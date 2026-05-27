Stories of The Order
Conchobhar the Illuminator
In the rain-lashed hills of Ulster, where the Blackwater still coils like a wounded serpent through the peat bogs and the ancient oaks of the O’Neill heartlands still groan beneath an iron-gray sky, the tower-house of Dunluce stood as a broken sentinel. To the Cromwellian scouts who prowled the roads in their sodden buff-coats, it was merely another rel…
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