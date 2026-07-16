The first of the Forcing Function pieces — following the Overture, and climbing the ladder from beneath the atom to the body.

“The Eternal War is waged within the mind of each human being in order to activate or deactivate evolution designed and embedded die-back mechanisms.”

— TARGET | Doctrine

The War Inside the Skull

The Eternal War is the universe’s internal forcing function against extinction. Substantive environmental change has always been, and will always be, inevitable. Without a mechanism internal to populations that compels constant evolutionary experimentation — new metabolisms, new strategies for extracting and dissipating energy, new forms of organization and cooperation — entire populations and species are erased when conditions shift beyond the reach of their existing adaptations. For the simplest life, pressure from outside can suffice. But once life crossed into multicellularity, highly complex interdependent communities, and above all once it produced apex creatures whose members and whose societies can and do reshape their surroundings at will, an internal forcing function became necessary. That function is the Eternal War, and its carriers within every population are the Resentfuls.

That is the whole claim, and in the Overture I made it the way an overture must — quickly, at altitude, stated rather than earned. Here I earn it. But not yet at the scale of men. Before we can speak honestly about a war waged inside a human skull — before Resentfuls and Responsibles and the long contest over the half of us who are exactly neither — we have to go down to the floor of the thing and watch a forcing function work where nothing could possibly be accused of having a motive. So we are going to climb a ladder. It begins below the atom and ends at the family table, and at every rung the same machine will be running. By the end, a forcing function will not be an idea I am selling you. It will be the thing you are made of.

Come down to the floor.

What a Forcing Function Is

Start plainly. A forcing function is a constraint that makes one outcome the path of least resistance — so much the easiest path that it becomes, for all practical purposes, the only one. It is not a push. It is a shape. The push comes from somewhere else — from energy, from chance, from entropy and the ceaseless jostling of things — and the forcing function merely arranges the terrain so that all that undirected pushing drains toward a single result. Water does not want to reach the sea; it only falls. And the valley that funnels it there is a valley the water itself cut, over ages of falling — so that the flow and the channel that commands it are each the other’s work.

And here is the thing to fix in your mind before we climb another inch, because it is the most misunderstood feature of the whole idea. A forcing function is not a cage lowered onto a system from outside it. The valley shapes the water — a forcing function running from the terrain onto the flow, from outside the water in. But the water shapes the valley, and that is a forcing function just as surely, running the other way — from the flow onto the terrain, out of the system’s own motion. What is mere flow in one relation is the shaper in the next. Both directions are real; both are blind; each is the other’s forcing function. We will meet this reciprocity at every rung above us — constraint and current carving each other — and it is exactly this mutual making, the flow building the very form that then governs the flow, that will let a pattern hold itself together against the pull of dissolution. Forcing functions arise from without and from within at once, exogenous and endogenous together. Keep that, and half the confusions that gather around this idea never find a foothold.

Hold that distinction, because everything downstream leans on it: the forcing function supplies no energy and intends no end. It is flow, not desire. So when I say, further up, that a constraint forbids something or builds something in, hear no engineer behind the curtain — the forbidding is done the way a canyon the river itself carved forbids that river to spread: not by decree, but by leaving it nowhere else to be.

Now the first sighting, which I will show you and then walk past. There is a physiologist at Oxford, Denis Noble — the man who, in the nineteen-sixties, built the first working mathematical model of the heartbeat out of nothing but equations — who has spent the second half of a long career arguing something that sounds modest and is not: that in biology there is no privileged level of causation. Causes do not only run upward, gene to cell to body. They run downward too, and the downward ones have a precise mathematical shape. The equations that describe a lower level — a molecule, an electrical current — do not, on their own, have a single answer; they have infinitely many, until something supplies their boundary conditions, the constraints at the edges, the values the system is pinned to. Fix the boundary conditions and you select, out of the infinite, the one solution that will actually occur.

That is a forcing function written in the language of mathematics. A boundary condition is a constraint that, married to blind dynamics, forces the outcome. I am going to use Noble’s phrase and mine as two names for one thing — and I will be honest about the temperature of the move. That boundary conditions are real and do real causal work is settled and uncontroversial. That we should therefore read them as the fingerprint of a single principle running from the atom to the civilization is my synthesis, and you should hold it as exactly that. But do hold it. The whole ladder is built on it.

From Function to Structure

So a forcing function shapes where things go. What does it build?

Here is the hinge of the entire book, and it is worth slowing down for the length of one paragraph. Pour energy through a system — keep it flowing, in one side and out the other, never letting it settle — and past a certain point the system does something that looks, frankly, like a conjuring trick: it organizes itself. Order appears, spontaneously, and holds — not in spite of the flow but because of it. Heat a shallow film of oil from below and, at a precise threshold, the smooth liquid breaks into a tidy honeycomb of convection cells, as neat as if a hand had drawn them. No hand drew them. The flow, constrained, forced them. Stop the flow and they vanish, instantly, back into featureless liquid.

The physicist Ilya Prigogine won a Nobel Prize for the study of these things and gave them a name that ought to be more famous than it is: dissipative structures. A dissipative structure is a pattern that exists only as a flow — a shape held up by the energy, the information, passing through it, keeping its form the way a whirlpool or a flame or a hurricane keeps its form, which is to say by constant dissipation, and which is to say only for as long as the dissipation lasts. Cut the current and the structure does not wind down gracefully. It falls to equilibrium — and equilibrium, for anything that was alive, is the technical word for dead.

And hold that word — flow — more loosely than the examples so far invite. A whirlpool runs on water, a flame on fuel and air; but nothing in the idea demands that the flowing thing be energy, or even matter. What must flow is only something that passes and drives. Far up this ladder, past the body, we will meet structures held together by flows of a stranger kind — a conversation by a flow of words, a market by a flow of goods and promises, a body of law by a flow of cases and judgments, a mind by a flow of its own signals. And these flows are nested, each riding on the ones beneath it: the flow of words that holds a conversation runs only atop a flow of thought and neural signal, which runs only atop a flow of chemistry through the cells, which runs only atop a flow of bioelectric fields, which runs only atop the flows of energy and chemistry of the living earth — down and down, a structure of structures, each flow sustained by a deeper one. Dissipative structures within and dependent upon dissipative structures. Whatever does the flowing, if it is constrained richly enough, a dissipative structure forms in it and stands for exactly as long as the flow lasts. This ladder runs, at every scale, on energy because that is where it begins; but the principle could not care less what flows. Remember it — it is why the later pieces can speak of economies and institutions in the same breath as cells.

I laid the formal version of this out in the Overture and will not rebuild it here; two of its rules are all we need to carry up the ladder. A dissipative structure exists only as a flow. And it forms only far from equilibrium, past a threshold below which order simply cannot assemble. Which gives us the sentence this section exists to plant: a dissipative structure is what a forcing function produces when it acts on a gradient — a gradient being nothing more than a difference that wants to even out: hot beside cold, high beside low, dense beside thin, and the flow is what happens as the difference spends itself. No forcing function, no structure. And here the river’s lesson pays its way: the constraint and the flow are not two separate things, one lowered onto the other, but each other’s makers — the flow carving the form, the form disciplining the flow. The dissipative structure is what stands in the loop between them; the standing pattern is their child; and it lives only as long as both keep working. Everything above us on the ladder — every cell, every body, every reader — is one of these children.

The Ladder Walked

We can climb now. What follows is a walk up the ladder of the world, from beneath the atom to the family dinner table, and I am going to move quickly and point at things as we pass. Some of what I point at is settled beyond argument. Some is live and contested, and I will say so. One thing is so strange that I half expect you to set the book down and go looking — and that is allowed; that is, in fact, the whole idea. Every name I drop is a door. I am not going to walk you through any of them. Only far enough that you can see t here is a room on the other side.

The Physical Floor

Begin at the bottom, where there is not yet any chemistry, let alone any life — only particles and the rules they keep. You would think there was nothing to see here but shapeless jostling. There is a great deal to see.

Consider the simplest strange fact in all of physics: that energy comes in lumps. An electron bound to an atom cannot hold just any energy it pleases; it is permitted a specific ladder of values and forbidden everything in between — the way a plucked string can sound its fundamental and its harmonics but nothing in the cracks. Why? Because the electron is a wave, and a wave confined to a space can only take the shapes that fit it — that close cleanly into the boundary and return to themselves. The permitted notes are the standing waves; the boundary conditions choose them; everything else is silence. Quantization — the lumpiness of the world, the fact that makes atoms possible and therefore makes you possible — is boundary conditions selecting, from a smooth infinity, the discrete few that are allowed to exist. This is the forcing function in its cleanest and most naked form, running at the very floor of reality, and it is not up for debate. Sit with it a moment before we climb, because nothing above it is simpler, and everything above it is built on it.

Cool that floor and structure freezes out of it in tiers. Here I will lean on the standard account — the hot early universe cooling as it expands — because it is the one most widely held and it serves what we are doing; but hold it as a model, not a scripture, one picture among others still being argued over, and this book’s argument does not stand or fall with it. On that account, as the young universe dropped in temperature, single forces split from one another and distinct particles condensed out of the undifferentiated heat — symmetry breaking, the physicists call it: order compelled into being by nothing grander than the loss of warmth. Fuse those particles in the cores of stars and only certain nuclei can form and hold, gated by forces that either bind or refuse — a landscape of the possible with sharp edges, and every atom you are made of landed inside them.

And now the strange door, the one I warned you about. It is a rule of ordinary physics that the equations run forward: fix how a quantum system begins and the mathematics tells you how it will be. But the equations themselves do not care which way time points — and this has tempted some very serious people to ask a heretical question. What if a system is fixed not only by how it starts but by how it ends? There is a fully worked-out formulation of quantum mechanics, the two-state vector formalism, in which the present is pinned by boundary conditions in both directions at once: one wave arriving from the past, another arriving from the future, and reality the handshake struck between them. A boundary condition, that is, lying ahead of the event it constrains. I want to be careful and I want to be honest: this is a real, published, mathematically consistent interpretation — and it is contested; serious people think it is wrong, and the argument is very much alive. I am not asking you to believe the future reaches back to shape the present. I am telling you that the possibility is a genuine open question in physics; that it wears the exact clothing of everything else on this ladder — an outcome fixed by its boundary conditions; and that if it does not make you want to go and find out more, you should check your pulse. We will leave it there — a light left on in a distant room — and keep climbing.

The Chemical Ascent

Let atoms meet, and chemistry begins — and chemistry is only the physics of the floor cashing out one storey up, the same boundary conditions in new clothing. Remember what fixed the electron’s energies down below: it is a wave, and a wave in a confinement can hold only the shapes that fit. Bring two atoms together and their electron-waves must now fit a shared space, and the same rule that quantized them apart now dictates how they may join — which overlaps are allowed, which are forbidden, at what angle, with what strength. That is all a chemical bond is: the standing-wave accounting of the floor, run for two atoms instead of one. So water sits bent at its stubborn angle and carbon reaches in four directions at once — making the whole of organic life possible — not by chemical whim but because those are the shapes the underlying physics permits and no others. The rule forbids most arrangements and allows a few, and the few it allows are the entirety of chemistry. The periodic table, that chart on the classroom wall, is not a list. It is a map of what the boundary conditions allow — which is to say, a map of the floor’s rules read at the height of atoms.

Push chemistry the way we pushed the oil in the pan — hold it far from rest, flood it with matter and energy — and it performs the dissipative-structure trick again, now in the medium of reacting molecules. There are reactions that organize themselves, unbidden, into pulsing rhythms and travelling spirals — chemical clocks that keep time, colour sweeping through a dish in ordered waves. The same principle as the honeycomb, one storey up: flow, constrained, forced into form.

And then, near the top of chemistry, the door I find hardest to pass without lingering. A protein is a chain of amino acids that must fold into one precise three-dimensional shape to do its work, and the number of shapes it could in principle take is not merely large — it is obscene. A modest protein has more possible folds than there are atoms in the observable universe, by a margin so wide the comparison stops meaning anything; and if it tried them at random, one after another, it would need longer than the present age of the cosmos to stumble on the right one. This is Levinthal’s paradox, and it is not a curiosity but a scandal — because proteins fold anyway, correctly, in thousandths of a second. How? The search is not random. The landscape is tilted. The sequence of the chain, the water around it, the thermodynamics of the whole, together impose a shape on the space of possibilities — a funnel, sloping down toward the one correct fold from every direction — so that the protein does not search for its destination. It falls into it. Boundary conditions, forcing a single outcome out of a near-infinity, in the time it takes to blink. I could stay at this door for a chapter. Instead I will point at it — Levinthal, the folding funnel — and keep walking, and you can decide for yourself how long to linger.

Carry one thing up from this floor: the physical constraints and the chemical constraints are not separate systems. They interlock. The quantum rules set what chemistry may do; the chemistry sets what larger structures may form; each level’s boundary conditions become the next level’s raw material. The machine is already stacking itself, already gating one storey, each successive higher order dissipative structure, into the next — and we have not yet reached anything that is alive.

The Biological Rungs

Now life — and life changes nothing about the machinery. It only stacks it higher.

A living cell is a dissipative structure of ferocious sophistication: a membrane holding a boundary, gradients of charge and chemistry maintained across it, energy flooding through in one form and leaving in another, the whole pattern sustained only so long as the flow continues — which is why a cell cut off from its throughput does not pause. It dies. And a cell is not a thing with forcing functions inside it. It is a compilation of them — thousands of molecular constraints gating together into a structure that holds.

But a cell in a body is held by more than its own constraints; it is bound to the whole around it, kept to the body’s purposes by signals it must go on hearing — and when a cell is stressed, or that binding frays, it faces two fates, which are the whole drama of this book rehearsed in a single speck. It may take the ordered road and take itself apart on purpose — apoptosis, programmed death — its materials broken down into reusable parts and handed back for the body to build with: one small structure spending itself into units that sustain the greater structures around it. Or it may defect — fall back on an ancient, deeper program and proliferate, and proliferate again, no longer serving the body but attempting to found a dissipative structure of its own, at the body’s expense. That second road is cancer. The biologist Michael Levin, at Tufts, has shown that a cell turns down this road in part when it loses the bioelectric conversation that binds it to the whole — its horizon shrinking from the body back to the lone cell, until it treats the organism it belongs to as mere territory to consume. (Freed from the body altogether, Levin has found, those same cells will assemble themselves into wholly new structures that never existed in nature.) One cell, two roads: die to feed the whole, or live to build a rival to it. We will meet those two roads again, higher up, wearing the faces of men.

Stack cells into a body and something happens that carries us back to where we started, to Noble and his heart. The body is a higher structure, and it reaches back down to constrain its own cells — governing which genes they express, which fates they take, which of them lives and which is quietly instructed to die. The whole imposes boundary conditions on its parts. Causation runs downward, precisely as the man said, and the mathematics of that downward reach is the same mathematics we met at the bottom of the ladder: the higher level supplying the boundary conditions that select the lower level’s outcome. The heartbeat Noble first wrote into equations is not the free-running chatter of independent cells. It is cells governed — pinned, forced — into a single coherent rhythm by the organ they compose.

And the cell is only the first landing. Stack cells that hold together and specialize and you get a tissue; layer tissues into a working whole and you get an organ — a heart, a kidney — each one a dissipative structure in its own right, holding its form only on the flow that pours through it, each governing its own cells by the same downward reach Noble described. Bind organs into a system — the circulation, the immune defense, and above all the nervous system, a structure of almost unbearable intricacy carried on a flow of signal — and bind the systems, in turn, into the single running pattern we call a body. That is the thing to hold onto: a body is not one dissipative structure but a dissipative structure of dissipative structures, storeys deep — cell within tissue within organ within system within organism — every level a flow shaping a form that disciplines the flow, every level pinning the level beneath it and answering to the level above, the whole nested tower holding together only so long as flow runs through all of it at once. You are, at this very moment, that tower standing.

Compilation and Gating

Step back and look at what the climb has shown, because the shape of it is the point. At the bottom, boundary conditions selecting which quantum states may exist. A storey up, those states gating into which atoms may form. Up again, atoms into molecules, molecules into the folded machines of the cell, cells into the governed rhythm of an organ, organs into a body, bodies into a family. At no level was anything new added to the machine. The same principle — a constraint married to a flow, forcing an outcome — simply ran again, on the products of the level below, and the products of each running became the raw material of the next. This stacking is what I have been calling gating, and the towering nested result is a compilation: a structure built of structures built of structures, forcing functions all the way down, holding together only so long as every level keeps running.

Two glimpses before I land this — both doors I will merely open.

The first is about time, and why it runs only one way. When a structure breaks and its pieces scatter, why can we not simply run the film backward and reassemble it? Because the breaking did not only move things — it destroyed the information about where they had been, scattered it into heat and lost it, and to reverse the process you would have to reconstruct what was erased, which is a problem with a difficulty and a price. Rolf Landauer showed that erasing information always costs — always dumps heat, always leaves a one-way mark on the world. Irreversibility is not the mild fact that things run down; it is the deepest forcing function of all, the one that gives time its arrow: forward cheap and easy, backward forbidden not by any decree but by a bill no system can pay. I will leave Landauer’s name on the table and move on.

But — and here is the second glimpse, and the more hopeful one — there is a crack in that one-way door, and life lives in the crack. Energy and entropy never run backward; that much is absolute. But when a structure breaks, its pieces do not dissolve all the way to featureless nothing. They carry forward a portion of the order they held — a broken protein’s amino acids, a dead cell’s still-usable molecules, re-enter the world partly organized, and are picked up and built with again. Schrödinger, asking what life is, said that an organism keeps itself alive by feeding on order itself — on what he called negative entropy — and not merely on energy. That inherited, reusable order is the currency the whole living tower is built and rebuilt from. Nothing starts from scratch. Which means the gating runs not only upward, through the scales, but forward, through time: each structure handing its survivors on to the next.

It also means a structure can die long before it looks dead. A great and intricate thing lays up an enormous hoard of that inherited order, and when its flow at last stops — when it can no longer take in what sustains it or push out its waste, when by every rule that matters it has already died — it does not fall at once. It coasts, running down its reserves, wearing the face of the living for as long as the hoard holds out. The larger the thing, the longer the corpse stays warm. We will need this later, at the scale of nations; here it is enough to have glimpsed it in a single failing body, which can look for a surprisingly long while like a body that is only tired.

And now the landing I have been walking you toward since the first page. You are one of these compilations. Not a soul that happens to inhabit a machine, and not a machine that happens to house a self, but a towering nested structure of forcing functions — quantum, chemical, cellular, bodily, awareness, consciousness — gated one into the next and held together, at this very moment, only because the whole array is still running. You are not a thing that has forcing functions. You are what they make when they stack high enough to wonder about themselves. Sit with that — because in the next breath it turns, and the turning is the whole of what comes after.

The Top of the Ladder

Here is the turn. A compilation that climbs high enough stops merely persisting and begins to choose — and with choice, the machinery of the War comes online, because now there is something for it to fight over.

Everything below the human ran on constraints that could not do otherwise: the electron cannot choose its orbit, the protein cannot choose its fold. But a human being is a dissipative structure that models itself, that can turn its forcing functions upon its own future — and at that height the single machine parts into two tendencies, two hands of the one function. One builds: it pours the surplus of a life into raising new ordered structures — work, family, understanding, the whole expanding Game — and it is the generative, sustaining, sovereign hand. The other tears down: it cannot build, and so it consumes what others build, and it is the disruptive, cannibalizing hand that keeps the whole from ever settling into a fatal comfort. In the language of the foundational work these are the Responsibles and the Resentfuls — and the roughly half of humanity who are neither, the Adoptables, are the ground the two hands contend over, the swing on which the fate of a people actually turns.

I am naming them and no more, because they are the subject of everything that follows and they deserve more than a doorway. But notice what the long climb has bought us. When I say the War is waged inside the mind, you now know what a mind is — a compilation of forcing functions — and so you know the War is not a metaphor laid over biology but the very machine we have watched since the floor of the atom, running now at the one height where it can be turned toward building or toward ruin. The Overture asked you to take that on faith. The ladder has made it the plainest thing in the world. And it opens the question the next piece exists to answer — the question of sovereignty: of which hand a given life will become, and whether the person is the one doing the choosing. That door I will hold open for the second piece.

The Hand-Off

We have walked from beneath the atom to the edge of the human, and found one machine at every rung. That was the promise, and it is kept: a forcing function is no longer a notion I am urging on you but the architecture of everything you have just climbed through — yourself included.

Two ascents remain. The next piece takes the machine up through the living scales it only glimpsed here — cell to body to mind to society — and lets the two hands of the War fully into the light, where the contest over the Adoptable, and the meaning of sovereignty, become the whole of the story. The one after that follows the ladder to its top, past the single life to the people, the species, the ecosystem, and perhaps the cosmos itself, to ask what the forcing function means when the structure that might collapse is everything — and whether, without it, there is anything ahead but the perfect fit and the extinction waiting on its far side.

And one last thing, offered lightly, because by now you may already suspect it. Every door I pointed at on the way up and refused to walk you through — the lumpiness of energy, the future that might reach back, the protein falling into its fold, the man who proved that forgetting costs heat — each was a name laid deliberately in your path. Follow any one of them and you will find, on the far side, that certain understandings have become nearly impossible to avoid: the trail bends toward them, and you will walk it because the shape of the ground now leaves you nowhere else to go. Which is to say — this book has not merely been describing forcing functions to you. It has, the whole time, quietly been one.

Mind the doors. Some of them only open forward.