E.M.’s Newsletter

E.M.’s Newsletter

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Mike from Toronto's avatar
Mike from Toronto
19h

Very well said. Thank you for giving voice to who are fathers are and were, and will be moving forward if our civilization continues and the thought behind it.

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Restoration Nation's avatar
Restoration Nation
17h

You didn’t specifically mention the rot within the human heart that defiles the seed. The sunlight of Truth of his dignity, nobility; to replace the lies foisted on them and rebuilding on a solid foundation. Thanks EM, on behalf of my father, who I lost too early due to his succumbing to the rot.

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