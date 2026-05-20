The world didn't just beat me down—

it came at me snarling, swinging with everything it had.

Life was that dirty bastard in the alley,

fists wrapped in barbed wire,

shattering my ribs, knocking teeth loose

while I scrambled up spitting blood and dirt.



I lost the job. The girl walked out cold.

Bills stacked like warrants I couldn't answer.

The world watched me bleeding and gasping in the gutter

and just kept spinning.



Then the pack caught the scent. The weak came first—

soft-handed cowards who'd never taken a real punch.

They smelled blood and swarmed,

linking arms with the real vicious ones,

the smiling bastards who twisted the knife.

They laughed when my face hit the pavement.

Pissed on the grave of everything I could've been,

calling it what I deserved.

Their only mission: make damn sure I never stood again.



But here's what those motherfuckers never saw coming:

I dreamed bigger than any man has a right to.

Dreams so huge they burned like swallowed fire in my chest.

Bigger than my busted, bleeding hands could ever reach.

Bigger than this rotten world would ever allow.

I dreamed in the dark, when the beatings hurt so bad I could barely breathe.



When I finally committed—really committed, all the way to the bone—

I met Brothers on that brutal road.

Hard, scarred men locked in their own impossible wars,

one with two knuckles missing and a voice like crushed stone.

They pulled me out of the mud, gave me a hand, a nod,

helped me in ways I never imagined.

Then they vanished back into their own blood and fire.

That's the refrain. That's the gift.



I committed with every last drop of blood, grime, and gore I had left.

Woke before dawn, body already screaming, and swung the blade anyway.

Bled deep into the night. Dragged myself up to swing harder.

Lost wife, friends, money, sleep, years—it all got burned away.

I torched the boats. Barred every door.

No off days. No listening to the weak or the shit-twisters.



And on the blackest nights, when I was damn near broken,

another Brother would find me in the dark.

No savior. Just another battle-broke bastard carrying his own pain.

A soul with some piece bent, that same crushed-stone voice,

a nod that said I've been there.

He gave me exactly enough to keep going,

then disappeared back into his own impossible thing.



I know I'll never fully catch it. That's the whole damn point.

It has to stay just beyond my grasp—

a horizon that keeps dragging further away.

But I just might.

In the chase—the sweat stinging open cuts, wounds ripping fresh,

the nights I wanted to eat a bullet but didn't—

I forged something no weakling, no predator, no indifferent universe can ever take:

a cold core of steel. A quiet, savage kingdom inside.



The Brothers still come and go like random, violent storms.

Each one leaving me harder, meaner, more myself.



This is how I became the man I am

when the whole world had its boot on my neck

and didn't give a single fuck whether I lived or died in the trench.

Not by permission. Not by waiting for fair.

By dreaming the impossible,

willing to die still standing, clawing toward it.

By refusing to let their small, poisonous voices become my limit.



The world is vast and vicious, son.

These hands? Shredded meat and bone.

The Brothers? They came and moved on.

No matter what, I kept building.

That's all I know to tell you.



Cause, hell, it ain’t over yet.

And I'm still deep in it.