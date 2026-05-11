Here begins the early saga of Erik, who is called the One Who Hears, and of the call of Freyja.

There was a woman named Alfhild. She was of the Vanir-kin, sprung from a daughter of Freyja herself, yet she turned her heart from that blood while she was still young. Her kinsmen sought to teach her the night-ways and seiðr-craft, but she fled them in terror and went with a man from the outer settlements. To them was born a son, Erik.

When Erik had six winters, Alfhild grew fearful that her kin would track her and drag her back to the old rites. She took the boy up into the high mountains above the fjord at Hvalvík, where the peaks stand bare against the sky, and there they dwelt in a hut of stone and turf. No god’s name passed her lips save in cursing. She told Erik that the old ones were hungry ghosts and that the Vanir-blood was a madness that would devour a man’s mind. Yet the boy heard voices in the hiss of the wind through the rifts and in the groan of ice under the melt. He spoke of them to no one.

Alfhild grew sharp-eyed and watchful. When Erik talked in his sleep of a falcon-lady, she beat him with a birch switch and washed his mouth with ash. “That is the Vanir-curse,” she said. “They will take your will.”

When Erik had fourteen winters the voices grew open. One evening he came home from trapping ptarmigan and said the falcon-lady had promised him a feather. That night Alfhild barred the door and took down her skinning-knife. Erik woke to see her standing over him with the blade in her hand. He rose, slipped past her in the dark, and fled into a snow-squall. He did not return.

Two days later hunters from the low settlements found him half-frozen by a cairn. He told them his mother had died; he would not have them seek her. They brought him down to Hvalvík and he dwelt thereafter in the house of a shipwright, learning the working of wood and iron. In the hammer-stroke and the slap of waves he still heard the elder voices, yet he answered them only with silence. Men said he was a quiet lad, but one who listened well.

When Erik had seen twenty winters he went as a soldier on a single campaign to the eastern marches. He fought well but left the warband as soon as the season ended, saying the hawks over the battlefield had spoken more wisdom than the jarl. After that he turned his mind to craft. He devised a lock-mechanism that no key but its own could open, and a plow that cut heavy root-soil with half the oxen. His name spread among traders. He built a company of smiths and sea-merchants and invested his silver in ships that brought furs from the north and glass from the south. By thirty winters he was a man of means and letters, able to read Latin, Greek, and the rune-staves of far peoples. Men sought his counsel though he never boasted.

In those years he took a wife, Ingirid, a woman of humble family who feared the old gods as much as his mother had. She saw that Erik would sometimes stand still on the hillside listening to a sound no one else could mark, and it curdled her. She prayed loudly to the Aesir in their temples, but the gods never answered her. To them was born a daughter, Solveig. Erik tried to teach the girl the voices in the rain and the runes in the flight of crows. She could hear them, yet she turned her face away. She was her mother’s daughter and her grandmother’s: the Vanir-blood ran in her, but she refused it, and the thought of the gods made her furious.

Near Erik’s fortieth year a great war kindled among the northern kingdoms. He was called to serve not as a common soldier but in small bands that moved by night, cutting supply-lines and scouting and scathing the enemy’s rear. One night, several seasons on, in a raid on a coastal fortification a stone from a mangonel struck his helm and he fell senseless. When he woke the world was a shattered mirror. Light pierced his skull like a blade and words scrambled on his tongue. His warband left him with the monks of a southern hospital, and later a merchant brought him home.

Ingirid could not bear the broken man who now leapt at small sounds and lost his way in the market-street. She divorced him in the assembly, taking most of his wealth, and Solveig remained with her. Erik after lay in a borrowed room above a fish-house, unable to string two thoughts together. Then, slowly, the voices he had always known returned—clearer than before, as if the blow had cracked some wall inside him. Over five years he rebuilt his mind by the same patience he had learned in the high mountains. He began to take in men and women broken by war—some with missing limbs, others with spirits that bled unseen. He gave them work in a smithy and a weaving-house and taught them to listen to the rhythms of the hammer and the breath. Most he taught to hear the old gods. His craft was not that of a healer-priest but of one who had walked the shadow-roads and returned.

It happened that Solveig came to live with him. Ingirid could no longer control her, and the girl, now nearing womanhood, had nowhere else to go. She arrived at his hall with hard eyes and a mouth set tight. Solveig was clever as ice. She learned Erik’s letters and his accounts faster than any apprentice, yet the gods remained stone-deaf to her. She sat in the seat of honour while her father spoke of the wind’s whisper, and her knuckles whitened.

Solveig now sought to destroy her father. She blamed him for every ill that had ever befallen her mother and herself, and she brought chaos and violence into his world and home. First she gathered reckless men about her—outlaws and drunkards from the lower settlements—and brought them into the hall under cover of night. They drank deep, quarrelled, and broke benches. When Erik’s people tried to quiet them, blades were drawn. One of Erik’s healed men lost an eye. Solveig stood by and cried that it was Erik’s madness and his false gods that had invited such trouble. Erik paid weregild for the eye and drove the strangers out, but the rumour spread that his house was cursed.

The next spring Solveig stirred up a greater feud. She went among the neighbours and said Erik’s “Vanir-curse” had brought ill-luck on the whole district. She egged on two young hot-heads to raid one of Erik’s outlying storehouses. They killed a watchman and carried off grain and tools. When the matter came before the assembly, Solveig stood up and laid all the blame on her father, claiming his teaching had driven good men to desperation. Erik spoke quietly, paid double weregild, and took the slain man’s kin into his own household. Yet the hot-heads came again, bolder, and this time they fired a byre. Erik and his people beat them off, but two more of his men were wounded. Solveig laughed in the hall and said the fire was the gods’ judgment on her father.

The threat grew worse. Solveig now brought in a band of sea-rovers who had wintered nearby. They quartered themselves in the smithy, drank up the mead, and fought among Erik’s folk until blood ran on the floor. One of the rovers struck down a woman who had been healed there. Erik himself took up a spear and drove the rovers into the fjord, killing their leader. At the next assembly Solveig stood forth once more and swore that her father’s house was a nest of sorcery and that he himself had invited the violence. Men began to shun the stead.

At last one autumn night, while the northern lights coiled overhead, Solveig’s men broke into the hall itself. They came with torches and drawn swords, seeking to burn the place and slay Erik in his bed. His people fought them in the dark. When the uproar ended three of Erik’s folk lay dead and Solveig herself stood among the raiders with a bloodied knife in her hand. Erik looked at her across the bodies and spoke only these words: “One day I will pass to you everything I have—the forge, the books, the silver. But the honour of the gods you seek is not mine to give. From now forward, here you shall not dwell.”

He drove her from the hall that same night and forbade her ever to return. Men said he had done what few fathers would, yet none blamed him. After she was gone Erik sat alone by the cold forge and spoke this verse:

Blood-thralls three | the bright thread carried,

turned it to thorns | where trust had rooted.

The Lady loosed them | so I might learn—

a hollow faith | wears woman’s face.

Now it must be told of the second call of Freyja. One night, when the northern lights burned like a snake across the sky and Solveig had gone to the assembly to seek support against him, Erik sat alone in the smithy. The forge-fire rustled without wind. Out of that rustling came a dream-vision. A woman appeared, falcon-cloaked and bright-eyed, and she spoke to him:

“Fimbulvetr is near. The Wolf strains at the fetter. The high ones will march out with horn and thunder to buy one furious hour on the broken shore. Their saga ends in glorious ash that Fólkvangr never yields. But in Sessrúmnir there is a quieter hall, and in the earth a longer memory. I am calling together those who will not be picked for Valhǫll. You, Erik, who have been shattered and rebuilt, who know the taste of my false daughters and the shape of true silence—you shall be a bridge across the pyre. Gather the women whose faithfulness has been proven in labour and loss. Gather their guardians—not berserks drunk on glory, but scarred men who will hold a shield over a sprout. Stock the vaults with kernel and codex and cunning of the hand. Build a hidden stead beyond the reach of Surtr’s sky-born fire. For soon, the Aesir will spend their fury, and the world will char; but from your quiet storehouse the green world will come again.”

Erik woke and spoke this verse in answer:

Falcon-Dame, | I fared through the world,

fire-tested, | frost-bitten—

now I build under crag,

root-stead | beyond the Red Fire’s reach.

Erik closed his accounts and left his hall in the hands of a trusted journeyman. He went into the north fjords with a small train of those he had healed—men and women who had learned to listen true. He did not ask who was of Freyja’s blood, but he watched who shared bread in hard times. He sought the quiet grandmothers who had kept the sheaf-and-sickle dances in secret, the young women who wove without chanting Loki’s name, the midwives who knew the blood-price and spoke it without fear. Those who gave from their last silver, who guarded a stranger’s child, who kept a seed-vault dry and a codex clean—these he called Freyja’s daughters, and they answered.

Together they build on an islet beyond the sea-mist a hall half-buried under stone and turf, with chambers for grain and lambskin books, and a hearth that is lit only on the winter solstice so no smoke would betray them. The men who stood watch carry spears with sheathed blades; their shields are painted not with ravens but with the root-knot of the Vanir. They did not dream of Valhǫll. They dream of Ragnarök, and of after, of grandchildren tilling a thawed field.

For the signs are plain to those who can read them. The winters lengthen; the sun is pale. Travellers from the inland settlements speak of wolves growing bold and of the earth-shaking that cracks the old menhir-stones. Freyja’s whisper runs through the roots of the world: the Great Wolf strains at his fetter, and the high gods are marshalling the Einherjar for the last field.

The battle has not yet come. Even as these words are scratched, Freyja’s signal flies through every heather and hollow: a falcon-cry that says *Gather, my daughters, and you men who are their guard. Come to the hidden places. Build the storehouse deeper, sharpen the quiet blade, teach your sons and daughters the runes that will be needed when the ash cools. Even today, the islet-stead is filling with those who hear the Lady’s call. The grain-vaults swell with kernel and knowledge. The spears and swords stand ready, sharp, sheathes soon to be cast aside.

Erik Freyjarson stands now at the sea-mist’s edge and watches the eastern sky. He knows the hour is near. It is a thing he has felt since his earliest days in the high mountains. That signal is stronger now. The final fight is drawing its shadow across the world, and his own blade will soon be wielded in the dark of morning, not for glory but for the earth filled with life that comes after. The wheel turns. The veiled ones answer. The saga of the spared has already begun, and its ending waits on the far side of the flame.

Not long ago, neighbours came to Erik’s hidden stead and mocked what they saw. “Where is your wrath, Erik? Will you let the Wolf swallow the world while you skulk here with women and maimed men?” Erik met their eyes. He answered, “We will fight as surely as any shield-biter in Valhǫll’s host. But our war will be waged in the dark, in the silent passes, where no skald will see and no horn will sound. We shall guard the root, not the branch. While the Aesir buy the fury of the fire with their chests, we shall buy the seed that outlasts it with our cunning and our blood.” At this the mockers fell silent and drew away, for they saw that Erik spoke not from fear but from a knowing they could not reach.

Here ends the saga of Erik Freyjarson. Men say his deeds will endure beyond the flame.