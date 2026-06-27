E.M.’s Newsletter

E.M.’s Newsletter

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Mike from Toronto's avatar
Mike from Toronto
18h

Beautiful and inspiring to a civilization still being forged in the same fires that hold us all.

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Mark Auld's avatar
Mark Auld
8h

And again you share your soul in poetic eloquence and in doing so,speak for all of us.

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