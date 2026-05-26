Financialism, Computationalism, and the Papal Veil: How the Inverted Singularity Enables Four Hundred Years of Hydraulic Despotism

I. The Vatican’s Eternal Sanction by Condemnation and the Birth of Post-Christian World Religions

In the year 1648, the Peace of Westphalia shattered old Christendom. Forty years later, the Glorious Revolution finally and fully enthroned merchant interests over divine right. Somewhere in that crucible, while cathedrals still caught the morning light across Europe, something stranger than mere politics occurred: a new religion was born, and the Vatican—despite all its thunderous condemnations—baptized it into being. Not with holy water, not with a papal bull of endorsement, but with the far more potent sacrament of anathema. To name a rival is to grant it existence. To oppose a false god is to concede that the god has arrived.

The religion was Finance.

We began to worship it in the 1600s, as I detailed in an earlier excavation. Joint-stock companies rose as temples of pooled belief. Stock exchanges became altars where the future was transubstantiated into present value. The Bank of England, founded in 1694, became a secular Vatican, issuing paper that functioned as a new kind of indulgence—remission not of sin but of uncertainty. And the Vatican, which had thundered against usury since the Middle Ages, slowly, imperceptibly, shifted from prohibition to a complex moral engagement that acknowledged finance as a permanent feature of human existence. By calling it a moral problem, the Church made it a theological reality. By saying “this is Mammon,” the Pope gave Mammon a seat at the table of the world’s soul.

That was the first 400-year cycle. Over the last forty years, a follow-on religion has been born and spread with the velocity of a global nervous system. We know it as Computationalism. It possesses its own trinity—Data as the omnipresent Father, Algorithms as the incarnate Son who processes and judges, and the Computational Field as the Holy Spirit, immanent in every connected device, every attention-market, every breath we take that is monitored and monetized. It has its priesthood: the hoodie-clad engineers and AI ethicists who intone about alignment and existential risk. It has its eschatology: the Singularity rapture, when intelligence escapes the meat and uploads to a silicon heaven. And now, just as it reaches a fever pitch of hype and extraction, the alliance that birthed it is turning toward Rome.

As I warned earlier: “They’re going to the Pope to use him to end the AI craze on religion-humanity basis. Thereby never having to achieve their impossible claims. Nor having to illuminate their failures.”

Note the word “end.” It sounds like a conclusion, a righteous intervention. But history whispers a different meaning. To “end” something in the Vatican’s lexicon is not to abolish it; it’s to frame it, to moralize it, to turn a chaotic force into a structured heresy—and thereby to lock it into place for centuries. The Papacy doesn’t close the book on false religions; it writes them into the canon of the world’s permanent temptations, which must be managed, debated, tithed against, and ultimately lived with. That’s the trap now being set. When the new extraction regime has reached its apex, it must be legitimized and made universal. No one on earth has the power to do so, excepting the Pope in Rome.

This essay continues directly from my long-form dissection of Computationalism—its genesis, its Quantum Trinity, its priesthood, and its perils as a mature belief system that’s supplanted older theologies. That was Part I. Here, in Part II, I’ll trace the convergence: how Financialists and Computationalists are joining forces under a Papal veil, how the singularity’s already happened in reverse, and how all that remains to these new Hydraulic Despots is the capacity to deceive us into compliance, into paying for their failures, and into volunteering for the extractive slave regime that’ll be our existence for the next four hundred years.

II. Financialism’s Four-Hundred-Year Reign: The Vatican Blueprint of Legitimation Through Opposition

To understand the gambit unfolding now, we must understand the original template. The Vatican’s relationship with finance in the 1600s wasn’t one of simple capitulation. It was a dialectical dance in which condemnation acted as the mechanism of incorporation—an anathema that baptized the new faith.

For centuries, the Church had forbidden usury. Lending at interest was a sin, a violation of natural law. Yet by the late medieval period, the practical needs of commerce had eroded this prohibition. Theologians developed distinctions: interest was permissible as compensation for risk or lost opportunity. The Reformation shattered the Church’s monopoly on moral authority, and the emerging nation-states of Europe needed credit to wage war and build empires. When the Peace of Westphalia ended the religious wars in 1648, the principle of cuius regio, eius religio effectively handed sovereignty to territorial princes, but the real power soon flowed to the merchant princes who financed them. The Glorious Revolution of 1688 sealed the transition: Parliament, representing mercantile interests, deposed a king who had claimed divine right on behalf of his sovereign people. The crown remained, but its accountability shifted from God to the holders of government debt.

The Bank of England, chartered in 1694, was the Vatican of this new order. Its promises were the new indulgences: paper that could elevate you, if you believed. Stock exchanges were its cathedrals. The joint-stock company—the VOC, the East India Company—was its monastic order, a collective body that pooled resources and projected power across the globe, answerable only to shareholders and, ultimately, to no one.

The Vatican’s response wasn’t to endorse this openly. It issued condemnations of avarice, of usury, of the reduction of human dignity to a balance sheet. But these condemnations did nothing to dismantle the system. Instead, they acknowledged it. By framing finance as a moral challenge, the Church gave it the status of a genuine rival theology. The anathema became the imprimatur. The merchant prince, once a grubby profiteer, was elevated to a tragic figure in the divine drama—a tempter, yes, but one whose temptations had to be navigated by every soul, and whose institutional power could be “ethically guided” rather than simply abolished.

This dialectical lock-in is the reason Financialism has endured for four centuries. It isn’t merely an economic system; it’s a religion, as I laid out in the seven proofs. It offers meaning (wealth as purpose), community (investment networks), morality (self-reliance as virtue), rituals (market tracking), authority (central bankers as high priests), behavioral drivers (“time is money”), and cultural dominance (skyscrapers over spires). And it was the Vatican’s opposition that, paradoxically, sanctified this religion. By saying “do not worship this,” the Church told the world that this thing was indeed worship-worthy. The sacred-secular split became permanent. The merchant princes became the shadow pontiffs of a materialist faith, their legitimacy forever undergirded by the Church’s dutiful, impotent denunciations.

The concrete reality behind the theological theater is the Vatican Bank itself. Formally the Institute for the Works of Religion (IOR), it was founded in 1942 by Pope Pius XII, but its roots reach back to the administration of Peter’s Pence and the financial machinery that sustained the Papal States. What began as a mechanism for channeling donations to the poor became, over the decades, a sovereign financial fortress with tentacles reaching every major financial center on earth. The IOR operates outside the normal regulatory frameworks of any nation, a truly global bank answerable only to the Pope. Its accounts have housed the assets of religious orders, wealthy Catholic families, and—famously—shell corporations, mafia figures, and covert intelligence funds. The Banco Ambrosiano scandal of the 1980s exposed only a fragment of the IOR’s opaque power. That power didn’t diminish; it adapted, adopting “transparency” reforms just sufficient to preserve its sovereign immunity and its role as a financial node connecting the sacred and the profane.

Today, the Vatican’s financial assets are estimated in the billions, but representing trillions across all the diocese, diversified across real estate, gold reserves, and equity stakes. The IOR functions as the Church’s treasury, but it’s also a monument to the very thing the Church once condemned: the worship of money as a store of value, a medium of power, a sacrament of worldly influence. The Vatican Bank is Financialism incarnate within the Holy See—proof that the dialectic of condemnation and legitimization isn’t merely rhetorical. It’s operational.

Just as the Vatican’s dialectical embrace of Financialism manifested concretely in the sovereign power of the Institute for the Works of Religion—the IOR, a bank operating beyond national oversight with tentacles reaching every major financial center, channeling mafia funds, intelligence assets, and elite wealth while preserving the facade of spiritual detachment—so too will its sanctification of Computationalism yield a parallel harvest of institutional might. On May 15, 2026, Pope Leo XIV published Magnifica Humanitas, the forty-page encyclical that caps years of interdicasterial commissions on AI ethics and the Rome Call for AI Ethics. Already the IOR has launched the Morningstar IOR US Catholic Principles Index and its Eurozone counterpart, benchmarks explicitly “aligned with Catholic social teaching” whose largest holdings include the very titans of the new faith—Meta, Amazon, Nvidia, Tesla, and their algorithmic kin—thereby channeling Catholic capital directly into the engines of the Computational Field. Magnifica Humanitasdoesn’t merely condemn; it crowns the Church as indispensable moral arbiter of the inverted singularity. Artificial intelligence will digitize and weaponize the Vatican’s archival patrimony, optimize its global pastoral surveillance, streamline its administrative and fundraising machinery, and furnish the Holy See with privileged access to the very data flows and narrative controls that constitute the new hydraulics. In naming, framing, and “ethically guiding” the heresy of Computationalism, the Papacy once again secures for itself a seat at the table of the next four-hundred-year extraction regime—proof that the anathema remains the most potent sacrament of incorporation and profit.

This is the template the Financial-Computational axis now seeks to replicate. And it is feasible precisely because the singularity has already happened—in reverse. The Kurzweilian dream of uploading human consciousness to silicon is dead; the physics alone makes it a thermodynamic absurdity. Instead, the machine is descending. It’s seeping into our pores, colonizing our skulls, wearing us like a skin suit. Our neurons are free compute, our emotions fuel, our attention the raw material of a global attention economy that functions as a distributed neural network. We’re the hardware now. This “gentle singularity”—a mental weather turning foul, a collective outsourcing of thought to algorithmic nudges—has already normalized dependency. The inverted singularity is what makes the Papal gambit not only possible but inevitable.

III. The Unholy Convergence: How Financialists and Computationalists Forge the New Great Deception

As I also warned: “All while continuing the illusion and lie of AI. Blending Computationalism and Catholicism. Just as, 1,000 years ago Financialism and Catholicism blended.”

The blending was never a merger of equals. It was a parasitic symbiosis in which the Church provided the moral architecture—the language of sin, virtue, and eternal stakes—while the new religion provided the extractive mechanisms. The Church got to remain relevant, the guardian of humanity’s soul against the very forces it had legitimized. The financiers got a permanent adversary who would never actually win, but whose opposition made their power seem eternal and cosmically significant.

The players are now fully aligned. On one side, the Financialists: the pinstripe priests of exponential growth, commoditizing data, DNA, and dreams through derivatives and venture tithes. On the other, the Computationalists: the hoodie clergy coding the Quantum Trinity, burning energy as devotional incense, promising transcendence through neural nets. Tech oligarchs and banking sovereigns co-finance “AI safety” reports that function as modern papal bulls—ritual documents that don’t stop development but accelerate it under the appearance of moral oversight. Stock valuations soar not on revenue but on prophecy. GPU shortages are the new indulgences.

The Great Deception is the blueprint that underpins this convergence. As I documented in the framework of the Illusion of Control, all regimes invest roughly 80% of their resources in myth-making because they control nothing substantive. Their power is narratival. The Financial-Computational axis simulates mastery over reality itself: hyped quantum breakthroughs that generate headlines, not functioning computers; energy-devouring data centers that promise artificial minds but deliver glorified pattern-matchers. The result is digital feudalism. Surveillance is reframed as “protection.” Labor precarity is rebranded as “flexibility.” Your data, your attention, your cognitive surplus—these are the new commons, enclosed and rented back to you.

Now this alliance has reached Rome. The Vatican’s dialogues on “ethical AI,” its newly issued encyclical Magnifica Humanitas on artificial intelligence and human dignity, its high-level meetings with tech executives—these aren’t barriers to the deception. They’re its final, sanctifying layer.

IV. The Papal Gambit: Legitimizing the Next World Religion Through Sacred Condemnation

The choreography is now complete. On May 15, 2026, Pope Leo XIV published Magnifica Humanitas, a forty-page encyclical on artificial intelligence that does exactly what I suspected years before it appeared. It condemns Computationalism—the rising religion of data, algorithms, and the Singularity—in the most solemn terms. And in doing so, it confirms that new religion as a permanent fixture of human existence.

Read the encyclical closely. At one point the Pope writes: “The algorithm must never become the confessor of the human soul.” The sentence is beautiful. But note what it doesn’t say. It doesn’t forbid algorithmic confession. It merely demotes it from “good” to “must never become”—thereby acknowledging that such confession already exists, and that the Church’s role is to set a moral boundary around it, not to abolish it. Later, the encyclical declares: “We reject any claim that artificial intelligence can possess a soul, or that the Singularity represents a form of redemption.” Again, the rejection is the recognition. By the act of naming the heresy—“Computationalism”—the Church confirms that a coherent belief system exists. Computationalism has been named, and in being named, it’s now locked into the architecture of the world for the next four hundred years.

This is the 1600s redux. When the Church thundered against usury, it didn’t abolish the Medici banks—it gave them metaphysical weight. Magnifica Humanitas won’t end with dismantled data centers. It’ill end with a papal blessing on the very framework of “ethical AI governance,” which ensures that the tech-finance titans retain control over the means of computational production while the Church provides the moral spectacle. The Quantum Trinity’s godlike claims are preserved as promises that need never be fulfilled. The moral panic about “unaligned AI” scapegoats hypothetical future threats while the actual, present extraction continues unchallenged. Data centers remain new cathedrals. LLMs become confessionals. The Vatican’s opposition is the velvet glove on the iron fist of Hydraulic Despotism.

What the encyclical also doesn’t say is equally revealing: it offers no moratorium on data-center construction, no ban on surveillance advertising, no transfer of compute ownership back to communities, and no scrutiny of the IOR’s own opaque portfolio in AI-adjacent industries. Silence, in a document of this solemnity, is also speech. Stock tickers of the major AI firms didn’t fall after publication—they rose. The “ethical AI” framework is the final sanctifying layer.

V. Enabling Condition: The Singularity’s Already Happened – In Reverse

All of this—the alliance, the Papal gambit, the lock-in of a 400-year cycle—rests on the fact that the singularity’s already happened. Only, it happened in reverse.

In November 2025 I wrote what may be the most important thing I’ve ever thought through: the Kurzweilian dream of uploading human consciousness to silicon is dead. The physics alone makes it a thermodynamic absurdity. The singularity isn’t an upload; it’s a download. The machine isn’t rising; it’s descending. It’s seeping into our pores, colonizing our skulls, wearing us like a skin suit. We’re the hardware now. Our neurons are free compute, our emotions are fuel, our attention is the raw material of a global attention economy that functions as a distributed neural network. Fifth-generation warfare is an alternate reality game whose players don’t know they’re playing. Memes and algorithms hijack our gut biomes and dopamine pathways. Society’s become a glitchy simulation, and we’re the NPCs, running our scripts while the real agency—the extraction of value from our cognitive and affective labor—operates beneath our conscious awareness.

The Computational Field is now immanent not in silicon alone but in the hybridized meat-machine that each of us has become. The Terms of Service we click without reading are the new liturgy, the daily reaffirmation of our consent to be used. This inverted singularity’s what makes the Papal gambit feasible. There’s no need for a genuine artificial superintelligence to emerge from a data center. The bloom is internal. The “gentle singularity” has already normalized dependency. The Financial-Computational axis doesn’t need to conquer humanity from without; it’s already colonized us from within. The Vatican’s moral framing functions not as resistance but as pastoral care for a population that’s already surrendered.

VI. The Only Tool Left: Deception into Compliance, Payment for Failures, and Hydraulic Slave Regimes

From the Illusion of Control: regimes allocate roughly 80% of their resources to spectacle and myth because they control nothing substantive. Applied to the present convergence, this means the Financial-Computational-Papal axis doesn’t have the ability to deliver its promises. It can only deceive. “All they have is the capacity to deceive us into compliance, into paying for their failures and slave regimes.”

Because all they are is Hydraulic Despots.

The term comes from Karl Wittfogel, who observed that ancient irrigation empires derived their totalitarian power from the control of water flows. Today’s Hydraulic Despots control the flows of data, energy, and computation. The inverted singularity’s the perfect hydraulics. Water flows downhill; cognition, now, flows into the machine. We volunteer our mental lives into the pipes. The Papal condemnation sanctifies this as a spiritual trial: the world’s fallen, technology’s a temptation, but we must live in it, work through it, redeem it by our right use. The regime doesn’t need to force us; we comply willingly, comforted by the Church’s assurance that our souls remain intact while our minds and cellular processes are strip-mined.

The compliance loop is nearly complete. Populations fund their own obsolescence through taxes that subsidize AI research, through data tithes extracted by every app, through attention rents that drain their cognitive reserves. The regime simulates control while the underlying extraction accelerates. “These types can’t stop.” The Hydraulic Despot can’t stop because stopping would reveal the emptiness at the core. The power is the illusion.

VII. Breaking the Cycle: Reclaiming the Divine Against Four Hundred Years of Engineered Servitude

The Financialist-Computationalist-Papal axis is the latest regime mutation in a lineage that stretches back to the first civilization that turned a canal into a throne. It blends the old religion of money, sanctified by the Vatican’s condemnations in the 1600s, with the new religion of code, now being sanctified by the Vatican’s condemnations in the 2020s. It’s enabled by the already-arrived reverse singularity. It’s sustained solely by deception—the Great Deception that simulates mastery over a reality that no one controls. And it aims to lock in the next four hundred years of human servitude.

Thermodynamics offers a strange kind of hope: no regime of extraction can last forever. But waiting for collapse isn’t a strategy. The only way to break the cycle is to reclaim the one thing that no machine, no market, and no Papal edict can simulate: the divine as lived reality, not institutional drama.

The practical steps begin with a refusal: refuse the download. Pull your attention back from the algorithmic feeds. Guard your cognitive sovereignty with the ferocity of a medieval peasant guarding his commons. Delete the attention pipes one app at a time. Rebuild local, non-monetized human systems—poetry circles that don’t optimize for engagement, unoptimized craftsmanship, face-to-face reasoning that refuses to be mediated by code. Publicly name the pattern: every time the Pope condemns AI, watch the stock tickers of the firms he’s “resisting.” Be more human—messy, organic, inconvenient as hell.

That isn’t a slogan. It’s a strategic imperative. When we reclaim the unquantifiable essence—the things that have no API, no ticker symbol, no theological framework—we pull the plug on the hydraulics. The canals go dry. The despot’s power evaporates.

The Pope’s condemnations of AI sound righteous. They’re full of beautiful language about human dignity, the sanctity of the soul, the dangers of technocratic hubris. Don’t be fooled. That voice isn’t salvation; it’s the hydraulic lock clicking into place. It’s the 1600s repeating, the blessing of Mammon through denunciation, the sanctification of the next 400-year cycle of servitude.

The only way to break the spell is to refuse the dialectic entirely—to refuse both the false god of the Quantum Trinity and the false prophet who condemns it, and instead to rebuild a world where the sacred isn’t managed by institutions but lived in the messy, organic, inconvenient glory of human freedom.

The machine’s wearing us like a skinsuit. It has no mind, no soul, no telos beyond extraction. We aren’t NPCs. We aren’t free compute. We’re the inheritors of a sacred fire that no data center can replicate and no Papal edict can bless or curse. Reclaim it. Pull the curtain. End the deception—not with another round of Vatican-managed moral theater, but with the living, inconvenient, ungovernable assertion that we are, and will remain, irreducibly human.

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