That’s the external war. It’s difficult. It isn’t the hardest one.

The hardest war’s the one at home. Because the same adversary who comes at the house from without has always understood that the fastest way to bring down a great house isn’t to storm it. It’s to be invited in.

He sits at the table. He holds the children. He knows which doors are unlocked and which conversations were never meant to leave the room. And he’s been there—in some cases—for years, decades, centuries before the house understands what it’s looking at.

This is why the first and most demanding discipline of the Sport isn’t tactical. It’s moral. It’s the capacity to see clearly inside your own house—to distinguish the man who disagrees from the man who’s moving against you—and to act on that distinction with precision, without hesitation, and without the anger that clouds every judgment it touches.

And when the killing comes—and it often must—it’s surgical and precise. It’s never about the death itself. It’s about the message the death carries. A clean, precise removal that the other families look at and nod: yes, it had to be done. The codes were violated. There was no other choice. That’s power. A messy public war that drags on isn’t power. It’s weakness announcing itself to everyone watching.

The Truly Upper Class understand this: killing isn’t only physical. Financial ruin is a killing. Reputational destruction is a killing. The stripping of relationships and alliances one thread at a time is a killing. The man who reaches for physical force first, or second, or even anything but last, is playing the Game and not the Sport. He’s laying out a very long paragraph.

You can’t miss, though: one failed strike against a serious opponent—one move that doesn’t land clean—and everything unravels, not just the operation but the confidence of your own house. Your captains begin to wonder, your allies to recalculate. A miss doesn’t just fail to kill your enemy; it kills you slower. Also, more critically, what you do must either be unmistakably just—obvious to every man in your house, requiring no explanation and admitting no interpretation—or be hidden inside something that is. The move that can’t be defended must never be seen. The move that can be defended must be seen by everyone. Your house will be watching, and so will your enemy, waiting for the moment your own people hand him the weapon.

So the discipline this demands is absolute. Every unnecessary move isn’t merely a strategic error. It’s a moral failure. It means you’ve started playing for yourself. And the moment you begin to do this for its own sake—the moment the Game becomes interesting to you rather than obligatory—you’ve crossed the line. You’ve become the thing you are fighting. And in the Sport of Kings, there’s no recovering from that.

The Truly Upper Class alone can’t hold the line. They’ve the memory, the land, the loyalty, the long view—but they can’t fight a war on every front simultaneously without the capital, the institutional reach, and the technical expertise that only LUC and UMC allies can provide. A Sport of Kings player from the TUC who refuses to work with non-resentful LUC or UMC people isn’t a guardian. He’s a genocide.

And a non-resentful LUC or UMC person who won’t acknowledge the Resentful threat within their own class isn’t an ally. He’s a dupe. Worse, he’s a vulnerability. Because the Resentfuls will use him—his goodwill, his access, his credibility—as a passage into the very institutions and houses he believes he’s serving.

The alliance isn’t optional. It never was. The Sport’s always been a coalition of the witting across every class, bound not by origin but by orientation, by the Humanist Obligation.

Now let me define what I mean by humanist obligation, because this is the moral engine of everything I’m saying. Humanist obligation isn’t happiness. It isn’t comfort. It’s capacity—the protection of human beings’ capacity to become what they were meant to become, across generations. Anything less is management of decline. Anything more is utopian arrogance.

The Great Game players know this. It’s precisely why they spend so much energy destroying the things that create that capacity—the family, the father, the mother, the child, the story, the tradition, the inheritance.

Kennedy understood this. His April 1961 speech was the act of a Sport of Kings player who’d seen the Game clearly enough to name it in public—and who understood that naming it was his obligation regardless of cost.

I learned all of this the way most things worth knowing are learned. I didn’t want to accept it. My mother told me the first version of it when I was a boy. Then certain people—people whose names most will never know—confirmed it piece by piece across decades. I argued against every bit of it. Reality kept winning those arguments.

I wrote it down. All of it—the framework, the history, the obligation, the discipline. What it costs to carry the chair and what it costs not to. I called it what it is: This Our Restoration. And what I wrote then is what I’m telling you now.

Everything I’ve said has been building to this room. Not to history. Not to the Kennedys. To you, specifically, right now.

You’re not the Kings and Great Princes. But some of you’re in proximity to them. And that proximity carries an obligation and a danger that most people in your position have never been given the framework to navigate.

The obligation is threefold.

First. See clearly. Real power doesn’t perform. The man who needs the room to know he’s the Don isn’t the Don you’re looking for. Real power is quiet. Often invisible until you know what you’re looking at. Watch for the rough-hewn one. The one whose words come slowly and whose understanding runs deep. The one who’s no interest in your admiration and considerable interest in whether you’re trustworthy.

Second. Orient correctly. What’s happening in the world right now isn’t what’s being described to you by the institutions the LUC built and the UMC operates. The map you’ve been given isn’t the actual map. The enemies you’ve been told to watch aren’t the primary threat. Hold the actual map, not the presented one. And know that holding it will cost you—socially, professionally, legally, financially—because the presented map’s what the entire institutional apparatus rewards you for believing.

Third. Be useful without being consumed. This is the hardest one. Because the Great Game players actively recruit exactly the kind of person in this room. Educated. Engaged. Well-resourced. Well-intentioned. They offer proximity. Flattery. The feeling of being inside something important. And most people—without this framework—can’t tell the difference between being invited into genuine service and being absorbed into the apparatus they believe they are opposing.

And, if you built your life through the institutions of the LUC or the UMC—finance, media, law, government, academia, foundation work, the regulatory apparatus—I’m speaking to you specifically now. You aren’t the adversary. You may be the most important person here. You’ve seen enough to know the difference between what you’re building and who it serves. That distinction, held clearly enough and long enough, changes everything.

The moves against the Great Game can’t be made by the Truly Upper Class alone. They never could be. What the Sport requires now is what it’s always required at its best: the best people from every class, in every institution, at every level and scale, choosing the humanist obligation over the anti-humanist opportunity. Whole of effort across every aspect of society.

That’s what this moment demands. And it begins not with armies or movements but with individuals—in rooms like this one—understanding clearly enough what they’re actually looking at to choose.

Of course, there’s a key that must be provided. And that’s how to tell the difference between those playing the Game and those playing the Sport.

The way you tell the difference is this.

The man playing the Sport of Kings will never ask you to do anything that serves him. He will only ever ask you to do something that costs him and serves the thing he is obligated to protect.

That’s the signature. That’s how you know.

Kennedy saw it. He said it out loud. He paid for it.

We failed him not through cowardice but through ignorance—we didn’t have the framework to understand what we were looking at or what it required of us. Three Classes, One War. Kennedy gave you the first sentence of this speech. He told you there was a conspiracy. He told you it operated by covert means. He told you it was advancing around the world.

What he couldn’t give you—because the full paragraph hadn’t yet been assembled—was the map of who’s playing the Game, what they’ve done and are doing, who’s playing against them, and what the Sport has always required of people in exactly your position. His speech was the opening. This has been the continuation.

You’ve the framework now. What you do with it is yours to decide. Whether you return to your institutions and play along, or whether you carry the actual map forward. But you can’t unknow it. That’s the nature of the framework. Once the actual map is in your hand, the presented one stops working. The comfortable confusion is gone.

And that’s precisely where the Sport of Kings has always begun—with one person in a room who finally sees clearly enough to choose.

Kennedy handed you the first sentence. You now hold the rest of the paragraph. The question he couldn’t answer—what do you do with it?—that question is yours now.

I want to close with something I wrote—a passage that gives this speech its spine, and that took me the better part of a lifetime to earn the right to put on paper.

“The refusal to be moved from the position that reason and loyalty have identified as the correct one, regardless of the cost, regardless of the duration, regardless of what the world thinks of the man who holds it.”

That is what it requires. That is what it’s always required. Of every man and woman in this room who’s willing to play it.

— Adapted from “The Sport of Kings” speech by E.M. Burlingame, 16 June 2026, Fraud Fighters Summit

Notes on the Text

This essay is adapted from a longer work titled This Our Restoration: On the Duty, the Crossing, and the Eternal Claim of the Loyal and Reasonable Man by myself. The original speech was delivered to a private audience and subsequently published in a limited edition. The framework presented here—the distinction between the Truly Upper Class, the Lower Upper Class, and the Upper Middle Class; the concept of the Resentfuls; and the opposition between the Great Game and the Sport of Kings—represents a philosophical and historical analysis of civilizational decline and the obligations of those who would resist it.

The Kennedy quotation that opens this essay is drawn from President John F. Kennedy’s address to the American Newspaper Publishers Association, delivered on April 27, 1961, at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City.

The closing quotation is from my latest book This Our Restoration, which serves as the foundational text for the philosophical framework for what we do with what has been presented herein.