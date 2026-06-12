The fire’s down to coals.

I let it go.



This room held more voices once.

Now it holds me

and the wind at the eaves,

worrying the gaps like it knows what’s missing.



The bottle gave out on Tuesday. I think.

I don’t remember if it gave out on me or I gave out on it.



Some nights I talk to the worrying wind.

Mostly, the wind has the good sense to stay quiet.



Four decades answered to the call.

What came back through that door

was what was left of a boy

and the rest of something replaced what never made it back.

The rest of him still out there.

Scattered along roads that don’t run all the way here to the town I left.

The town I left that kept its roads but changed them anyway.

While the people it kept never did.

Thing is. A boy leaves like that,

he only ever gets to come part way back.

Well, the town moved on without the pieces I lost.

Honestly, so did I.



I let friendships go — some to the ground in the town cemetery,

the rest to the years I was gone and the not knowing what to say anymore.

Meant to write. Meant to call.

Meant to get back

before the leaving set up hard as concrete.

Before they and I both became versions the other didn’t recognize.



The table shrank. Chair by chair.

Now it's just me and a coffee cup with a chip in the rim

my thumb still finds every morning.



My folks live close, just down the street.

School friends from the old days less than a few miles beyond.

Sometimes, I drive past their houses, look, and keep driving.



The remainers quit waiting on a man who kept saying: tomorrow.

Tomorrow came.

Too many of them didn’t get to see it.

Now only the dark answers when I say their names —

the ones in the ground and the ones still breathing who wouldn’t know what to do with what’s left of me.

Old memories of old visits won’t go. The houses I pass are still lit.



I let good women turn away

while I was still learning what a man owes the ones who stay.

I gave them the road. The next fight.

And the silence a man brings home when he’s looked death in the eye

too many times to flinch.

Their doors closed soft as snowfall.

I called it clean at the time. Fool.

Pretty line. Don’t matter. Snow melts. And so do I.



The call never asked me to lose them.

I did that all on my own.



I ran hot because heat kept me alive when nothing else would

as the work broke me worse than dying.

Said words I can’t call back.

Slammed doors that don’t un-slam.

Left the old men’s wisdom on the shelf

gathering dust I never wiped away

while I chased what I figured mattered more.

They died before I learned the questions worth asking.

Guess that's just how aging men come wise.



Wisdom didn’t come cheap. Didn’t come quick

to the boy who answered before he could count the cost —

and the cost didn’t itemize.

It just kept compounding and taking.



I stood for what was right —

till right cost more blood than one man’s got.

Then I kept standing.

For causes already turning to ash before I got there.

For men already becoming ghosts.

I poured my fire in anyway

just to leave behind more ash.



I spent myself like exhaustion was the proof I needed.

All it proved was I couldn’t tell a hill worth dying on

from one that would just bury me in the end.



I never refused the call. That was the problem.

Even when nothing answered back.

I went anyway and kept going after the mistake was obvious.



And still I won’t disown the whole of it.

I was one man. Rough hands, hard head and heart,

with whatever soul made it through the smoke.

I walked the road I drew and I won’t curse the deeds that did the hammering.

This man was forged in the same blasts that burned him.

That’s not pride. That’s just the maths.



But if the wheel came around once more —

some old god, some trick of the fates

offering one more turn for this fragile spark I carry —

I’d take it without asking the price.

Not to call the women back.

Not to unsay the temper.

Not to win what was lost to time and dishonesty.

Not even to unmake the leaving.



Only to stand one more time in front of friends

whose names still move this aged man

like they might still answer

and say the goodbye that never made it out of my chest.

Look them in the eye, living or leaving,

and give them what the between years stole:

You mattered. I should’ve said it while you could still hear.

Clasp the hands I let go last, long ago,

to feel them close around mine again

in friendship, before letting the end do what it must.

Maybe then, I’d come home a little more whole

than the part way this town and I allow each other.



Every man who answered comes home wrong.

Some just come home worse than others.

I was one of the worse ones.



That’s the only mercy I’d ask of the years.

Leave the road. Leave the scars.

Leave the fire low and the ache that never quits aching.

Leave the boy at the door with his bag still packed.

He’d off again before the question finished.

We both know it.



All of it stays where it landed —

except the words I carried too long and too late.

Words not said to those long gone.

The only things still haunting.

I’d spin the wheel no matter the cost, with what’s left of these hands

to say those very words alone.