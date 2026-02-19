The Estrogenic War
How Female Vs. Female Competition Drives the Three-Class Assault on Civilization
I. The Hidden Engine of History
In the shadowed corridors of power, where the fate of nations is quietly decided, a perpetual war rages. I have previously laid bare the triangular conflict that defines the upper echelons of society: the Truly Upper Class (TUC) —guardians of multigenerational legacy capital, stewards of honor and inherited responsibility—…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to E.M.’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.