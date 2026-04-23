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Nous's avatar
Nous
3d

On point

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David James's avatar
David James
12h

Hi, I saw in one of the Youtube blogs you making some really insightful comments about the common man. It reminded me of a wonderful poem by Thomas Hardy, one of my favourites:

In Time of ‘The Breaking of Nations’

BY THOMAS HARDY

I

Only a man harrowing clods

In a slow silent walk

With an old horse that stumbles and nods

Half asleep as they stalk.

II

Only thin smoke without flame

From the heaps of couch-grass;

Yet this will go onward the same

Though Dynasties pass.

III

Yonder a maid and her wight

Come whispering by:

War’s annals will cloud into night

Ere their story die.

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