E.M.’s Newsletter

E.M.’s Newsletter

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MsRhuby's avatar
MsRhuby
1h

https://www.reddit.com/r/wholesomememes/comments/jfzes0/were_supposed_to_change_3/

"You've changed!" (catipillar) + "We're supposed to." (butterfly) meme

I'm sure you've seen it.

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ScuzzaMan's avatar
ScuzzaMan
35m

Undiluted Truth. Straight in the Vein.

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