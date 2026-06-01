The opening section of the fifth treatise contained within my latest book, This Our Restoration, out soon on Amazon…

The Commission of the Reasonable Man

On the Duty to Restore, Not Revolt

A Practical and Moral Guide to the Work of Restoration

Preamble: From Decision to Action

The preceding treatise asked two questions: Are you ready to cross? And: Do you know which crossing you are making? It asked them of the interior man—the man of conscience, of patience exhausted, of loyalty reclassified. It concerned itself with the soul of the crossing.

This treatise begins where that one ended. The crossing has occurred. The reasonable man has crossed in his understanding, as the Fairfax freeholders crossed in theirs before a single musket was raised. He has determined that his remedies are exhausted, that his cause is continuous with those who stood at Runnymede and Philadelphia, and that his duty is no longer to petition but to act. He stands now at the threshold of restoration.

The question before him is no longer whether to act but how—specifically, locally, proportionately, and in the right order. This is the question that remains unanswered in Treatises One through Four, each of which were written at a different scale: the scale of a people, of history and of nations. The three Restoration documents that follow this treatise in the volume operate at the scale of the constituted order—the formal instruments of a restored polity. Between the interior decision of The Crossing and the formal instruments of the Proclamation, the Declaration, and the Protocol lies the territory this treatise maps: the territory of the individual reasonable man, in his particular locality, translating declaration into deed.

That translation is the commission. Not a commission granted by any authority above the reasonable man—for in the hour of restoration, no such authority exists that has not been captured. The commission is the authority that inheres in the tradition itself, passed from Alfred’s judges to the barons at Runnymede, from them to the common law courts, from the courts to the colonial grand juries, and from the grand juries to the reasonable man who now holds it in trust for those who come after. He does not need permission to exercise it. He needs only understanding of what it requires.

This treatise provides that understanding. It is written for the local community leader, the father, the parish reader—the man who has finished reading the three Restoration documents and is asking, in plain terms: What do I do on Monday morning?

A Note on Method. The tone of this treatise is that of a common law casebook meets Common Sense: questions and answers, cases, and examples. The reader will find the large arguments broken into the smallest practical units. Where the other treatises reason toward conclusions, this one reasons from conclusions outward into action. It is, by design, the least elegant of the treatises and the most useful.

I. Restoration and Revolution: The Distinction That Governs Everything

Before the reasonable man can act, he must understand what he is doing—and what he is not doing. The confusion of restoration with revolution is not merely an intellectual error. It is a moral one, and a practical one. The man who mistakes restoration for revolution will act at the wrong scale, in the wrong order, with the wrong spirit, and will either exhaust himself in futility or corrupt the cause he seeks to serve.

A. What Restoration Is

Restoration, as the second treatise established and the Restoration documents embody, is the return to a form of ordered liberty that previously existed and was destroyed by usurpation. It does not invent new rights. It reclaims old ones. It does not construct a new order from first principles. It repairs an order that was built over centuries and has been, once again, progressively dismantled. The restorer looks backward—not from nostalgia, but because the thing he seeks to recover is real, was real, and left its mark in law, custom, precedent, and the living memory of the people.

The standard of restoration is therefore always a prior state—not a perfect state, but a better state, one in which the essential features of ordered liberty were operative: consent to law, due process, protection of property, limits on the power of the central authority, the primacy of local community, and the freedom of the family to govern itself in the domestic sphere. None of these features ever existed in pure form, and the restorer does not pretend otherwise. He asks only whether the thing that has been taken was genuinely good and whether its recovery is genuinely possible.

B. What Revolution Is

Revolution, by contrast, begins from a theory rather than a memory. It measures the existing order against an ideal that has never existed and finds it wanting—root and branch, without remainder. It therefore proposes to destroy what exists and build anew. The revolutionary’s standard is not historical but utopian: the perfect republic, the classless society, the racially pure nation, the liberated individual, the universal brotherhood. These ideals differ vastly in content, but they share a structure: they demand the clearing of the ground before building can begin.

This is why revolution is always violent beyond the apparent necessity of its aims, and why revolutionary violence always exceeds what its initiators intended. The clearing of the ground is never as clean as the theory promises. Human beings and human institutions are not rubble. They resist demolition. And so the revolutionary, committed to his ideal, must apply ever greater force to an ever more recalcitrant reality—until the ideal itself becomes the excuse for the terror it produces.

The reasonable man is not a revolutionary. He has said so in every generation, from the barons who specified the exact abuses they sought remedied to the American founders who catalogued the precise grievances that had driven them to separation. In every case, the restorer could name what he wanted back. The revolutionary can only describe what he wants destroyed.

C. The Table of Contrasts

The distinction may be rendered in plain terms, provision by provision:

Ends: The restorer seeks the recovery of specific, historically grounded liberties. The revolutionary seeks the realization of an ideal that has no historical instantiation.

Means: The restorer uses the minimum force necessary at each stage, escalating only as the overreach escalates. The revolutionary treats the maximum force as the proper measure of commitment to the ideal.

Duration: The restorer understands that restoration is generational work—that it may require decades of patient building before the formal instruments are enacted. The revolutionary demands the immediate transformation of society.

Relation to law: The restorer seeks the restoration of law’s substance by employing its forms wherever possible and departing from them only where they have been wholly captured. The revolutionary regards existing law as illegitimate in its entirety and feels no obligation to operate within it.

Relation to ancestors: The restorer acts in explicit continuity with those who preceded him. He cites the charter, the petition, the dying declaration. The revolutionary regards the past as the problem to be overcome.

Relation to the opponent: The restorer does not regard the individuals who serve the managerial order as enemies to be destroyed. He regards them as persons who have been corrupted by a system, and he anticipates that many of them will, once the system is reformed, become capable citizens of the restored order. The revolutionary regards his opponent as irredeemably contaminated and therefore to be eliminated.

The reader who can hold these truths in mind at every stage of the practical work that follows will not go wrong in the direction of revolution. He may still err in other directions—excess caution, premature action, insufficient coordination. But he will not corrupt the cause.

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