Introduction: From Kill Chain Concept to Institutional Lock-In

In the preceding article of this series we examined the seven-stage Financialist Kill Chain through which the Financialist class infiltrates, captures, indebts, financializes, extracts from, creates a crise, and ultimately abandons nations and peoples. We saw the “Religion of Finance” as its operating system—the ideology that transmutes usury into virtue, debt into duty, and perpetual war into the necessary condition of peace. Yet ideology, however potent, does not govern alone. It requires institutions so deeply embedded in the constitutional order that they become indistinguishable from the state itself.

The central thesis of this 4th article in the series is therefore both straightforward and profound: the Bank of England, chartered in 1694, was never merely a bank. It was the constitutional engineering that transformed a temporary war-finance expedient into a self-perpetuating, inter-generational Kill Chain. This was the “original sin” that embedded the Financialists’ power so thoroughly into the English state—and, by extension, into the entire English-speaking civilizational sphere—that the regime has survived every subsequent reform, every revolution, every imperial contraction, and every challenge for more than three centuries.

The Bank became the operational headquarters of the 1688 settlement. It was the institutional DNA that encoded the Financialists’ bloodless conquest into the machinery of government, ensuring that thereafter no sovereign could govern without the financiers’ consent. The king-in-Parliament remained the visible sovereign; the bondholders became the invisible one.

This article pursues a dual focus. First, I trace the infrastructure’s historic creation and its global diffusion across the English-speaking empire. Second, I analyse its current asymmetric fate: the visible fraying and active contestation now underway in the City of London and the Commonwealth realms, set against its continued entrenchment—and indeed strengthening—within the American system. This contrast isn’t accidental; it’s the living proof that the four-hundred-year civil war over sovereignty, private property, and balanced power continues to this day. A fight which will not be over should Washington prevail in its fight with London.

Before we proceed, however, I must pose the question that will animate the discussion and lead to the 5th article in the 400 year civil war series: if the Bank of England was the imperial engine designed to extend financial control across the entire English-speaking world, what happened when a powerful, property-owning segment of that empire—the colonial gentry and merchants of North America—realised they weren’t partners in this regime, but its primary colonial subjects? The answer is the American Revolution, reframed not as a simple colonial rebellion but as English Civil War 2.0: the first great fracture in the Financialist empire.

Historical Foundation: The 1688 Settlement and the Creation of the Bank (1694)

The Moment of Conquest

To understand the Bank we must first understand the settlement it was created to serve. The inGlorious Revolution of 1688 was never glorious for the English people, nor was it properly a revolution. It was an invasion by Dutch forces under William of Orange, invited by a faction of English elites—the Whig grandees and their Financialist allies—who had wearied of James II’s attempts to assert royal prerogative and, more importantly, his efforts at religious toleration that threatened both Anglican ascendancy and the property settlements of the preceding decades.

William’s price was English resources for his continental war against Louis XIV. The Dutch Republic had already perfected a system of public finance that made its small state a great power: permanent public debt, managed by a central bank, serviced by excise taxes, and traded actively among a sophisticated commercial class. William imported this model wholesale. The English elite—eager both to fund his war and to cement their own victory—proved willing pupils.

The Radical Innovation of 1694

The Bank of England was chartered by the Tonnage Act of 1694. On its face it was a simple transaction: subscribers would loan the government £1.2 million at 8 per cent interest and in return would be incorporated as the Governor and Company of the Bank of England with the exclusive privilege of issuing banknotes. Beneath this mundane arrangement lay a revolutionary restructuring of the relationship between state and capital.

The Bank was a private joint-stock corporation, owned by its shareholders and managed by a Court of Directors elected from their number. Its first governor, Sir John Houblon, was a merchant and director of the East India Company—his fortunes tied not to land or crown but to international trade and finance. It enjoyed monopoly privileges: no other joint-stock bank could be formed while the Bank existed. It created a permanent national debt: the £1.2 million loan was never intended to be repaid; the interest was pledged against specific tax revenues, and the principal became transferable. A market in government debt was born, and with it a class of rentiers whose livelihood depended on the state’s perpetual indebtedness. Finally, it practiced fractional-reserve lending: notes were issued against capital, but the Bank soon discovered it could lend many times its actual reserves so long as confidence held.

The “Original Sin” Mechanism

The genius—and the original sin against the English-speaking peoples—lay in the feedback loop it created. The state’s need for permanent war financing made it permanently dependent on the financial class that could mobilise capital quickly. The dependence was structural. War required expenditure beyond tax revenues; the Bank organised the loan and issued notes; Parliament pledged future taxes to service the interest; the interest flowed to shareholders and bondholders; the bondholders, now with a direct stake in the state’s fiscal health, became the regime’s most ardent supporters; the next war required more debt, more taxes, more bondholders. The cycle deepened.

Contemporary observers understood this perfectly. Charles Davenant warned in 1698 that “public debts, if they become very great, will certainly occasion a change in the constitution itself.” He was right. Sovereignty migrated imperceptibly from the king-in-Parliament, answerable to the propertied classes of the realm, to the bondholders, answerable only to themselves. One Bank director, when asked whether the national debt would ever be paid off, reportedly replied: “If the debt were paid, what would become of us? The Bank would be dissolved, and we should all be undone.” The debt was never a burden to be borne until better times; it was the foundation upon which the new order rested.

The Imperial Dimension

Crucially, this system was never intended to operate solely within England. The post-1688 state was a fiscal-mercantile empire designed to organise the entire English-speaking world around London’s financial supremacy. Colonies existed to supply raw materials and captive markets; the Navigation Acts ensured trade flowed through English ports. The colonies were starved of hard currency, forced into chronic trade deficits and dependence on British credit. When they attempted their own paper money, Parliament responded with the Currency Acts of 1751 and 1764, forbidding colonial notes from being legal tender. Only London would create money; the colonies would use it on London’s terms. The enormous debts incurred by Bank-funded wars were understood in London as imperial debts; the colonies must therefore be taxed to service them. From the Financialist perspective the system was working perfectly. The tragedy—for them—was that the colonists could see it working.

The Anatomy of the Financialist Kill Chain Infrastructure

With the Bank established as the institutional heart of the 1688 Regime, we can now trace how its mechanisms operationalized each stage of the Financialist Kill Chain. The anatomy that follows maps the abstract stages onto concrete institutions, with particular attention to how the chain functioned not only in the metropole but also in the colonies—where its logic was most nakedly revealed.

Stage 1: Infiltrate & Capture

The Bank’s Court of Directors and the City of London’s livery companies formed a permanent insider network inside Parliament and the Treasury. Directors sat in the Commons; governors were consulted on fiscal policy; the Bank’s premises adjoined the Treasury. The Whig grandees—Marlborough, Godolphin, Walpole—were not merely allied with the Financialists; they were Financialists, their fortunes tied to Bank stock and government debt. In the colonies this took the form of royal governors, customs officials, and naval officers answerable to the Treasury and Board of Trade, together with colonial agents in London who found real decisions made in the counting-houses of the City.

Stage 2: Indebt

The funded national debt became the primary instrument. Before 1694 monarchs borrowed on personal credit and sometimes defaulted. After 1694 the debt became national—permanent, transferable, sacred. Consols (1751) perfected the instrument: bonds with no maturity date, paying perpetual interest. In the colonies indebtedness took multiple forms: chronic trade deficits financed by British credit, individual planter debts to London factors, the deliberate lack of colonial currency, and the post-1763 argument that the colonies owed Britain for the war debt incurred on their behalf. The Currency Act of 1764 ensured all debts would be settled in sterling, transferring the power to create money entirely to London.

Stage 3: Financialize

Everything became a tradeable asset. The Bank’s notes circulated as money; its discounts created credit; its management of the debt created a secondary market in government securities. The South Sea Company, East India Company, and great trading corporations became vehicles for speculation. By the mid-eighteenth century London possessed the most sophisticated financial market in the world. In the colonies financialization meant dependence on British credit and British pricing: the price of tobacco, rice, indigo set in London; the cost of manufactured goods set in London; interest rates on colonial debts set in London. Colonists were price-takers in a market they didn’t control.

Stage 4: Extract

Interest extraction flowed directly to bondholders. By 1715 debt service consumed over half of government revenue. Excise taxes on beer, salt, candles, leather, soap fell disproportionately on consumption and therefore on the productive classes. Seigniorage from note issuance was captured by the Bank. In the colonies extraction operated through the Navigation Acts, restrictions on manufacturing, and the invisible but steady drain of interest on colonial debts and unfavourable terms of trade.

Stage 5: Crisis

Crises are features, not bugs. The South Sea Bubble (1720), the 1797 suspension of specie payments, the panics of 1825, 1837, 1847, 1857, 1866—each wiped out smaller banks and strengthened the Bank of England’s central position. The Bank Charter Act of 1844 formalised its monopoly. In the colonies crises were imported: when credit contracted in London, depression followed in the periphery. The postwar deflation after the Seven Years’ War was the immediate backdrop to the Stamp Act crisis.

Stage 6: Abandon

The final discipline is withdrawal of credit, flight of capital, refusal of further loans. For the colonies this took the form of the Coercive Acts of 1774 and what the colonists experienced as abandonment by the king—the refusal to hear petitions, the dismissal of grievances, the dispatch of troops.

The Institutional Components

This Kill Chain was operationalized through the Bank’s dual public-private charter, the City of London Corporation’s ancient liberties (a state within the state), the gold standard/sterling system as enforcement mechanism, and the fiscal-military state’s bureaucracy (Treasury, Excise, Admiralty) as dependent client.

The Perpetual War Engine: Debt, Interest, and the Fiscal-Military State

The Bank didn’t merely finance wars; it created a permanent war machine. The cycle was elegantly self-reinforcing: war required expenditure; expenditure required borrowing; borrowing required the Bank; the Bank arranged the loans and issued notes; Parliament pledged taxes; bondholders supported the war; victory (or even defeat, so long as the state survived) justified the cost and created conditions for the next war.

The historical ledger is stark. The national debt rose from zero in 1694 to £16.7 million by the end of the Nine Years’ War, £36 million after the War of Spanish Succession, £78 million after the War of Austrian Succession, £133 million after the Seven Years’ War, £243 million after the American Revolutionary War, and £861 million at the end of the Napoleonic Wars. Each ratcheting upward entrenched the Financialists more deeply and expanded the class of bondholders.

The philosophical consequence was profound: the replacement of traditional sovereignty with debt sovereignty. Before 1688 sovereignty resided in the king-in-Parliament, answerable in theory to the propertied classes and in practice to the balance of forces among crown, lords, and commons. After 1694 it migrated imperceptibly to the bondholders. A state that must borrow to survive cannot afford to alienate its creditors.

For the American colonists the implications were devastating. The Seven Years’ War, fought largely on North American soil, doubled Britain’s debt. From the colonists’ perspective they’d contributed their fair share to an imperial victory. From the London Financialists’ perspective the colonies must now help service that debt. The logic was inexorable: war required debt; debt required taxes; taxes must fall on the empire as a whole. The American Revolution was thus a direct consequence of the Bank of England’s perpetual war engine.

The Spread: Entrenchment in the Commonwealth and Export to the American System

The model didn’t remain confined to Britain. The sterling area became an extended Kill Chain domain. Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India—all received versions of the same institutional template. The empire was a financial structure as much as a political one, with the City of London at its heart.

The most significant transmission was to the United States. The American Revolution was, in its essence, a rejection of the Bank of England model. The first experiment under the Articles of Confederation reflected that rejection: no central bank, no permanent national debt, no standing army funded by borrowed money. This was, in embryo, the Byzantium 2.0 vision: a free, propertied, sovereign civilization organized around local control.

Yet the Financialists regrouped. Hamilton’s First Bank of the United States (1791) was consciously modelled on the Bank of England. Jefferson and Madison understood exactly what was happening and lost the battle. The Federal Reserve Act of 1913 marked the final triumph of the Hamiltonian vision: private regional banks owned by member commercial banks, monopoly privileges over money creation, permanent national debt, and the military-industrial complex as the modern war-finance client. The same extractive logic now operates from the Federal Reserve and Wall Street that once operated from the Bank of England and the City of London.

The Current Reckoning: Dismantlement in the City of London and Commonwealth versus Entrenchment in the United States

We come now to the present moment and to a paradox that illuminates the entire four-hundred-year civil war.

In the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth the Financialist Kill Chain infrastructure is visibly fraying. Brexit was in significant part a revolt against the European Union’s financial regulatory regime, but it was also a symptom of deeper discontent with the London-centred financial system. The Bank of England’s independence is questioned as never before. The City’s historic privileges face sustained political and regulatory pressure. Political movements across the spectrum now explicitly challenge the debt-based monetary order. The Commonwealth realms are asserting greater monetary independence, diversifying reserves, and exploring alternatives to the sterling system that once bound them to the City. The kill chain is being contested, and in places broken, link by link.

In the United States, by contrast, the infrastructure remains intact and strengthened. The Federal Reserve’s balance sheet has expanded to previously unimaginable levels. Trillion-dollar deficits are normalized. Military spending approaching $1 trillion annually is decoupled from taxation and funded entirely by borrowed money created by the Fed. The dollar’s reserve-currency status provides the ultimate enabler. The military-industrial complex has become the modern war-finance client. And now the move to stablecoins, whereby all lending and money creation in the United States will be backed by nothing but a one for one purchase of US sovereign debt.

This contrast is the living proof of the civil-war thesis. The English-speaking world’s splitting along the very fracture line first opened in 1688. The original occupied center of the Financialists’ regime—Britain itself—is experiencing a crisis of confidence in the system it for centuries embraced. The United States, which revolted against that system in 1776, has gone on to become its most powerful defender. Defender of the system. Not of its initial occupied center and capital. The asymmetry of the current moment demonstrates that the English Civilizational civil war continues and that its outcome remains uncertain. Washington may well defeat London. But will the English-speaking peoples in this defeat the Financialists’ regime? Or will we be relegated to yet another four hundred years of subjugation to the Financialists, now evolved and in ever greater control of the only remaining capital, Washington DC?

Implications for English Civil War 3.0 and the Road to Byzantium 2.0

I’ve traced the institutional DNA of the Financialists’ regime from its creation in 1694 through its global diffusion to its present asymmetric crisis. The Bank of England was constitutional engineering—a permanent kill chain embedded in the body politic. The City of London was the cathedral of a new religion, the headquarters of a new empire. The fiscal-military state was the perpetual war engine that bound debt, taxes, and conflict into an unbreakable cycle.

Yet institutions, however deeply embedded, aren’t eternal. They can be contested, reformed, dismantled. The current crisis—visible in Britain, incipient in the Commonwealth, latent in the United States—is proof that the four-hundred-year civil war continues. The battle lines are drawn not between nations but within them, not between ideologies but between ways of life: financial sovereignty versus traditional sovereignty; bondholders versus producers; perpetual war versus balanced power; Financialist slaves or free men.

The American Revolution was the first great fracture in the Financialists’ empire. The colonists who declared independence in 1776 weren’t rebelling against the United Kingdom as such; they were rebelling against the specific power configuration of the 1688 London-based financial regime. Their Declaration was, in essence, a declaration of war on the Bank of England’s system of debt, extraction, and perpetual war. They lost the peace when the Hamiltonian counter-revolution reimposed the very institutions they’d fought to escape. But they established a precedent: the precedent that the Financialists’ regime could be resisted, that its logic could be rejected, that another way of organizing political and economic life was possible.

That precedent is now more relevant than ever. As the Financialists’ regime enters its deepest crisis since 1694, the question posed by the American Revolution returns with renewed urgency: can the English-speaking peoples reclaim their sovereignty, secure their property, and restore balanced power? Can they dismantle the kill chain that has bound them for four centuries? Can they build, out of the ruins of the old order, a new civilization worthy of the name Byzantium 2.0?

The answer depends on understanding what we’re fighting against. The Financialist Kill Chain isn’t an abstraction; it’s concrete institutional DNA, encoded in central banks, treasuries, bond markets, and military contracting systems. It’s identifiable, contestable, and reversible. The current reckoning in London and the Commonwealth shows that dismantlement is possible. The entrenchment in Washington and New York shows that the battle is far from won. But the very asymmetry of the moment demonstrates not all is lost, that the civil war continues and that its outcome remains in our hands.

The next article will examine the first great fracture in detail. I’ll reframe the American Revolution as English Civil War 2.0: a schism within the English-speaking elite in which colonial gentry and merchants revolted against the specific power configuration of the 1688 London-based financial regime. I’ll trace how that revolt succeeded politically while failing financially, how the Hamiltonian counter-revolution reimposed the Bank of England’s logic on American soil, and how the battle lines drawn in the eighteenth century continue to shape our present conflict.

For now, let’s simply affirm what this article has demonstrated: the Bank of England of 1694 was the original sin against the English-speaking peoples, the institutional DNA that encoded the Financialists’ victory into the machinery of the English-speaking body politic and all our institutions of governance and state. That machinery still operates today, extracting wealth, perpetuating war, and enslaving peoples to debt. But it can be dismantled. It’s being dismantled, in places. And where it remains entrenched, it can be contested. The four-hundred-year civil war most certainly continues. The question is which side we’re on—and whether we’ve the courage to finish what the American Revolution began.

