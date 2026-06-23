You have heard me before—on the edge of the field of battle, when the ache in your chest was the only truth left. You heard me again in the quiet of your home, when the weight of the fathers who came before you settled on your shoulders. Now, at the end of all our speaking, I must speak of the instrument by which the enemy has stolen what our fathers built: the corrupted courts, the unaccountable enforcement, the institutions that were meant to limit power have become the weapons of those who would make themselves powerful.



What I have to say about these institutions, I would say to you in any ordinary courthouse or street corner where men still speak plainly. It is the oldest truth we have ever had to speak, and the one we have most often refused to face across more than a thousand years. If we do not face it now, the first two speeches were just words in the wind, and the seed our fathers planted will die in the poisoned soil of the courthouse.



Throughout our history the pattern is the same. The courts of law and the officers who enforce them, the institutions that sit in judgment and the men who wield that judgment, become corrupted. They overreach. They cease to be servants of the law and become powers unto themselves. They do not only abuse the poor and the weak—they turn, in time, on the very nobles and kings who empowered them or looked away while the rot took hold. Unaccountable judiciary and enforcement always become political tyrants and malevolent agents. They abuse the people first, then they consume or undermine the hands that thought they held the leash. This is not theory. It is the most ancient of fights.



When the Northmen burned the monasteries, they burned more than churches. They burned the records of what justice had been. They burned the memory of how men were supposed to treat each other. For years, there was no law but the sword. Alfred came out of the marshes knowing what every father knows: without law that can be trusted and officers who can be held to it, there is no realm left to defend, no inheritance to pass, no future for the children. He did not merely compile the old dooms—he resurrected them. He demanded that judgments be given evenly: one measure for rich and poor, friend and foe alike. He moved against the reeves and judges who had grown fat on the chaos. That was a hard reset. Not because Alfred loved power, but because he loved law. He saw that corrupted justice destroys a people from within long before any foreign host arrives, and he would not let it happen to his people.



Centuries later, when King John made the royal courts a market where justice was sold to the highest bidder and imprisonment was a tool of personal revenge, the free men of the realm—the same sort of men who stand before me now, who carry the weight of responsible sovereignty in their bones—did what had to be done. They forced him to the field at Runnymede. They did not rise against the idea of kingship. They rose against the corruption of it. They said: the law must bind the king, or the king is no king—only a tyrant with a crown. They demanded the restoration of the old right: that no free man be destroyed save by the lawful judgment of his peers or the law of the land, and that justice be neither sold nor denied nor delayed. That was the Commons compelling a hard reset of institutions that had ceased to serve the law and had begun to serve only the will of the usurper of the Commons.



The same pattern repeated when later kings created and expanded prerogative courts—the Star Chamber and its kin—that operated without juries, without open process, on secret information and royal favor. What began as a tool to deal with powerful offenders who could intimidate ordinary courts became, in time, an engine of political and religious tyranny that reached into every shire and every class. It abused the common man without mercy. It also, in the end, helped bring down the very crown that had relied upon it. Free men through their Parliament abolished those courts outright. They did not reform them. They reset them. They declared that no man, however high, could be judge in his own cause, and that the ordinary courts of the realm, bound by known law and the consent of free men, were the only courts worthy of a free people. That was the Commons, great and small, standing together to force the institutions back under the law after they had become tyrants.



And across the sea, when the same ancient pattern appeared in the colonies, it was not taxation alone that launched the great reset. It was the courts. It was admiralty proceedings without juries. It was general warrants that violated every principle of English liberty. It was enforcement arms that ruled consistently against the colonists—against the colonial gentry, the merchants, the farmers, the men who still understood themselves as free Englishmen carrying the ancient liberties. They saw the pattern. They knew it from the history they had read and the stories their fathers had told them. They knew that when the institutions of justice show they will not be bound by the law, the break becomes inevitable. So they broke. And they built again—on the old foundations, with the old principles, for the old purpose: the sovereignty of the Common Man under the law.



And here is the truth that the corrupt have tried to hide from us: the law is not an abstraction. It is enforced by men. And men must be held to account for what they do in the name of the law.



When a judge acquits a violent criminal, that judge is not merely making a legal error. He is making a choice—a choice that endangers every man, woman, and child in that community. When that criminal goes on to harm another, the blood is on the judge's hands as surely as if he had wielded the weapon himself. When a jury fails to convict the guilty, they are not exercising their independence; they are failing in their duty to protect the innocent. When an officer enforces an unjust law or turns a blind eye to the guilty, he is not serving the law; he is serving the corruption.



Our ancestors understood this. They knew that a jury that would not convict the guilty was as dangerous as a judge who would not judge the usurper of the Commons. They knew that an enforcement arm that could act without fear of the law was not protection—it was predation. That is why the ancient dooms demanded that every man who participated in the administration of justice be answerable for his actions. That is why the Petition of Right and the Bill of Rights insisted that no man be above the law—not the king, not the judge, not the officer, not the juror.



The corrupt have tried to tell us that this is impossible. They have tried to tell us that we must trust the institutions, that we must let the professionals handle it, that we must not question the judgments of the courts. They have forgotten that the courts exist to serve us—not the other way around. They have forgotten that the Common Man is the ultimate judge of whether justice has been done. They have forgotten that when the institutions fail, the people must reclaim and have reclaimed their authority.



And we must speak of a corruption older than any other: the foreign judge, the foreign official, the man who has no stake in the community he claims to rule. Our ancestors understood this danger long before we did. They knew that a man who is not bound to a place, who has no deep ties to its history, its families, its customs, and its struggles, cannot be trusted to judge its people. He has no skin in the game. He has no sons who will walk the same streets. He has no memory of the fathers who built the courthouse. He is a stranger, and strangers have always been the tools of tyranny.



This is why the Acts of Settlement—that great bulwark of English liberty—explicitly barred foreigners from holding office in the judiciary and the enforcement arms. Not out of xenophobia. Out of the hard-won wisdom of centuries: that a man who does not belong to a community cannot be trusted to judge it. That a man who has not bled for the inheritance cannot be trusted to protect it. That a man who answers to a foreign power—or to no power at all—is the oldest form of unaccountable tyranny.



Look at the pattern repeating before our eyes. Foreign judges sitting in our courts, ruling against our people, indifferent to the consequences. Foreign officials in our enforcement arms, enforcing laws that have no root in our history. Foreign agents in our institutions, guiding the rot from inside, shaping what is enforced and what is ignored, what is punished and what is permitted. They have no daughters who will walk our streets in danger. They have no fathers who bled for our inheritance. They have no stake in our future. They are accountable to no one—and they act like it.



This is not the way of our ancestors. It is the way of tyranny. It is the way of the Roman proconsul, the Norman overlord, the distant imperial official who rules from afar and cares nothing for the people he rules. We rejected it at Runnymede. We rejected it in the Petition of Right. We rejected it in the Acts of Settlement. We rejected it in the great reset across the sea. And we must reject it again.



Let us be clear about who we are and who we are not. We are not the mob. We do not seek to tear down the throne or burn the city to the ground. That is the way of the leveler, the anarchist, the man who hates order itself—the man who tears down the house because he cannot live in it, and leaves nothing for his sons but ashes.



We are something rarer and harder: we are restorers. We are the men who look at a house that has been stolen—its foundations cracked by the rot of the corrupt, its keys held by usurpers who have no right to them—and we do not run away to build a shack in the woods. We reclaim what is ours.



Consider those who came before us in the great civil wars of our history. The Jacobites—those loyal Englishmen, Scots, and Irish who saw that the Crown had been captured, that the courts had been corrupted, that Parliament itself had become an instrument of tyranny—they did not seek to destroy England. They sought to restore her. They fought to reclaim the Commons from those who had stolen it through the very corruption we see today: captured courts, unaccountable enforcement, a Parliament that served itself rather than the people. They were not revolutionaries in the French sense—they were traditionalists, demanding that the old law be honored, that the Crown be returned to its proper place under the law, that the Commons be sovereign once more.



The same spirit moved across the sea. The men who fought what became the American Revolution did not see themselves as creating something new. They saw themselves as reclaiming something old—the ancient liberties of Englishmen that had been stolen from them by a corrupted imperial judiciary, by admiralty courts without juries, by enforcement arms that answered to faction rather than law. Many of them, in their hearts, were Jacobites—not in the French sense, but in the older, truer sense: men who would not bow to a captured crown, who demanded that the law bind every man from the throne to the cowherd, and who were willing to spill their blood to make it so again.



That is our tradition. That is our banner. We do not fight to create a new world. We fight to reclaim the one our fathers bled to build, before the usurpers in black robes and badges turned it into their private fiefdom. We are not rebels against the law. We are the defenders of the true law—the law that binds the Crown, the courts, and the Common Man equally.



Always the same tactic follows the corruption. Always. Those who benefit from the captured judiciary, the unaccountable enforcement, the institutions that serve faction rather than law—they point the finger. They blame the good among the Common Man. They blame the responsible. They blame the men who still carry sovereignty in their own hands, who raise their families in the old ways, who speak the truth they see, who refuse to bend the knee. They say: "It is their fault. They are the problem. If they would just be quiet, if they would just accept, if they would just let go—then everything would be fine." It is the oldest lie in the tyrant's book. It divides the Commons so that the healthy part of the polity fights itself instead of the institutions that have turned predator. We must not fall for it. We have fallen for it before. We must stop falling for it now.



What, then, does this hard reset demand? Let us be specific—for vagueness serves the enemy, and clarity serves the Common Man.



First: That every judge who has demonstrated bias—who has twisted the law to serve faction, who has acquitted the guilty or convicted the innocent on the basis of favor, who has shown that he cannot be trusted to judge evenly—be removed from the bench. Not reformed. Removed. The seat is not a right; it is a trust, and it has been broken.



Second: That no foreigner—no one who has not been born to the soil, who has not deep ties to the history and community of the place, who has not demonstrated through sacrifice and blood that he is bound to the inheritance—be permitted to serve in any capacity in the judiciary, law enforcement, or any institution of justice. This is not new. It is the ancient law of the Acts of Settlement, reaffirmed across centuries of our history. We demand that it be enforced.



Third: That every officer of the law, every juror, every participant in the machinery of justice, be held accountable for the consequences of their actions. If they acquit the guilty and that guilty man harms the innocent, they are answerable. If they enforce an unjust law, they are answerable. If they fail in their duty to protect the weak, they are answerable. No immunity. No shield of office. No protection from the law they claim to serve. The blood of the innocent is on their hands, and they must answer for it.



Fourth: That juries be drawn from the whole body of the Commons—not from the professional class, not from the politically connected, not from the pool of those who have lost their nerve, not from those who have no stake in the community, not from the factionally malevolent. Juries are the conscience of the community. They must be composed of men who have skin in the game, who have sons to protect, who have fathers to honor, who have a stake in the future of the place they judge.



Fifth: That the institutions of justice be returned to their only legitimate purpose: the protection of the innocent and the punishment of the wicked. Not the protection of the tyrant, the petty powerful. Not the punishment of the inconvenient. The law must serve the people, not the other way around.



This is not radical. This is what Alfred demanded. This is what Runnymede secured. This is what the Jacobites fought to restore. This is what the Founders encoded. We are not asking for new privileges. We are asking for the old liberties to be made manifest again—in the courthouses where they are currently denied.



We have petitioned. We have argued. We have waited until our patience is a wound. We have given every benefit of the doubt to the institutions we once trusted. We have done what the law requires—and more. But our fathers did not cross oceans, stand in shieldwalls, and spill their blood to teach us to bow to a foreign judge or a corrupt officer. They did not fight at Runnymede, at Naseby, at Bunker Hill, to give us a system that would become the instrument of our own oppression.



There is a point—as there was at Somerset Levels, as there was when the Jacobites rose to restore the Commons, as there was when the Founders across the sea reclaimed their ancient liberties—where patience becomes complicity. Where waiting becomes surrender. Where the failure to act becomes an act of betrayal against the generations who came before and the generations who will come after.



We are not seeking force. We are seeking justice. We are seeking the restoration of the law that binds us all. We are seeking the hard reset that history shows is the only thing that has ever worked. But we are not fools. We see the path the corrupt are walking. We see them using the courts to punish us for demanding the law. We see them using foreign officials to rule against us. We see them closing every peaceful door.



If they force us to choose between our inheritance and our safety, between the law and submission, between our fathers and their usurpers—then we will do what the Common Man has always done. We will reset. We will restore. We will use whatever means the moment demands, and we will answer for it to God, to our fathers, to our sons, and to history. That is not a threat. It is the iron promise of men who have run out of words.



Now hear the cost of this fight, and let it be the last time I speak of cost. Our fathers did not have it easier than we do. They had it equally near on to impossible hard. They bled. They wept. They buried their own across centuries. And they did not yield. They stood in the shieldwall, in the mud, in the snow, in the streets, in the courthouses—wherever the line was drawn—and they held it.



If we lose here, it is not only we who fall. The line of men willing to restore this thing falls with us, and the door closes, and there is no one behind us in all the world who will open it again. Win, and we buy another hundred years for it to live. Lose, and the sovereign Common Man goes out of the world like an eternal flame no more. A flame that does not come back.



The line we have spoken of since the beginning runs through every courthouse, every station house, every office that claims the authority of law. It runs through the fields of battle. It runs through the hearths of our homes. Now, in this final hour, it runs through the halls of justice. On one side stand those who defend the corruption, who benefit from the tyranny, who rule from the bench and the badge without accountability, or who have been fooled into blaming their fellow Common Men for the fruit of that rot. On the other side stand the restorers—the fathers and the sons, the kings' men and the cowherds, the native-born and the men who have earned their place in the line, united as one Commons.



You are not here to fight for an idea. You are here to reclaim the ground your fathers held. Look to the lawbook. Look to the gavel. Look to the badge. The law that must bind the Crown is the same law that must bind every judge, every officer, every juror, every participant in the machinery of justice. The whole of what Alfred saved, what battle after battle secured, what the restorationists bled again and again to restore, what the Founders established across the sea—it stands or falls on whether we, the Commons, will come together once more and do what they did: reset what has become tyrannical and restore what was meant to protect us all.



No more words. The field is set. The seed is planted. The courts are captured. The harvest depends on what we do now.



The choice is made in the ache of your chest and the iron in your grip.



DEMAND THE REMOVAL OF THE CORRUPT!



DEMAND THE EXPULSION OF FOREIGN JUDGES AND OFFICIALS!



DEMAND ACCOUNTABILITY FOR EVERY PARTICIPANT IN THE MACHINERY OF JUSTICE!



DEMAND THE RESTORATION OF JURIES DRAWN FROM THE WHOLE BODY OF THE COMMONS!



UNITE THE COMMONS AGAINST THE REAL ENEMY!



HARD RESET THE INSTITUTIONS!



RESTORE THE LAW THAT BINDS US ALL!



STAND FOR THE FATHERS!



STAND FOR THE SONS!



MAKE IT OURS!



MAKE IT OURS, AGAIN!



STAND!!!