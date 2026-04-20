E.M.’s Newsletter

E.M.’s Newsletter

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Marie Gerones's avatar
Marie Gerones
1h

Beautifully written. And the TRUTH shall set us free. Thank you for speaking truth to power. Indeed we the people must protect the children and teenagers as they're the future. The Leaders. Their minds need to be strong, cleansed of online A.I. b***s*** ! Back to nature and flip phones as a famous survivor says (thank you, Cathy).

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lost wedge bolts's avatar
lost wedge bolts
2h

the "Long March Through Institutions" started many decades ago and continues still.

and much like the frog in a pot, many of our Gen X and Millennial peers are unable to recognize it and helpless to stop it.

God help us all.

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