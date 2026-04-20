We were busy.

All of us. The welders at five a.m. with sparks chewing the dark, the coders hunched under dead lights stacking lines of code like sandbags against the next crash, the truckers grinding blacktop with rigs full of everything the country still needed to pretend it was alive. The single moms pulling double shifts at the plant and the dads betting the house on one more startup, one more bid, one more swing at building something that wouldn’t fold when the wolves circled. And especially the special operators—Green Berets, Delta, SEALs, the intelligence ghosts trained to see through every lie and deception, men and women who could smell an enemy a continent away—shipped off to bleed in foreign sand for foreign bankers. The same bankers whose soft-handed kids, through their tax-sheltered foundations and NGOs, were busy funding the long war against our own children back home.

We were the ones who were supposed to know better. The elites and tier-one killers and shadow readers drilled in fifth-generation warfare, subversion, quiet kills, the full spectrum of threat. The ones who map the real enemy for a living. Yet while we hunted ghosts overseas, the real enemy had already slipped inside the wire—right here, in our own communities, our own schools, our own kitchens—rewriting the minds of our sons and daughters on glowing screens and sanitized yet insane curricula. Irony thick enough to choke on.

We told ourselves this was the fight. Eyes on the horizon. Fists around tools, rifles, keyboards, steering wheels. Hemingway would’ve recognized us—lean, hard, doing the work without the pretty speeches. Bukowski would’ve bought us a round and laughed at how seriously we took it.

And while we bled out there, the real knife went in at home.

The enemies of everything beautiful, everything capable, everything good didn’t need tanks. They didn’t need our attention. They had schools. They had phones. They had the quiet, smiling agreement that the future belonged to them if they could hollow out the kids first.

They fed boys the lie that their strength was poison. They fed girls the lie that their bodies were prisons. They pumped dopamine and despair through glass rectangles until half the teenagers couldn’t look their own parents in the eye without flinching. Depression rates like artillery barrages. Needles in arms before driver’s licenses. Criminal records before the first real job. Bodies sliced and hormones swallowed because some stranger with credentials said the hardware God issued was a glitch to be corrected. Gender confusion so thick it swallowed names and futures whole. Kids who should’ve been building, fighting, loving, laughing—sitting in basements instead, scrolling toward the void.

This wasn’t collateral damage. This was the main effort. The long war. The smart war. The one that costs nothing in headlines and everything that matters. While we were out winning every gunfight, every boardroom knife-fight, every election and every border skirmish, they were busy at the kitchen table and the classroom desk and the pediatrician’s office, turning our blood into ghosts.

I know the pain. And I know the stories. Half the people I know—at least—carry the same hollow look now. One kid in rehab again. One kid hooking on the street. One kid who won’t leave the basement. One kid who changed the pronouns and the name and the entire story of who they were supposed to become, then looked at the father who would have died for them and said the hate was mutual. One kid with a rap sheet before twenty. One kid who tried to check out for good and almost made it, others that succeeded. We sit at kitchen tables or bar stools—same men and women who built the damn world—and trade the casualty reports in low voices like we’re comparing exit wounds from wars we actually won. Real shame in these words.

We aren’t losing the country. We’re losing the next generation. And if we lose them, every victory we ever claimed turns to ash in our mouths. To say nothing of there being no possibility of any future victories, great or small.

We can stack the bodies in every foreign field, lock down every street, win every seat at the table, secure every border, and it won’t matter worth a damn if the kids and young adults coming up behind us are already broken. No legacy. No future. Just a hollowed-out shell pretending to be a civilization while the lights go out one bedroom at a time.

This is the eternal war. Not the one with bullets. The one with souls.

We either mount the full force now—an all-out, no-bullshit, resources-be-damned, Manhattan-Project-level lift to drag our younger gens back from the edge—or we watch everything we bled for rot from the inside out. No third option. No half measures. No more looking the other way while we wait for the next external threat that suddenly won’t matter.

The builders. The grinders. The ones who still have the fire left. Turn it here. Turn it home.

I’ll take the brief, brutal flicker of my own child’s life over every victory I ever carved out of the world. I won’t let our true enemies snuff this out while I’m still breathing. Not without one last, ugly, necessary war right here at home.

Let’s kill the sons-of-bitches who sent us to foreign wars while destroying our younger generations. Let’s do it quick. Surgical and ruthless. All of them. Every single malevolently Resentful one of them.

Because there’s another fight waging within the hearts and minds and souls of our young every millisecond of the day that can’t be lost. A war that’s been waging for more than a decade and that they’re losing by the hundreds of thousands every single day. A war that can’t fucking wait.

The horizon can wait. Our descendants, the kids, cannot!