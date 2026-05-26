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King2Savannah's avatar
King2Savannah
6h

Very compelling EM.

I am left pondering the question of the sovereign mind, 'what are we to do about it?'.

When institutions become fully corrupted as all earthly ones clearly are at this state, it begs the question, the action, the solution.

To avoid such reason, sets the ultimate state of humanity to that of a slave. To deconstruct the Hobbesian choice humanity is obviously being presented, whereas each of the offerings from the system only create enslavement. One being incremental. The other being immediate. The sum of either choice is still enslavement.

The reasoned mind chooses neither. Rather, it chooses to set a new paradigm where neither path of enslavement is on the menu. Question is, how do we as humanity arrive at a point where we can make this choice to build anew and for good of civilization, vs accepting the Hobbesian choice of two evils.

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MsRhuby's avatar
MsRhuby
10h

Thank goodness I'm a butterfly and not a moth attracted to artificial light. Satan masquerades as an angel of light".

But I will keep on doing what I am doing, in order to undercut those who want an opportunity to be regarded as our equals in the things of which they boast. For such men are false apostles, deceitful workers, masquerading as apostles of Christ. And no wonder, for Satan himself masquerades as an angel of light. It is not surprising, then, if his servants masquerade as servants of righteousness. Their end will correspond to their actions. ~ 2 Corinthians 11:12-15

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