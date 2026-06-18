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David Poe's avatar
David Poe
18h

Sometimes I think that General Patton reincarnated as Trump. Was Patton killed because he became aware of these things, or was it just a car accident?

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1 reply by E.M. Burlingame
NitroExpress's avatar
NitroExpress
19h

"The move that can’t be defended must never be seen..."

You can tell we're in cultural collapse by the amount of wealth extraction taking place. They (LUC) start at the periphery, through subterfuge (often embedded in vaguely worded contracts, with UMC assistance), and as the grift accelerates, the corrosion begins to reveal itself. At a critical juncture (we're in it now), they no longer hide their contempt, they conduct theft openly, e.g., seizure of land and utilities for data centers through, "eminent domain". You don't hate them enough. Yet.

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1 reply by E.M. Burlingame
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