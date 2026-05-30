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MsRhuby
6h

Famousized by the Eleventh Doctor in Doctor Who, the full quote is: "Good men don't need rules. Today is not the day to find out why I have so many." It highlights that a truly good person doesn't need external laws to do the right thing, while those with a "dark side" need strict restraints to stay in check. - Google

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MsRhuby
7h

Prudence is the ability to govern and discipline oneself through the use of reason. It is defined as practical wisdom, good judgment in managing affairs, and the exercise of caution to avoid unnecessary risks or harm. - Google

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