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Boomtown143
1d

This resonates with me

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neil's avatar
neil
18h

The Common Laws of England have been developed through the highest courts of England, NOT the parliament, and have evolved to protect all of society. They create an even platform for every member of society, with specific process and recourse for damages from those that actually perpetrate criminal activity. (This is why parliament, judiciary and bureaucracy are inclined to discredit the legitimacy of these laws as they can be held accountable themselves, as most laws written by parliament are actually repugnant to society and our freedom, yet are never exposed in the media and why judiciary will not talk about these issues as it would curb their power and income streams.)

The Common Laws of England, as distinguished from Roman Law, modern civil law, canon law (Roman Curia), equity law, ecclesiastical law and law created by the enactment of legislature. Magistrates are an integral part of the common laws as this is where you can take your lawful complaint if you have been injured or witnessed a crime. The position of magistrate should be an elected position, not held by a lawyer, but by someone of standing in the community. A position of great responsibility requires accurate and defined processes so that all are treated equally, as this allows any member of society to lay a complaint by affidavit or declaration against any other member of society, with evidence.

Common law is about crimes such as theft, murder and other damage caused against members of your society. Equity in regards to law is the rules and principles of trusts, about agreements of trust with each other, about what has been agreed by parties entering into trusts and agreements and the interrelations between the parties, their duties and obligations. In 1910, equity in its purest form was removed from the universities. What is taught today is that statute can override equity, which is a fallacy and deception of gigantic proportions. This is a travesty for our ability to function in a society in which common law and equity fit together.

Equity, when truly understood, can and is applied in all parts of our lives and when looked through clear eyes with clean hands it is very difficult to be defrauded. ‘Come to equity with clean hands’ means you will get caught if you don’t follow the process implicitly. This is why the governments don’t want anyone to know how this works for their hands are not clean and we can therefore protect ourselves from over-reaching bureaucracy (Civil Law).

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