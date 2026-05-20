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Steve Gardner's avatar
Steve Gardner
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I’ve read things like this in fiction. How certain phrases, spoken a certain order, way and tone of voice can trigger and manipulate others not trained well enough if complex speech.

Because as you say the way people talk is a reflection of the way they think.

Great stuff as always EM. 😀

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