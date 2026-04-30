She came spilling sunlight through the screen door

in pigtails and bare feet,

kissed every bruise those other women had carved into my ribs

like she was born knowing exactly where the hurt lived.

The whole damn world quit spinning

the second my boot hit that porch.

Nothing broken anymore.

Not the truck, not the house, not me.



Back then Papa’d been gone again—

months, sometimes a whole year—

out running down shadows

in places that don’t get named in daylight.

She’d hear that old truck coughing down the gravel bend

and light up like a Christmas tree somebody forgot to turn off.

Small arms wide, barefoot through the dust,

screaming “Daddy!”

until the word cracked open the sky.

She held on so tight

I swore right then she’d never let go.

I believed her.

And I carried that belief like a pocket watch

against my chest for years.



Then time took the wheel.

I never even saw the turn.



Eleven rolled in wearing lip gloss

and secrets whispered into a phone.

I was still her fortress on the bad days,

but the good ones started slipping through my fingers

like dry sand.

Somebody’s voice—soft as a serpent—slid through the keyhole,

told her what to miss, what to want, what to blame.

She still crawled into my lap when thunder growled low outside,

but the real thunder was already building in her chest,

a seed cracking open, learning how to let go.

And I didn’t know yet

that letting go was a lesson meant for me, too.



Fifteen hit like a storm slamming every door in the house.

“You don’t know me!” she screamed,

and for the first time I was the jailer,

the villain in the story she was writing on her skin.

Every hard-earned word I offered

got twisted and thrown back

by voices on a screen that never held her through a night of doubt,

never wiped her tears,

never stood between her and the dark.

I bit my tongue till I tasted blood,

let the rage burn clean through me,

praying one day she’d see the man still standing there

was the only one who’d ever loved her right.



Now she’s seventeen.

Convinced she’s already flown.

Everybody wants a piece.

They hand her the matches,

paint me as the cage, the chain, the thing holding her down.

She listens close because it feels like breaking free at her age.

But those wings they’re selling her

are borrowed and thin.

One hard wind and they’ll fold right in.



And so I’m left asking the dark:

Does it ever get better?

Does Papa’s little girl ever come home?

Does she ever heal the hurt she never knew she left behind—

the same way she once healed every scar

those women burned in me?

How does a father survive being made the enemy

when he’s the only man alive who ever loved her right?



Baby…

that porch light’s still burnin’ low

every night I can’t sleep,

flickerin’ like it’s got nothin’ left

but one last scrap of hope—just like me.

I keep that garden stone you painted

with your sticky little hands at three—

“Daddy and me” in crooked purple crayon,

the wax cracked and faded now

from rain and time

and all the miles you put between us.

I run my thumb over those letters till my eyes burn,

rememberin’ how you once healed every scar

those women burned in me

with nothin’ but your laugh

and those tight little arms wrapped around my neck.



The weeds have swallowed the whole damn garden now,

wild and mean and choking everything we planted,

but I don’t pull a single one.

Some things a man just lets stand…

even when they cut him clean to the bone.



Papa’s little girl…

I’m still right here,

arms empty and heart wide open,

voice worn raw from years of callin’ your name.

I never stopped lovin’ you right.

I never will.



When you’re ready.

Come on home, darlin’.

The light’s still on…

and so am I.