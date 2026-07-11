E.M.’s Newsletter

E.M.’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beth's avatar
Beth
3d

It's the 7 deadly sins that have propagated the eternal wars; pride, envy, wrath, gluttony, lust, sloth and greed. Whether it is all 7 or any combination of them that can envelope the internal war of mind, body and spirit. It's how one chooses to navigate from within to manage from without. We are living in a world with a plethora of walking wounded among us. Those of us who've recognized how external desires or their limitations can, and have, effectively induced our internal limitations, we have made the conscious choice to seek counsel to ascertain a deeper understanding of ourselves to better ourselves whilst remaining being 'in this world when not of it' at least that is the way forward for those who are empathic in nature. Having been surrounded by many with the innate ability to unleash constant mindfuckery (It's my best chosen expletive), those who enjoy employing some level of absurd manipulative tactic to get whatever their sociopathic mind desires, it is them who have been the 'bane of my existence.' Yet, having carved out a quiet internal space and developed an 'attitude of gratitude' for the smallest things in life has afforded me great pleasure by comparison to the latter experiences. It never ceases to amaze me how the human mind works, for those who harbour great resentment and those who've attained enormous success appear to share a similar psychopathy, that of being never satisfied. Another great article Mr. Burlingame, please continue.

Reply
Share
christopherjames's avatar
christopherjames
1d

Amen !. it was said long ago: "It is not a Man's lot in life to ever be 'confortable': where ever you're at in life, you should be preparing for the next stage" (any interest in used books / compilations of solved integrals for our favorite: the Laplace transform - I can see the really long gathering... (sarc)

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 E.M. Burlingame · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture