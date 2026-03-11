Article 5 of 7 in “The Final Crisis Phase of the 400-Year English Civil War”

The Bank of England, founded in 1694, was never a government institution. It was a private corporation—a “Whig finance company,” as one historian described it—created for the singular purpose of lending its capital to the government at 8% interest to fund William III’s war against France. This arrangement, detailed in Article 4, constituted the institutional “original sin” that locked a seven-stage Kill Chain—monetary monopoly, debt sovereignty, perpetual war, extraction, crisis, abandonment, and reset—into the English state and exported it across the empire.

If the Bank was the imperial engine designed to extend Financialist control over the entire English-speaking world, what happened when a powerful, licit-producer elite on the periphery refused to remain peonage subjects of that regime?

The answer is the American Revolution—but not as conventionally understood. The colonists weren’t separatists seeking a new identity, nor rebels against English civilization. They were restorationists fighting to reclaim their ancient one. They rose not against England, but against its corrupted vessels: a Crown, Parliament, and bureaucracy captured by continental financial interests and deployed to systematically dismantle the very English liberties—individual sovereignty, private property, and balanced governance—they’d crossed an ocean carrying as their core beliefs and identities.

This article reframes the American Revolution as English Civil War 2.0: the first major fracture in the 1688 London-based Financialist regime. It was a schism within the English-speaking elite—colonial gentry, planters, and merchants defending Tudor-style sovereignty and English liberties against the post-1688 configuration of debt sovereignty, mercantilist extraction, and bondholder supremacy. The fracture was contained by the Hamiltonian counter-revolution, which re-implanted the 1688 DNA in the new republic. This survival and adaptation set the stage for the regime’s most ambitious mutation: global embedding within the seven pillars of national power—the subject of Article 6.

We begin by mapping the Kill Chain onto the colonies, profiling the elite schism, tracing the unfinished revolution, and showing how the unresolved fracture enabled the regime’s global scaling.

The 1688 Regime in the Colonies: The Kill Chain Operationalized on the Periphery

The “Glorious Revolution” of 1688 did not merely install a new monarch; it installed a new ruling class whose power base was financial, not territorial. By the mid-eighteenth century, this regime’s mechanisms had been fully exported to the American colonies. Every stage of the Kill Chain was operational on the periphery.

Monetary Monopoly and Debt Sovereignty

The Currency Act of 1764 prohibited the colonies from printing additional paper money and required colonists to pay British merchants in gold and silver rather than the colonial paper currency already in circulation. This was explicit monetary subjugation. While the Act purported to standardize Atlantic trade, its effect was to create chronic sterling dependence. The colonies, with gold and silver in short supply, found their finances permanently constricted. They were forced to function as price-takers in London markets, perpetually indebted to British factors and merchants.

Extraction Through Trade Regulation

The Navigation Acts functioned as the trade-extraction funnel. As George Bancroft documented in his History of the United States, English merchants, moved by “extravagant fears of mercantile avarice,” successfully lobbied Parliament to exclude New England merchants from competing with the English in southern plantation markets. The liberty of free traffic between colonies was taken away; enumerated commodities exported from one colony to another were subjected to duties equivalent to those on consumption in England.

By degrees, “the avarice of English shopkeepers became bolder.” America was forbidden not merely to manufacture articles that might compete with England in foreign markets, but even to supply herself with articles her position enabled her to manufacture successfully for her own wants. Bancroft concludes: “Thus was the policy of Great Britain, with respect to her colonies, a system of monopoly, adopted after the example of Spain, and, for more than a century, inflexibly pursued, in no less than twenty-nine acts of parliament”.

The Fiscal-Military State’s Local Nodes

The regime maintained its stay-behind apparatus through royal governors, customs collectors, and London-aligned merchants. After the Seven Years’ War, this apparatus intensified. The Sugar Act of 1764 created an American Board of Customs to enforce trade laws, based in Boston, with powers to use “writs of assistance”—general search warrants—to root out smuggling. Violators were tried in vice-admiralty courts without juries, a direct assault on the English common law tradition.

Some colonists saw this loss of jury trial as reducing “liberty-loving British subjects to political slavery”—a deprivation they explicitly compared to the enslavement of Africans. The constitutional stakes couldn’t have been clearer.

The Post-War Fiscal Trap

The Seven Years’ War (French and Indian War) left Britain with a massive national debt. The solution, from London’s perspective, was to make the colonies pay. But as the Oxford Academic analysis of England’s monetary revolution shows, the financial revolution was “an affair of the English government and its creditors,” with the colonies doing little but adding to the burdens the government had to manage. The new taxes and enforcement mechanisms weren’t about fair contribution; they were about transferring the costs of empire onto a periphery that had no voice in imperial governance.

Thus, the same perpetual-war engine that had been running in England since 1694 was now running on the colonial periphery. The Kill Chain was fully operational—and primed for fracture.

The Actors: English Civil War 2.0 — A Schism Within the English-Speaking Elite

The men who led the American Revolution didn’t see themselves as innovators or rebels. They saw themselves as conservators—the quintessential products of English civilization, defending what they believed was the true, uncorrupted English system against the encroachments of a new, alien one.

The Revolutionary Leadership: English Restorationists

George Washington was a Virginia planter, a sovereigntist who understood land and production as the basis of genuine wealth. John Adams was a merchant defending honest trade against monopolistic manipulation. Samuel Adams, his cousin, organized resistance in the language of English constitutional rights. John Hancock, one of the wealthiest merchants in Boston, risked his fortune in defense of commercial liberty. Thomas Jefferson, the agrarian philosopher, articulated a vision of producer-based republicanism. Benjamin Franklin, the printer-capitalist, embodied the self-made ingenuity of English commercial society.

These men weren’t “Americans” in the modern nationalist sense. They were Englishmen who believed the mother country had departed from its own best traditions. As the UNC Press blog notes, Americans in this period were “interested observers of the world around them,” but they drew their deepest political convictions from English constitutional history—Magna Carta, the Petition of Right, the common law tradition that balanced prerogative with liberty.

The Loyalist Counter-Elite: The Local Financialist Faction

Opposing them was a Loyalist counter-elite directly tied to City of London credit networks, East India Company monopolies, and the bondholder class. These were the local agents of the 1688 regime—men whose interests aligned not with their colonial neighbors but with the transatlantic Financialist apparatus. They staffed the customs houses, sat on the vice-admiralty courts, were barristers and judges, and enforced and collected the stamp duties. They were, in effect, the regime’s unaccountable occupation government.

The Ideological Core: Restoration vs. Innovation

The battle lines of 1776 were the same as those of the 1640s and 1688. On one side stood the defenders of ancient English liberties—the right to consent to taxation, trial by jury, local self-government, and property secure from arbitrary seizure. On the other stood the innovators—those who had the English state enthralled through debt, funded by a permanent war machine, managed by a private bank, and enforced by a standing bureaucracy and utterly owned judiciary and disloyal nobles, merchants and industrialists.

As loyal British subjects, colonists cherished their Constitution—a several document enshrined system they celebrated as the best political order in the world. The English constitution prescribed the roles of King, Lords, and Commons, each checking the others to prevent tyranny, oligarchy, or mob rule. It promised representation of the will of English subjects, and without such representation, even an indirect tax was considered a threat to settlers’ rights.

“No taxation without representation” wasn’t a slogan of separation; it was a rejection of the novel doctrine that bondholder consent, expressed through Parliament, could trump the consent of the governed expressed through their own assemblies. The colonists were fighting to restore a balance they recognized had been corrupted at the source.

The Class Axis: Licit Production vs. Illicit Extraction

The cleavage was economic as well as constitutional. On one side stood licit production: land, trade, local industry—the creation of real wealth through labor and exchange. On the other stood illicit extraction: rentier finance, monopoly privileges, Navigation Act enforcement, and the bond market—the extraction of wealth through political privilege and legal and paper manipulation.

This was exactly the same cleavage that had driven Civil War 1.0 in the 1640s and the resistance to the 1688 settlement. The “moneyed interest” versus the “landed interest.” The bondholder versus the producer. The court versus the country. Management versus labour.

The Fracture Ignites: Economic Grievances, Ideological Declaration, and Open Conflict

The trigger sequence mapped directly onto Kill Chain stages 4 through 6—extraction, crisis, and abandonment.

The Trigger Sequence

The Stamp Act of 1765 was the first great detonation. As Archibald Hinschelwood recorded in a contemporary account, the Act required colonists to pay a tax, represented by a stamp, on newspapers, playing cards, diplomas, and legal documents. Violations would be tried in vice-admiralty courts without juries. John Adams called it “that enormous engine... for battering down all the rights and liberties of America.”

Reactions were swift and violent. In Boston, the mob burned Stamp Distributor Andrew Oliver in effigy and threatened to destroy the stamp office. Throughout the colonies, “the stamp distributors and inspectors have been compelled by the unconquerable rage of the people to renounce their offices.” The Sons of Liberty organized, the Daughters of Liberty mobilized boycotts, and the Stamp Act Congress—the first united action by the colonies—denied Parliament’s power to tax the unrepresented.

The Townshend Acts of 1767 followed, imposing duties on paper, paint, lead, tea, and glass. More ominously, the Revenue Act paid royal governors’ salaries from customs collections, severing their dependence on colonial assemblies and making them instruments of parliamentary will. The Restraining Act disbanded the New York Assembly until it complied with the Quartering Act.

The Tea Act of 1773, granting the East India Company a monopoly on tea sales, was the final provocation—a direct strike by the corporate-Financialist axis against colonial merchants. The Boston Tea Party was not vandalism; it was a deliberate assault on the monopoly system.

The Constitutional Bill of Particulars

When the First Continental Congress met, it framed its grievances in explicitly constitutional terms. The Declaration of Independence, drafted by Jefferson, became a bill of particulars against the 1688 regime: standing armies in peacetime without consent, dissolution of legislatures that resisted extraction, cutting off trade with all parts of the world, imposing taxes without consent, depriving colonists of trial by jury, transporting them beyond seas for pretended offenses.

These weren’t complaints against English civilization. They were complaints against its perversion—against the substitution of parliamentary supremacy for constitutional balance, of standing armies for militia defense, of admiralty courts for common law juries, of corporate monopoly for free trade.

The Military Reality: Cousins Fighting Cousins

The war that followed was a family quarrel fought on a transatlantic stage. As the UNC Press blog notes, this was part of a global age of revolution—but uniquely, it was a revolution within the English-speaking peoples, not against them. British soldiers and American militia spoke the same language, read the same Bible, and claimed the same constitutional and genetic inheritance. They were brothers and cousins fighting over the locus of sovereignty—the classic intra-English pattern now projected across three thousand miles of ocean. A bloody family feud become war already more than a century running at this point. Having begun in 1640 with the betrayal of a Crown the English World would never again hold nor benefit from the protections of, to this very day.

The Unfinished Revolution: Political Victory, Financial Defeat, and the Hamiltonian Counter-Revolution

The Revolution succeeded politically. It failed financially.

The Restorationist Attempt: The Articles of Confederation

The Articles of Confederation represented a genuine attempt at what this series has termed “Byzantium 2.0 in embryo”—a sovereigntist alternative to the Financialist model. There was no central bank. No permanent national debt. No standing fiscal-military state. Currency issuance was left to the states. The national government had no power to tax, only to requisition funds from sovereign states.

This was the political expression of the restorationist vision: a return to the balanced, decentralized English constitution before its 1688 corruption. It was, in essence, the old English commonwealth tradition adapted to American conditions.

The Counter-Restoration: Hamilton’s Bank of the United States

The Constitutional Convention of 1787 marked a turning point. And in 1791, Alexander Hamilton pushed through Congress the First Bank of the United States—a deliberate, explicit replication of the Bank of England model.

The parallels were unmistakable. The Bank was a hybrid central-commercial bank, a public-private partnership in which private investors owned 80 percent of its stock while the federal government owned the rest. It had $10 million in capital, of which $2 million was subscribed by the government and $8 million sold to the public. Foreigners could own stock (and owned about three-fourths of it), though they could not vote.

Hamilton modeled the Bank directly on the Bank of England. It served as depository and fiscal agent for the government, issued a uniform currency in the form of Bank notes, regulated state-chartered banks through its acceptance or demand for redemption in specie, and supported the credit of the federal government.

The Bank’s stock paid an 8 percent dividend, outperforming government bonds at 6 percent—a handsome return for the investor class. One share cost $400 at a time when per capita income in the United States was only $50—the equivalent of $400,000 in today’s dollars, making it an instrument accessible only to the wealthy elite.

The Jefferson-Madison Opposition

Thomas Jefferson and James Madison saw clearly what was happening. Their opposition was prophetic: they warned against re-implanting the 1688 DNA in the new republic. Jefferson’s agrarian-producer vision directly contested Hamilton’s commercial-Financialist empire. The battle lines were the same as those in England: “moneyed interests” of northern commercial businesses favoring the bank, southern agricultural groups opposing it.

The reason was transparent. Farmers needed to borrow to fund crops; western settlers needed capital to buy land and establish communities. They wanted low interest rates. Lenders, having suffered from the depreciation of the Continental dollar (which lost 99.9 percent of its value during the Revolutionary War), wanted sound money and higher rates.

The class cleavage that had driven the Revolution—licit production versus illicit extraction—now re-emerged as a domestic political divide. The regime had survived its first great fracture and re-rooted itself in American soil.

Legacy and Implications: From Civil War 2.0 to Global Scaling — The Bridge to the Seven Elements of National Power – 7 Pillars

Political independence was achieved. Financial sovereignty was lost. The 1688 institutional DNA proved more resilient than the Atlantic Ocean and English Civilization.

The Survival and Mutation of the Regime

By defeating the restorationist impulse in America, the Financialist regime proved its resilience. It learned that it couldn’t be outrun, only embedded more deeply. The Bank’s charter wasn’t renewed in 1811—the vote failed by one in both House and Senate, with Vice-President Clinton casting the deciding vote against renewal. But the Second Bank of the United States followed in 1817, and the struggle continued through the nineteenth century, culminating in the “Cross of Gold” battles of the 1890s.

Post-1913, with the creation of the Federal Reserve, the regime professionalized and globalized its control mechanisms. The American republic, instead of slaying the parasite, became its most powerful new host.

The Direct Line to Civil War 2.5

This reframing illuminates the next phase: Civil War 2.5—the conflict between the Hamiltonian financial-industrial model of the North and the Jeffersonian producer-agrarian model of the South. As Andre Fleche notes, Charles and Mary Beard famously called the Civil War “the Second American Revolution”—a conflict in which the federal government defeated secession by destroying the power of the plantation system. But from the perspective of this series, it was another iteration of the same underlying schism: the struggle between Financialist consolidation and producer sovereignty.

The Seven Pillars of Global Control

By surviving and adapting, the Financialist system prepared for its greatest expansion: the capture of the seven elements of national power—diplomacy, information, military, economics, finance, intelligence, and law enforcement. What had been a transatlantic family quarrel now became a planetary operating system. Every global affair was transformed into a theater of the ongoing English Civil War schism.

These pillars—embedded in both London and Washington—became the global operating system for the 1688 regime. The fight for England’s soul, lost in the colonies, was now projected onto the entire planet, making every international crisis, every alliance, every conflict a new theater in the on-running English Civil War.

Lessons for Civil War 3.0

The same elite fracture persists today: Washington versus London, producers versus Financialists, dual capitals contesting the same institutional DNA. Byzantium 2.0—the historic precedent for successful severance from parasitic financial rule—remains the only model for escape.

The fracture opened in 1776 remains the map to victory. It shows that the regime is mortal and resistance is possible. But it also demonstrates how tenaciously the 1688 DNA can re-implant and mutate.

Objections and Rebuttals

Objection: “The Revolution was about liberty and representation, not finance!”

Rebuttal: The financial mechanisms were the denial of liberty. The Currency Act restricted economic freedom. The Navigation Acts extracted wealth through monopoly. The Tea Act protected a corporate monopoly. Representation was the political language for opposing debt servitude—the means by which colonists could protect their property from an unaccountable fiscal-military state. To separate the political rhetoric from the economic reality is to miss the unity of the colonists’ vision: genuine liberty required control over one’s property and one’s government.

Objection: “Alexander Hamilton was a patriot building a strong nation!”

Rebuttal: Hamilton’s own writings and his deliberate modeling of the First Bank on the Bank of England prove he restored the very regime the Revolution had sought to escape. A strong nation built on the 1688 model isn’t a free nation—it’s a nation with a strong predator class. The Jeffersonian opposition understood this; their warnings have been vindicated by two centuries of debt slavery and perpetual war.

Objection: “This is conspiracy theory!”

Rebuttal: This is institutional and class analysis of documented mechanisms—the same evidentiary ladder used for 1688 itself. The Bank of England’s charter, the Currency Acts, the First Bank’s organic act, Hamilton’s writings, Jefferson’s letters—these aren’t conspiracies. They’re public records. The question is whether we choose to read them honestly.

The Fracture That Refused to Heal

The American Revolution proves the regime is mortal and resistance is possible—yet also demonstrates how tenaciously the 1688 DNA can re-implant and mutate.

By surviving its first great fracture and re-rooting in Washington, the Financialist system prepared for its greatest expansion: the embedding in the seven pillars of national power and the achievement of true global dominion.

Every international crisis, every alliance, every conflict since has been fought on the same battlefield—the internal schism of the English-speaking peoples now projected worldwide.

Article 6 will map exactly how the regime embedded itself within diplomacy, information, military, economics, finance, intelligence, and law enforcement—turning the entire planet into a theater of the English Civil War.

The fracture opened in 1776 remains the map to victory. Washington still has the historic opportunity to become the new Constantinople, to complete what 1776 began, and to finally end the 400-year English Civil War.

