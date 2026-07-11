The opening of Forcing Functions of Man — before the three Forcing Function pieces, and opening onto the seven laws of the dissipative structure.

“The Eternal War being that disequilibrium of energy that forces all things into being while also being that force seeking always to destroy all things.”

— The Eternal War

What Forces a Living Thing to Become

Consider first the humblest meaning of the phrase, the one an engineer would recognize. A forcing function, in the language of design, is a constraint built into a thing so that the right action becomes the only easy action and the wrong one becomes difficult or impossible. The plug that fits one way and refuses the other. The gear that will not shift until the clutch is down. The interlock that holds the elevator until the doors have closed. A forcing function is how a system is made to behave correctly without anyone standing over it — how reliability is built into the shape of a thing rather than begged from the vigilance of its user. It is a quiet idea, almost mechanical, and easy to pass over.

I want to take that quiet idea and turn it in two directions at once — outward, onto the whole of life, and inward, onto the single human being reading this sentence — and to show that when I do so it is not a metaphor at all, but the literal architecture of survival.

Here is the question the turn answers. Why does a living thing, left to itself, stop? Not stop moving — stop becoming. Why does a lineage that has mastered its world, grown efficient and comfortable and beautifully fitted to its conditions, so reliably go extinct when those conditions change? The intuition most of us carry is that life left in peace would simply persist, and that catastrophe comes only from outside — the asteroid, the ice, the drought. That intuition is half the truth, and the less important half. The deeper truth is that a population perfectly adapted to a world is, for that exact reason, defenseless against the next one. Its fitness is a specialization, and every specialization is a wager that tomorrow will resemble today. The wager always, eventually, loses.

Something, then, must keep a portion of every population from ever collecting its winnings — must keep some fraction of it restless, various, unfinished, testing metabolisms and strategies and forms the settled majority has no use for. Something must forbid the perfect fit. And that something cannot be supplied from outside, because outside pressure is precisely what arrives too late. It must be built into the shape of the living thing itself, the way the interlock is built into the elevator: a constraint that makes the wrong outcome — rigidity, and the extinction waiting behind it — difficult, and keeps the right outcome, perpetual adaptive change, as the path the system falls into on its own. That built-in constraint is the forcing function. And the name my earlier work gave to its oldest and most powerful form is The Eternal War.

And yet nothing in those words — forbids, built into — puts an engineer behind the curtain. The War intends nothing. It has no aim, no hand, no so that. It forbids the way winter forbids the fly — not by decree but by consequence, by the plain arithmetic of what does and does not survive the next change. Nor do I describe it from the outside, as a naturalist describes a beast through glass; there is no outside, and nothing living stands apart from it, least of all the one telling you of it. What it produces, though, is indistinguishable in its reliability from what an engineer would have designed: a living order in which rigidity is punished and adaptation made the path of least resistance — not because anything wills it so, but because everything for which it was not so is already gone. Every forbids and builds in that follows is the signature of selection, never of intention.

The Inheritance: The Eternal War

This book stands on one it did not write. In The Eternal War I argued that beneath the human story runs a pair of forces older than humanity, older than life — born, both of them, from the same original fact: that the universe began in disequilibrium and has been dissipating ever since. The first of the pair is the War, that disequilibrium of energy which forces all things into being and, in the same motion, seeks always to destroy them. The second is the Game — the Infinite Game — the answering impulse that builds, from that same disequilibrium, ever more elaborate and cooperative structures, each a more sophisticated way of drawing down the gradient that feeds it. The War tears; the Game builds; and neither is an accident of history or a failure of morals. They are properties of existence, and they precede us.

I argued, too, that these forces express themselves in human beings as two hereditary dispositions — not roles chosen, but tendencies inherited. The Resentfuls, in whom the compulsion runs to envy, to enslave, to consume, and at the last to tear down what they cannot themselves build. The Responsibles, in whom the compulsion runs the other way — to draw more people into the Game at higher and more sustainable levels of play, to steward and to build. And between them the great mass of the Adoptable, neither wholly one nor the other: the contested ground on which the War is actually fought, and from whose struggles the innovations that save the species actually come.

It is worth saying plainly what the Resentful is and is not, because the book will lean on it. The Resentful cannot create, cannot invent, cannot sustain. His gift is not construction but exploitation; he lives on what others build, and in most seasons he works quietly — undermining, extracting, corroding the language and the institutions he inhabits, keeping his hand hidden. Only when he gains the decisive upper hand does the passive turn total, and the corrosion that was patient becomes destruction for its own sake. This is not a slander. It is the functional description of a mechanism — the mechanism by which a population is prevented from ever growing too settled, too optimized, too certain that tomorrow will look like today.

And a function is not an exoneration. That the Resentful serves the species does not make him good; that he is necessary does not make him innocent. The wolf is necessary to the herd and death to the lamb, both at once and with no contradiction between them. The species is served; the man across the table from you is still being consumed, and his ruin is not redeemed by the arithmetic that required someone to attempt it. The function does not launder the character, nor the character deny the function — and the reckoning between them, what we owe such a man and what we may do to him, is the work of chapters still ahead.

And the last claim of that book is the hinge on which this one swings. The Eternal War, I wrote, is waged within the mind of each human being, in order to activate or deactivate the die-back mechanisms evolution has embedded in us. The war is not, at bottom, between armies or classes or nations. It is fought in a single skull at a time. Which means that to understand it — to understand the forcing function in its human form — we must first know what that skull, and the whole living organism carrying it, actually is.

The Inward Turn: What the Human Being Is

That is the question my other work was built to answer, and it is a stranger question than it sounds, because we do not in fact possess an agreed account of what a human being is at the height of its own coherence. In The Sovereign Mind, and in the works that lead into it — The Finite Creed, The Long Inquisition, and the keystone I called What We Were Built to Become — I argued that this absence is no gap science simply hasn’t reached yet, but a manufactured silence, the fingerprint of a long effort to keep the human interior unmapped. And against that silence I offered a frame.

The frame borrows its posture from Kardashev, who ranked civilizations not by their beliefs but by the energy they command — a planet’s worth, a star’s, a galaxy’s — and who never measured a single one, because the point was never measurement. The point was to take a question too large for any present instrument and give it ordered rungs, so it could be reasoned about rather than waved away. I turned that posture inward. Where Kardashev scaled a civilization’s mastery of external energy, the Anthropini Energeia Scale frames a person’s mastery of the energy that constitutes them — reckoned across four registers: the metabolic, the bioelectric, the neural, and the electromagnetic, held in coherence as a single field.

The scale is not a measuring instrument and does not pretend to be one; it is a developmental ladder, a way of holding the components of the question in view while the science that could fill them in is built. What it proposes is that a person’s realized capacity is the proportion of their total energetic potential they are able to bring into coherence — into usable order, from the cellular level up through conscious thought. At the bottom rung the registers are disordered and the body barely holds itself together. At the top is what I named the Type I human: the individual in whom all four registers operate in something close to unison, and in whom the internal noise that fragments ordinary experience has been quieted nearly to silence.

That phrase — internal noise — carries the whole idea, and I ask you to hold onto it, because it will return transformed. The central claim of the Type I human is not that he has acquired some new energy the rest of us lack. It is that he has stopped squandering the energy he already has. The climb is not a matter of adding; it is a matter of quieting — of bringing the registers to stop fighting one another, so that what was leaking out through a hundred incoherent channels can at last be spent as one. But coherence alone does not buy it. A quiet, integrated mind can as easily be a finely tuned instrument for another man’s ends — the devoted soldier, the flawless clerk — as a sovereign one. Low noise is efficiency, and efficiency serves whatever hand directs it. What turns efficiency into sovereignty is a second thing, the thing the later works are built to teach: that the coherent man spends his gathered energy building structures of his own choosing — his own goals, his own works, a life raised deliberately rather than accepted ready-made. It is coherence joined to self-authored purpose that yields the being no binary can sort, no creditor can finally bind, no algorithm can capture: ungovernable not merely because he is quiet within, but because he supplies his own reason for being and cannot be made to accept another’s. The physics carries him to the threshold. Only the chosen purpose carries him across.

And of the four registers there is one a person can seize directly, daily, and unaided — not the metabolic, not the electromagnetic, but the neural. Its lever is language. Remember that, too. It is the handle by which everything that follows becomes something you can actually take hold of.

The Floor: Dissipative Structures and Their Laws

Beneath the War, beneath the registers, beneath the human being entirely, there is a floor — and until we name it, the whole structure hangs in the air.

A living thing is a particular kind of structure, one the physicist Ilya Prigogine called dissipative. A dissipative structure is a pattern that holds its order not in spite of the flow of energy through it but because of that flow: it exists only so long as a gradient runs across it, importing usable energy and exporting disorder, and the instant the flow stops it slumps back into equilibrium — which, for anything alive, is the technical name for death. A flame, a whirlpool, a hurricane, a cell, a body, a city, an ecosystem — each is a shape drawn and held by dissipation. This much is settled science; Prigogine was given the Nobel for it.

What is not settled — what has stood open for half a century — is the set of laws by which such structures evolve once they are driven far from equilibrium, which is to say, once they are interesting, which is to say, once they are alive. Prigogine’s cleanest result governs only systems close to equilibrium; far from it, the physicists themselves concede there is no general principle known that tells us how a dissipative structure will evolve. There is a room in the house of physics with its door standing open and nothing yet inside it. This book walks into that room and proposes furniture. It does so in exactly the Kardashev posture — extending what is known into a structured space of what is not, and giving that space ordered rungs — which makes it the twin, on the substrate’s side, of the scale I turned inward in The Sovereign Mind. And like that scale, it must be held honestly, which I will come to shortly.

I will give the laws their own chapters later, one apiece, in depth. Here I only lay the floor and name its seams:

• That a dissipative structure exists only as a flow, and dies when the flow stops.

• That such structures form only far from equilibrium, past a threshold below which order cannot assemble itself at all.

• That at each point of instability a structure must reorganize or disintegrate — that standing still is never among its options.

• That a structure which optimizes completely to one set of conditions sheds the internal variety it would need to reorganize when the conditions change, and so is destroyed at the next upheaval. This is the seam in which the Eternal War lives.

• That a structure holds itself together by two operations at once — pruning, the refining of what it keeps, and culling, the removal of what it does not — with the balance between them set by the pressure of the season.

• That structures nest, one inside another, so that the pruning and culling at each level serve the survival of the level above.

• And that every structure runs partly on an internal variety of its own — a reservoir of near-random noise it refuels in part from what it prunes and culls — but that this internal fraction must remain a minority of what sustains it, or the structure will either starve on its own recycling or detonate on its own feedback.

Seven seams. The first two are established, and can be leaned on plainly. Most of the rest are frontier — live, arguable, mine to defend — and I will name them as such every time they appear. The last reaches, at its far edge, toward the aspirational, and I will not pretend otherwise. But the shape is already visible: these are the laws by which any dissipative structure, from a convection cell to a civilization, keeps its footing or loses it. Man is such a structure. That is the whole reason they belong in a book about him.

The Fusion: One Function, Every Scale

Now the pieces close, and the forcing function shows itself as a single thing wearing many sizes.

Take the fourth seam and the fifth together — the ban on perfect optimization, and the twin operations of pruning and culling — and you have the Eternal War stated in the language of physics. The War is the forcing function that keeps a dissipative structure from ever fitting its world so completely that it cannot survive the world’s change. It does this by the same two operations everywhere: it prunes, refining what is kept; it culls, removing what is not; and it shifts the balance between them according to whether the season is fat or lean. In plenty the pruning leads, and the Game refines and grows and draws more players in at higher levels. In scarcity the culling leads, and the die-back mechanisms wake, and the numbers fall so that some remnant may go on.

And here the word culling must be handled with care, for there are two kinds, and the difference between them is the difference between health and rot. There is the culling a body performs upon itself — apoptosis, the programmed death by which a cell, on the whole organism’s signal, dismantles itself for the good of the structure that contains it. That is ordered culling: whole-directed, coherence-preserving, the mark not of disease but of a healthy body governing its own parts. And there is the other kind — the culling that consumes the host it lives in, that removes not to preserve the whole but to feed a part at the whole’s expense. That is the Resentful signature written at the level of the substrate: a structure turned parasite upon itself. The test between them is simple and unforgiving. Does the removal preserve the coherence of the larger thing, or does it eat it?

Now descend the ladder to its most intimate rung, and watch the same function operate inside your own head — for this is where the book means to live, and where it means to reach you. The mind is a dissipative structure, and like every such structure it throws off internal noise as it runs; at its rawest that noise is very nearly formless, the static that fragments an ordinary hour — the internal noise the Type I human has learned to quiet. The network in the brain that does the quieting, most active precisely when you are not attending to the outer world, has a single office: it takes that raw, formless noise and gives it one of two fates. It converts it into the structured, near-random variety a healthy mind can actually draw upon — the reservoir the Type I human learns to feed from, pulling usable energy out of his own interior rather than forever seizing it from without — or it sheds it.

And a mind has several channels through which to shed. One runs inward: the pruning and integration by which contradictions are resolved and the excess quietly let go. One runs through the body: physical activity, exertion, the plain animal burning-off of the entropy that pruning and culling have liberated — the reason a hard walk or a hard day’s labour empties the head. One runs through language, the register I told you a person can seize directly and unaided — speech and the written word, by which a mind bleeds its entropy into the world instead of drowning in it. And one channel is more powerful than all the rest: the pouring of that excess into the building of new dissipative structures out in the world — a life pursued, a work made, a career and a calling and a family raised. Your goals are not abstractions. They are structures you erect in the world and feed with the surplus your mind throws off, and in feeding them you convert your own entropy into standing order. This is the deepest reason a man without a goal comes apart: he has lost the widest channel through which the most of him could be spent.

And this tells us, at last, what the seventh seam means for a mind — what that outside flow actually is, the one that must outweigh whatever the mind recycles from within. It is the world met head-on: fresh perception, real difficulty, true contact with other minds, the friction of an actual life among actual things. That is the food. The internal fraction is everything the mind runs on its own steam — its memory, its habits, the categories it already holds, the stories it tells itself. A mind richly fed from outside stays supple, because it is forever being corrected by what it did not expect. A mind starved of the outside — too little that is new, too little that is hard, too little of other people — is thrown back on its own reserves and begins, exactly as the seventh seam warns, to recycle its own categories: the closed loop of rumination, the grievance rehearsed until it is the only thought left, the structure detonating quietly in feedback upon itself. What the precise ratio is, where too little becomes fatal, waits for its own chapter. The direction is enough to carry here: turn outward, and keep turning, or begin to feed on yourself.

Now you can see why gratitude and envy are not, at bottom, moral postures but thermodynamic ones. Gratitude is the mind regulating its internal fraction well: the raw noise brought to a reservoir it can draw from, the surplus spent cleanly — through the body, through language, and above all through the building of ordered things — the whole structure turned outward toward the world that sustains it and enriched by what it raises there. This is the Responsible written at the level of physics: a structure that makes order, and pours itself into the making.

Envy is the same machinery failing. The envious mind cannot bring its own noise to order; it stays raw, and high, and unusable, so that the man can neither draw on his interior nor build much of anything with it — and drowning in an inside he cannot govern, he must feed outside himself. But here is the turn the book will not let you miss: the drive to spend one’s excess does not vanish because it cannot build. It seeks its structures anyway. The structures a Resentful raises, though, are not ordered engines that make new order in the world; they are parasitic ones, whose whole function is to consume the structures other men have built — the life-works and careers and institutions of the Responsibles. This is what scheming is. Not the ordered goal-seeking that pours surplus into creation, but the disordered goal-seeking that pours it into consumption — the very same impulse to expunge one’s excess, turned to feeding on the order it cannot itself generate. There is far less order in what the Resentful builds, and far more devouring, and the second forever compensates for the first: unable to draw energy from within, unable to make much order without, he must take his sustenance from the built order of others, and take always more of it. The compulsion to enslave and to consume, which the earlier book named, is written here in the plainest physics. And the fate is the one the seventh seam prescribes: cut off from the hosts he feeds on, the structure starves; overwhelmed by the internal excess he never learned to govern, it detonates. Die-back, in a single skull.

So the ladder holds from the cell to the civilization, and the forcing function is one function at every rung: cell, body, mind, family, people, species, the living world entire — each a dissipative structure, each pruned and culled, each forbidden the perfect fit, each kept by the War from the fatal comfort of standing still. This is what it means to speak of the forcing functions of man. Not a metaphor borrowed from machines, and not a doctrine imposed from above, but the actual mechanism — running in your metabolism, in your nervous system, in your household and your nation — by which you, and everything you belong to, are made either to keep evolving or to die.

Three Temperatures

A word now on how to read what follows, because the honesty of the whole thing depends on it.

I hold every claim in this book at one of three temperatures, and I will never let one borrow the authority of another. The established: what is already textbook — dissipative structures, the four registers as biology knows them, the ban on perfect fitness that any evolutionary biologist would recognize. State it plainly, and lean on it. The frontier: what is live and contested and mine to argue — the seven laws in their bolder reaches, the reading of the mind’s resting network as the regulator of an internal fraction, the whole synthesis that binds the War to the physics. Real, supported, but early, and named as early every time it appears. And the aspirational: the horizons the framework points toward and does not pretend to stand upon — the farthest rungs of coherence, the outermost extension of the laws to the largest scales. I will gesture at these, and call them by their name.

Keep the three apart as you read, and I cannot mislead you, because you will always know what weight a given sentence is asking you to bear. Collapse them — promote the frontier to the settled, or wave off the settled because it sits near a horizon — and you have stopped grading altogether, which is the one intellectual sin this entire project exists to refuse.

And one refusal more, of a piece with the temperatures. Nothing here requires a conspiracy. A forcing function needs no author and no committee; a structure’s consistent results need no hidden hand to explain them. The Resentful schemes, yes — I have just said as much — but he schemes alone, by the same blind mechanism that made him, each parasite raising his own small consuming structure with no need to coordinate with the rest. A thousand of them working in parallel carve a consistent channel across a civilization the way a thousand rivulets carve a consistent canyon: by running, not by meeting. Wherever this book seems to describe a design, read structure instead. It will always be the truer reading.

The Shape of What Follows

That is the whole of it, stated once and quickly, which is what an overture is for.

What remains is to earn it. Three pieces follow this one and carry the forcing function through its widening scales: first the Eternal War itself, read now as a forcing function and no longer only as a war; then the long climb from the single predatory cell, through the body and the mind, up to the civilization; and then the reckoning — what it means, for a people and for a species, that without this function there is only the perfect fit and the extinction waiting on the far side of it. After those come the seven chapters that take the laws of the dissipative structure one at a time and in their accumulation, each given the depth an overture cannot afford. And at the end, the turn from the territory back to the reader — the chapters that ask what all of this asks of a single human being who now knows it, and how such a person might actually live.

For that is the wager the book is finally making. To see the forcing function whole — outer and inner, Resentful and Responsible, cosmic and cellular and neural, the same function at every size — is to gain the one thing a person driven by it blindly can never have: the power to wield it on purpose. To prune oneself rather than be pruned. To spend one’s surplus in the building of things and not in the devouring of them. To turn one’s face outward, toward the gradient that sustains, before the internal fraction climbs to the line. To fight the War and widen the Game deliberately, as an act of will, rather than be spent by them unaware.

Between two human beings this whole book runs. At the one end, the coherent man — his registers quieted to near silence, his internal fraction held in its living middle, ungovernable because he supplies his own purpose. At the other, the fragmented one — his noise never mastered, his surplus poured into devouring rather than into building, fitted so tightly to a world already passing that he cannot survive its passage. The distance between them is not fate. It is the forcing function — and whether a man has learned to answer it, or only to be driven by it.

Begin, then, with the War.