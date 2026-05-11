(Summary and analysis drawn directly from the full text of The Eternal War, 2023)

At its heart, my book The Eternal War presents a universal framework for understanding existence itself — and humanity’s place within it. In the book I argue that the cosmos is defined by an inescapable, primordial conflict: Disequilibrium versus Equilibrium. This clash, born in the Big Bang billions of years ago (or whatever birthed our universe), manifests in every scale of reality — from subatomic particles to galaxies, from single cells to entire civilizations. In human beings, it appears as a hardwired binary: two fundamental classes of people locked in perpetual opposition.

The Eternal War and The Infinite Game

The Eternal War is the force of disequilibrium — the explosive, consumptive, destructive drive that creates imbalance, chaos, and scarcity while simultaneously forcing rapid evolution and die-back when necessary. It’s ruthlessly predatory and seeks to tear down structures.

Its counterforce, The Infinite Game, is the creative, collaborative, organizing drive toward equilibrium. It builds ever-more sophisticated dissipative structures (systems that reduce local disequilibrium) through innovation, cannibalization, and expansion. The Game ensures survival and progress, particularly in times of species ending threat.

These two forces aren’t abstract philosophy; they’re the fabric of reality. Every atom, cell, organ, ecosystem, society, and civilization is simultaneously shaped by both. Humans didn’t escape them through consciousness or technology — we’re their latest expression only augmented by both higher consciousness and technology.

The Two Classes: Resentfuls and Responsibles

Humanity’s divided into two hereditary, genetically coded classes (roughly half the population each, with the other half being the malleable masses in the middle, the Adoptables):

Resentfuls : Motivated by deep-rooted envy, leading to malevolence. They see the world as inherently unfair and seek power through control, coercion, deceit, and destruction of systems. Their compulsion is to enslave and consume Adoptables while waging total war against Responsibles and the Game itself. They view relationships as zero-sum power struggles.

Responsibles: Motivated by deep-rooted gratitude, leading to responsibility. They accept the world as it is — difficult and complex — and seek to sustain and expand the Game through innovation, collaboration, and mutual benefit. Their compulsion is to draw more Adoptables into skilled, sustainable participation in the Game.

Adoptables (the pivotal ~50% of any population) aren’t hardwired to either side. They’re the battleground. Resentfuls seek to radicalize them into resentment and dependency; Responsibles seek to empower them through gratitude, relationships, and upward mobility. Adoptables’ alignment determines whether the War or the Game dominates at any moment. They’re also the primary source of raw, real-world innovation born from the necessity of surviving.

The two classes perceive the same reality in mirror-opposite ways:

Resentfuls see a “spot of darkness in a field of light” and feel justified in destroying it.

Responsibles see a “spot of light in a field of darkness” and feel justified in preserving and expanding it.

Both are partially wrong and from this being wrong does The Eternal War spring.

The War and Game predate humanity and operate independently of individual intent — they’re the “godlike force” often called fate.

The Thirteen Doctrinal Domains

The War and Game are waged and played according to thirteen doctrinal domains — emergent, repeatable frameworks of principles and rules that govern thought, action, and reaction across all scales of human existence. These domains aren’t invented; they’re expressed properties of reality.

For each domain, the book contrasts:

Resentfuls’ Principle + 5 Rules (destructive, power-centric, often rooted in Bureaucratic Feudalism and psychological warfare).

Responsibles’ Principle + 5 Rules (constructive, relationship-centric, rooted in Classical Liberalism and the Infinite Game).

The domains are:

Power

Resentfuls: Control wealth production through force, illicit money, and destruction of legitimate creation.

Responsibles: Generate innovative wealth by expanding deeply trusting, mutually beneficial human relationships.

Religion

Resentfuls: Enforce a violent bureaucratic feudalist religion demanding total submission as the sole path to salvation.

Responsibles: Revive Classical Liberalism to secure willing participation through individual sovereignty and benefit.

Warfare

Resentfuls: Wage total psychological war by projecting one’s evil onto the enemy, transferring blame, and isolating every individual.

Responsibles: Deny psy-war effects by intimately knowing one’s own cognitive biases and preventing the isolation of self and others.

Systems

Resentfuls: Infiltrate and weaponize institutions and rules to parasitically consume the host until it destroys itself.

Responsibles: Constantly monitor, reset, and if necessary cannibalize systems to restore their original Game‑sustaining intent.

Society

Resentfuls: Break individuals with ridicule, shame, and moral relativism that equates minor infractions with atrocity.

Responsibles: Build resilience through genuine understanding, forgiveness, and earned redemption that begins with radical self‑awareness.

Tactics

Resentfuls: Foster endless warring sects and anti‑humanist holy wars to fatally fracture human unity.

Responsibles: Foster resilience and humanism by binding individual prosperity and upward mobility together in the Game.

Time

Resentfuls: Speed up chaos and legitimize malevolence as a neuro‑reward, keeping zealots addicted and un‑matured.

Responsibles: Legitimize benevolence and sustained empowerment by evolving the Game and its tactics faster than predictable patterns.

Change

Resentfuls: Impose never‑ending disruption and deliberate misconstrual to hide the slavery that precedes genocide.

Responsibles: Deliver never‑ending real improvement and individual sovereignty that cut through artificial realities.

Deceit

Resentfuls: Use projection, transference, and cognitive dissonance to trap populations in false realities they dare not leave.

Responsibles: Counter with radical honesty, hard‑earned personal strength, and upward mobility firmly rooted in genuine reality.

Pressure

Resentfuls: Apply relentless, inescapable pressure to force a reaction, then sell that reaction as oppression to sideline the meek.

Responsibles: Apply surgically precise, clarifying strength that reduces the enemy’s capacity and mobilizes the meek into the Game.

Reality

Resentfuls: Deny objective reality and wield enforced “civility” as an impenetrable shield for their own genocidal actions.

Responsibles: Embrace radical honesty and apply surgical incivility to dismantle lies, restore the base code of reality, and defend the meek.

Agenda

Resentfuls: Embed usury, abuse, and genocide into artificial super‑narratives and virtual reality tunnels that span generations.

Responsibles: Recognize grand historical cycles to grant artificial‑reality immunity and make dramatic, substantive Game improvements at the right moments.

Target

Resentfuls: Dehumanize and isolate every single individual to fuel servitude, self‑destruction, and eventual genocide.

Responsibles: Empower relationships, deny all isolation, and target every human being for inclusion and higher‑level play in the Infinite Game.

Each domain is illustrated with historical quotes from thinkers across the spectrum (Hitler, Goebbels, Mussolini, Hobbes, Alinsky influences on the Resentful side; Smith, Tocqueville, Rand, Kropotkin, Sun Tzu, Clausewitz on the Responsible side).

Lines of Effort (LoEs)

Doctrine alone doesn’t win battles. Lines of Effort translate principles and rules into actionable, context-specific strategies at strategic, operational, and tactical levels.

Resentfuls have long operated from Saul Alinsky-style LoEs: power from money/people, ridicule as a weapon, make the enemy live up to its rules, etc.

Responsibles must develop and adhere to their own explicit LoEs: emphasize relationships over money, deny psychological warfare tactics, restore forgiveness and Classical Liberalism, evolve the Game rapidly in a virtualizing world, etc.

Without updated, clearly articulated Responsible LoEs, the Game remains vulnerable to constant corruption and grievance generation.

The Role of Adoptables and the Human Struggle

Adoptables aren’t passive. Their internal and external struggles — the raw, unfettered intelligence born from necessity in the “wild” of real life — drive genuine innovation. The book warns against over-reliance on literate, abstracted knowledge and machines, urging reconnection with the adaptive, oral-tradition-style wisdom of lived experience of the Adoptables that’s sustained humanity for millennia.

Implications and Purpose

The Eternal War isn’t fatalistic. Recognizing these patterns — the doctrines, rules, LoEs, and the binary motivations of envy vs. gratitude — equips individuals, leaders, and societies (and potentially AI) to navigate high-stakes decisions with greater accuracy. It calls for Responsibles and Adoptables to:

Actively counter psychological warfare.

Restore Classical Liberalism and individual sovereignty.

Continuously update and expand the Infinite Game so more humans can participate at higher levels.

Deny Resentfuls the isolation and artificial realities they require.

In the end, the book’s a call to conscious participation. The War and Game aren’t optional — they’re happening within and around every one of us, every moment. Understanding them is the first step toward playing the Infinite Game at the highest possible level, ensuring humanity’s continued evolution rather than stagnation or extinction.

This framework offers a powerful lens for analyzing politics, business, technology, culture, warfare, and personal life. It’s both ancient and urgently modern — a map for surviving and thriving in an era of accelerating virtualization, institutional weaponization, and psychological conflict.

The full book expands each domain and LoE in depth, with extensive historical context and practical application. It’s a foundational text for anyone seeking to understand the hidden architecture of human conflict and cooperation.

The Eternal War:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BXN7DY4R

Signed Copies:

https://www.emburlingame.com/