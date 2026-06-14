E.M.’s Newsletter

E.M.’s Newsletter

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NitroExpress's avatar
NitroExpress
1d

Yup. 11-Bravo, ("Dirty leg"). Hated it, too, but where I came (Deep South) from it was culturally a mandatory right-of-passage. Not so much these days, I guess.

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4 replies by E.M. Burlingame and others
lost wedge bolts's avatar
lost wedge bolts
1d

the love/hate relationship is real.

i couldn't wait to get out.

and i missed it with every fiber of my being when i did.

and the pain and shame and regret and pride and brotherhood and loss all burn brightly.

happy fucking birthday.

and a toast: to those who came before, to those who will follow, and to that machine which makes us who we are.

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