Opening section of the first chapter in my latest book, This Our Restoration, out soon on Amazon

A Warning to Those Who Have Mistaken That Patience for Surrender

There is a poem that has travelled with our civilization across eleven centuries and five continents, and has not yet been laid to rest. It comes from the same age that produced Alfred the Great, the Doom Book, and the first coherent expression of what would become the English common law. It is called The Battle of Maldon, and it was written to commemorate a defeat—the death of the ealdorman Byrhtnoth and his men against a Viking raiding force in Essex in the year 991. The Vikings had offered terms. Byrhtnoth refused them. His men, having watched their lord fall, faced the choice that the poem was written to record.

They did not flee. They did not bargain. They advanced into the greater force that had just killed their leader, and they spoke as they advanced. Byrhtwold, an old retainer, said what has come to be understood as the distillation of the Saxon character:

Hige sceal þe heardra, heorte þe cenē,

mōd sceal þe māre, þe ure mægen lytað.

Will shall be the harder, heart the keener,

courage the greater, as our strength diminishes.

— The Battle of Maldon, c. 991 AD

Here is the first thing to understand about the Saxon: he does not hate quickly, and he does not hate easily. But when he has been brought to the place where strength diminishes and he still advances—that is not the heat of a moment. That is something that was decided long before the battle began. Something cold. Something final.

The historians of other traditions have often mistaken Saxon patience for Saxon weakness. This is an error that has been made repeatedly, by peoples who did not live long enough to understand what they had provoked. We Saxons have outlived every empire that has ever been. Such only the empire we built remains.

The Normans made it. William I conquered England in 1066 and imposed upon it a ruling class that spoke French, held the native English in contempt, and treated the island as a prize to be administered rather than a people to be governed. The Saxon peasantry endured. They worked the land. They kept their loyalty and their language underground — it was the loyalty to their own lands and lords, the language of serfs, of the unlettered, of those who did not matter.

Saxon nobility endured too, and their endurance was of a different and more deliberate kind. Those thanes and ealdormen who survived the Conquest did not vanish. Many submitted, paid the geld, bent the knee sufficiently to retain their lands, and waited. The house of Godwin was broken, but other houses were not. Waltheof, Earl of Northumbria, submitted to William, married his niece, and served the new king until he could serve him no longer — and when he was finally executed in 1076, the English wept for him as a martyr and carried his memory for generations. Hereward, who held the Isle of Ely against the Normans for two years with a handful of men and the fenland itself as his fortress, passed into legend not because he won but because he made the conqueror work for every inch of ground. The Saxon thanes who remained negotiated, intermarried, converted Norman sons-in-law to English ways, and transmitted through the female line — through daughters given in marriage to Norman lords — the names, the land customs, the local obligations, and the memory of who had held the soil before. It was a long, patient, biological reconquest, conducted not with arms but with inheritance.

No few of their descendants are still with us. The old English families — some bearing names that predate the Conquest, others bearing Norman names that cover Saxon roots like a thin glaze over ancient oak — have sat in the same parishes, farmed the same valleys, and administered the same common law for forty generations. They are not a curiosity. They are a continuity. And continuity, in the Saxon tradition, is itself a form of resistance.

And then, over two centuries, something happened that no conqueror in history had managed to arrange in reverse: the conquered absorbed the conquerors. By 1362, English — Saxon English, the language of the defeated — was the official language of Parliament. The Norman ruling class had ceased to exist as a distinct entity. It had been slowly, quietly, inexorably dissolved into the people it thought it had subjugated. The Saxon did not storm the Norman castle. He simply outlasted it.

The Spanish made the same error. Philip II, the most powerful monarch in Christendom, commanding an empire that stretched from the Americas to the Philippines, decided in 1588 to end the nuisance of Protestant England once and for all. He sent one hundred and thirty ships. What he encountered was not a great English fleet—the English fleet was smaller and lighter—but something that combined with the weather to destroy him. The something was the refusal to be destroyed. Drake finished his game of bowls. Howard held his nerve. The fireships went out at midnight. Within a fortnight, half the Armada was wrecked on the rocks of Scotland and Ireland. Spain never recovered its naval supremacy. The Saxon island, which Philip had expected to subdue in weeks, went on to build an empire larger than his own.

Napoleon made it. He called the English la nation boutiquère—a nation of shopkeepers—by which he meant that they were mercantile and petty and not serious opponents for a man of his calibre. He said this while the English were funding every coalition against him, equipping every army that faced him, blockading his ports, and maintaining in the field a small but indestructible force under a general who had learned patience in India. Wellington did not seek battle. He chose his ground, held it, wore the enemy down, and waited. At Waterloo, he simply held until the Prussians came. Napoleon had been fighting for twenty years. Wellington had been waiting for twenty years. The result was the nineteenth century—the British [English] century—in which the nation of shopkeepers administered a quarter of the world’s surface.

That empire is the fact that the world has chosen to forget, and that the Anglo peoples have been systematically taught to be ashamed of. They should not be ashamed of it. They should understand it—because understanding it is understanding the character that built it, and understanding that character is understanding what it means when that character is finally, fully, and irreversibly provoked.

At its height, the British Empire governed approximately 412 million people and covered roughly 13.7 million square miles—a quarter of the earth’s land surface. No empire before or since has approached it in extent. The Roman Empire, at its peak, governed perhaps 70 million. The Mongol Empire was larger in territory but ungovernable and brief. The British Empire lasted, in its full form, for over three centuries, and its successor—the Anglosphere—remains the dominant cultural, legal, financial, and military force in the world to this very day, however much that dominance is presently contested and however deliberately its own ruling class is working to dissolve it.

This was not built by a passionate people. Passion builds quickly and burns out. The empires of passion—Alexander’s, Napoleon’s—were personal and therefore mortal. They died with their creators or within a generation of them. The British Empire was built by a people who were, in the main, reluctant imperialists. They did not set out to govern the world. They set out to trade, to settle, to practice their religion without interference, and to be left alone. When they were not left alone—when their traders were robbed, their settlers massacred, their ships fired upon—they responded with a force that was, almost always, disproportionate to the immediate provocation and precise in its application. And then they stayed. Not from greed alone, but from the Saxon’s deep instinct that a thing, once done, should be done properly, and that a space, once opened, should be governed by law.

The common law followed the flag. Wherever the English settled—in Virginia, in Massachusetts, in New South Wales, in New Zealand, in Canada, in Natal, in the Punjab—they brought with them the assumption that law was not the will of the ruler but the evolved inheritance of the community, and that no man, however powerful, stood above it. This was not an imperial imposition. It was an export of the thing the English valued most: the principle that power is bounded, that the individual has rights that the state cannot extinguish, and that those rights are defended not by the goodwill of rulers but by the structure of law itself. Alfred had codified it in the ninth century. The barons had forced it from John at Runnymede in the thirteenth. It was the inheritance that travelled.

The empire was, at its best, the globalization of this principle. Its worst chapters—and they were real, and they were many—were the moments when the principle was violated by its own carriers. The slave trade. The famines. The Amritsar massacre. The Highland Clearances. These were not expressions of the Saxon character at its most characteristic; they were betrayals of it, recognized as betrayals at the time by the men within the tradition who opposed them—Wilberforce, Burke, Bright, the Clapham Sect, the anti-Corn Law campaigners. The empire’s capacity to reform itself again and again from within was itself an expression of the tradition: the tradition that holds that a wrong, once recognized, must be named and corrected, regardless of the cost to the powerful.

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