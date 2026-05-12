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Mark Auld's avatar
Mark Auld
6h

I like you am half Scot and half English. I lived in England during my late teens( military brat). My love for English history and lore has never diminished, and I truly love the poetic way you blend them.

I could ramble on, but I think I'll leave it at thanks and we'll said.

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