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MsRhuby's avatar
MsRhuby
20h

Operation Gladio was a secret "stay-behind" paramilitary network established in Europe during the Cold War (initially planned around 1952) by Western intelligence agencies, including the CIA, MI6, and NATO, to resist a potential Soviet invasion. While originating in Italy, the network operated across Western Europe. - Google

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
20h

Albert Pike had promised his Masonic allies in Europe that they would have three world wars to consolidate the world power of the Canaanites. We have now seen two of those world wars, and, as promised, the first world war was to set up a Communist regime, the second world war was to raise it to the status of a world power, and the third world war is planned to destroy both Communism and Christianity in a great orgy of annihilation. This coming war is intended to be the final death knell of the people of Shem; after its conclusion the Canaanites will reign unchallenged throughout the world."

Eustace Mullins

The Curse of Canaan

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