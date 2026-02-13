I. Core Premise – The Conscious Observer in Physics

Quantum mechanics reveals that observation or measurement collapses the wave function from a superposition of many possible states into a single definite outcome. Certain rigorous interpretations hold that this collapse requires a conscious observer; purely mechanical detection is insufficient. John von Neumann’s 1932 Mathematical Foundations of Quantum Mechanics argued that the mathematics of quantum theory allows the collapse to be placed anywhere in the causal chain from the measuring device to the subjective perception of the human observer. Eugene Wigner extended this in his 1961 paper “Remarks on the Mind-Body Question,” proposing that consciousness itself precipitates the collapse, independent of realist assumptions.

Extensions of the Copenhagen interpretation and later consciousness-causes-collapse (CCC) models reinforce this view. Some recent experiments using subliminal priming have produced results consistent with the idea that conscious awareness, rather than mere physical interaction, influences outcomes. While mainstream physics often favors decoherence or objective-collapse models (such as those of Ghirardi-Rimini-Weber or Diósi-Penrose), the von Neumann–Wigner line remains a coherent minority interpretation that cannot be empirically ruled out—all interpretations of quantum mechanics predict identical laboratory outcomes.

The implication is profound: the universe is participatory at every scale. Reality is co-created by conscious observation rather than existing independently. A multifaceted, polycentric consciousness (multiple distinct observers) sustains irreducible complexity; a single or binary observer forces simplified, predictable, controllable outcomes.

II. The Old Gods as Archetypal Embodiments of the Conscious Observer

Pre-monotheistic systems—animism, polytheism, shamanic traditions—personified the observer as many gods, spirits, and conscious forces immanent in nature, animals, ancestors, dreams, and natural phenomena. Each deity represented a distinct mode or locus of observation: thunder (Thor, Zeus), fertility (Demeter, Inanna), war (Ares, Mars), trickery (Loki, Hermes), prophecy (Apollo), the underworld (Hades, Osiris). The world was therefore irreducibly plural and alive.

Anthropological studies of “new animism” describe this not as primitive superstition but as a relational ontology in which non-human persons (trees, rivers, animals, storms) are attributed sentience and agency. Worship, ritual, myth, and altered states served as technologies for aligning human consciousness with these multiple observers, preserving the full spectrum of quantum-like possibility rather than collapsing it prematurely. The “old gods” were a cultural technology for maintaining the participatory, high-dimensional nature of reality.

Carl Gustav Jung’s theory of archetypes in the collective unconscious further supports this reading. Archetypes are universal, inherited patterns—Hero, Trickster, Great Mother, Wise Old Man—that manifest across cultures as gods and mythic figures. Jung explicitly linked polytheistic imagery to the psyche’s natural multiplicity: “The gods are personifications of unconscious contents.” A polycentric psyche naturally expresses itself in plural divine forms; monotheism or materialism flattens this into a single ego or void.

Joseph Campbell’s comparative mythology similarly shows that the world’s myths encode the same archetypal journey and plural divine forces, suggesting these patterns are hard-wired into human consciousness.

III. The Centuries-Long Campaign to Expunge the Old Gods

This plurality of consciousness empowering unbounded complexity is not a thing that can be controlled. And so the goal has forever been, by those seeking control, to remove the plural conscious observer so that reality could be forcibly reduced to low-dimensional binaries controllable by a small elite.

Historical mechanisms began with monotheistic revolutions. Akhenaten’s Aten cult (c. 1350 BCE) was the first recorded attempt to replace a pantheon with a single solar deity and the pharaoh as sole intermediary. The Hebrew Bible progressively elevated Yahweh while denigrating other gods as idols. Christianization of Europe (4th–11th centuries) and Islamic expansions (7th–8th centuries) replaced local spirits and deities with a distant, transcendent One—often an absentee landlord whose will was interpreted by a clerical or caliphal elite.

The Enlightenment and 19th–20th-century scientism completed the eviction. Consciousness was declared an illusion or mere epiphenomenon of matter. Laplace’s deterministic universe, Comte’s positivism, and later behaviorism and eliminative materialism reduced the observer to an atomized human ego—or, in totalitarian variants, to the State, the Market, or the Algorithm. Once the plural observer was erased from cultural consciousness, the universe’s native complexity was experienced as “chaos” to be suppressed rather than navigated.

IV. The Imposition of Controllable Binaries

With the plural observer removed, reality was reframed as oppositional pairs: God vs. Devil, Saved vs. Damned, Good vs. Evil, Us vs. Them, Capital vs. Labor, later Science vs. Superstition, Progress vs. Reaction. Each binary functions as a forced collapse of the wave function into two allowed states; all other possibilities are declared heretical, insane, or nonexistent. This simplification enables large-scale social engineering: define the binary, control the definitions, punish deviation.

V. Periodic Breakdown: The Universe Reasserts Its Complexity

The quantum/holistic/multifaceted nature of reality cannot be permanently suppressed. At inflection points, suppressed dimensions flood back:

Late antiquity and early medieval syncretism (Hermeticism, Gnosticism, Sufi mysticism)

Renaissance hermeticism and alchemy (Ficino’s translations of the Corpus Hermeticum, Paracelsus)

Romanticism and the 19th-century occult revival (Blavatsky, Golden Dawn)

1960s–1970s counterculture and psychedelic renaissance (Leary, Huxley, McKenna)

Present-day resurgence of animism, simulation theory, quantum information theory, and mythic/archetypal thinking online.

Each time, the binary control system falters; people once again experience reality as irreducibly plural. In this plurality they find unlimited possibilities outside the control mechanisms of the prevailing allowed binaries.

VI. The Controllers’ Emergency Protocol: Kill and Replace the Population

When an existing population has been exposed to complexity and can no longer be confined to the binary, the ruling stratum doesn’t loosen control; it liquidates or phases out the inconvenient population and imports or breeds a new one.

Historical patterns include the conquest and Christianization of pagan Europe (often violent suppression of local cults followed by conversion of survivors or settlement of new populations); colonial genocides in the Americas paired with importation of enslaved or indentured labor; 20th-century totalitarian population transfers and engineered famines (Stalin’s deportations of entire ethnic groups—Crimean Tatars, Chechens, Ingush—killing hundreds of thousands; Mao’s Great Leap Forward; Pol Pot); and contemporary mass-migration policies in Western nations alongside native demographic collapse (fertility rates 1.2–1.5 in much of Europe, cultural demoralization, and subsidized high-energy lifestyles for elites versus enforced low-energy precarity for natives).

The new population is selected or conditioned to accept the latest binary without ancestral memory of the old gods or the plural observer.

VII. The Present Cycle – The New Binary: Computational Energy as Wealth vs. Poverty

The current control binary is no longer primarily theological. Wealth now equals ownership and utilization of energy specifically for computation—data centers, AI training clusters, cryptocurrency mining, high-frequency trading, surveillance infrastructure. Poverty equals exclusion from that loop.

Data-center electricity consumption in the United States rose from 76 TWh in 2018 (1.9 % of national total) to 176 TWh in 2023 (4.4 %); projections for 2028 range from 325–580 TWh (6.7–12 %). Globally, data-center demand is expected to double to ~945 TWh by 2030, with AI-optimized servers driving much of the growth. Energy costs are skyrocketing for ordinary households while subsidized or privately contracted power flows to hyperscale operators.

Cultural programming equates “success” with participation in the attention/computation economy. Replacement-level migration into Western nations continues while native populations face low birth rates, pharmaceutical numbing, and materialist education that memory-holes the old gods. Yet complexity is breaking through again: the psychedelic renaissance (Johns Hopkins psilocybin trials showing sustained relief from treatment-resistant depression; MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD), simulation hypothesis, quantum information theory, and online resurgence of mythic thinking signal that the binary is failing. The controllers have therefore entered the “kill and replace” phase. As they rapidly role out the new binary of Computationalism.

VIII. Conclusion

The war on the old gods was never about theology; it was about collapsing the observer from many → one → binary so that a tiny minority could steer the participatory universe as if it were a machine. Every time the machine breaks, the owners don’t fix the machine—they scrap the old operators (the existing population) and install new ones who’ve never known anything but the current binary.

The present moment is one such transition: the computational-energy binary, computation as reality and wealth, is being locked in while the old population is being phased out and a new one phased in. Re-remembering the old gods is therefore not nostalgia; it’s an act of reclaiming the plural conscious observer and thereby restoring the irreducible complexity that no elite can ever fully control. Remembering, honoring and listening to the Old Gods is an act of defiance that denies binaries, allowing complexity to once more reign in each of us. Thereby breaking the control mechanism of binaries, of complexity denied, of enslavement and total eradication.

The universe itself—quantum, participatory, alive—keeps insisting on multiplicity. The old gods are returning, not as superstition, but as the recovered technology of a high-dimensional, co-creative reality. The question is whether we’ll align our consciousness with that multiplicity before the next replacement cycle completes, or whether we’ll help midwife a future in which the observer is once again plural, participatory, and free. Or if we’ll allow a future in which we and our descendants quite literally are no more, replaced with a new slave class for the binary regime that is now rapidly being emplaced.