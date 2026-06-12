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David G. Tatman's avatar
David G. Tatman
2d

I have a cup with a chipped rim, too. On the sides are the skyline of Kuwait City, more or less.

I have a couple of friends, from long ago. I have them still because we (and sometimes mostly they) made it a point to keep on keeping in touch.

Those old friends of yours, from long ago. They could have kept in touch, too. Seems they didn't. Not quite sure what that says. But it says something. Don't blame yourself too hard for not keeping connections connected, when the other side didn't either. Sometimes, what you've said was what you were meant to say. It was enough, apparently.

If you believe we are immortal souls, temporarily here, in these bodies, on this world, for an all too brief while, and certainly not forever, then there's a good chance you will meet again. Immortal means undying. Forever is a long, long time.

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christopherjames's avatar
christopherjames
21h

Dusted off the mugs on the shelf (Desert's Shield & Storm) & sent pics to a couple of current Friends ' bout six mos ago. "Here we go again". Anyhoo, the last miles of the journey home trace back to both the folks leaving terra firma (for the other side). Thank God they don't have to see (or be in) the current state of affairs. They did their job & did it well. Sic transit Gloria.

It's always the the betrayals of the existing; OK fine, so we choke down that shit sandwich (on the big seeded bun), tell 'em politely to 'eff off & enjoy whats to come....

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