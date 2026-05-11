E.M.’s Newsletter

E.M.’s Newsletter

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Dave's avatar
Dave
1d

Eternal war has solid concepts. His books the financialist kill chain and our English civilization are also a good read and thought provoking for the reader

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Anthony Russell's avatar
Anthony Russell
2d

I am very interested in your book. We are 2 peas in a whole lot of shaking going on, Elvis has left the building running moment? He should have ran sooner and lived longer eh? Whats going on in North America × The rest of this planet? That fucking Crown in Canada. God bless.

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