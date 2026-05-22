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Paula Clark | proofseekers's avatar
Paula Clark | proofseekers
10h

This felt like a prayer.

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MsRhuby's avatar
MsRhuby
10h

"A candle loses nothing by lighting another candle." ~ Father James Keller

The phrase "more light, less heat" generally means providing more clarity, understanding, and factual information ("light") while reducing anger, emotion, and conflict ("heat"). It is a call to focus on productive, rational discussion rather than emotional arguments. - Google

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