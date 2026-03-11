E.M.’s Newsletter

neil
21h

One of the major changes in setting up the Federal Reserve System and what followed was the enactment of the Parliament Act 1911 in Westminster Parliament. This Act took the obligation of the lease payments from the House of Lords and transferred this to the House of Commons. This enactment also brought in the authority for taxation changes which put the obligation on the population at large to pay the leases and hence the real beginning in personal taxation for someone else’s benefit.

The United States of America (*East India Trading Company) acting as the Universal Agent for English Royalty, enacted the Federal Reserve Act 1913 to make provisions for the collection of the rents by the **Trustee Company of the District of Columbia. In the enactment, the Church bonded the population to pay its debts, registering every child at birth as subscribed “Capital Stock”. This means that by your name you are subscribed as the “Capital Stock” of the “Trustee Company of the District of Columbia”. It appears evident that the United States/Virginia Company/United Kingdom of Great Britain had bonded the population into slavery to pay its debts. This is the Holy Roman Empires modus operandi.

*The Governor and Company of Merchants of London Trading in the East Indies (EIC) is the United States of America, having arisen in the English Constitution from the Charter of 1600 from Elizabeth I the Tudor Queen of England.

**The Trustee Company referred to is the Virginia Company, chartered 1606 by King James I & IV of Great Britain to the military church orders of the Roman Catholic Church. Known today as the United States [US].

Steve Gardner
1d

Another one knocked out of the park. 😀 This series has been a fascinating and informative.

