E.M.’s Newsletter

E.M.’s Newsletter

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M Ness
1d

Thank you kindly for this read.

Was it of your own creation or a translation from an original saga?

Thank you either way.

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MsRhuby
1d

If Women Rose Rooted: A Life Changing Journey to Authenticity and Belonging ~ by Sharon blackie

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