E.M.’s Newsletter

E.M.’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BethanyAnne's avatar
BethanyAnne
13h

I could just weep at the thought of all that destroyed knowledge. Guess that's one way to eliminate the competition, heartbreakingly stupid though it was. I've been Pagan since the age of 14, turned to Taoism in my 50's, which, if I understand it correctly, accepts everything and nothing. In my mid sixties, still Taoist. A lot of pagans really haven't done anything new, just put Jesus/God in a dress and called him "Goddess". "The Goddess will get you if you are bad". One of my favorite lines attributed to Lao Tzu (paraphased) is "too much religion turns a person's brain into mush". I have found that to be a truism. I like to think I have a philosophy, not any particular religion.

Interesting in the Xtian Bible, it's stated, "Thou shalt hold no gods before me". Never said there weren't any others. That omission always amused me.

Reply
Share
3 replies by E.M. Burlingame and others
Johnny Savvy's avatar
Johnny Savvy
14h

And here I have spouted the "creed" for +50 years and didn't know what TF I was even saying!

Man are we trapped!!! Thanks for your insights!!!

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 E.M. Burlingame · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture