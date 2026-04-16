E.M.’s Newsletter

E.M.’s Newsletter

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TStrickland's avatar
TStrickland
4d

Absolutely gorgeous. As a Scot/English I marvel. Thanks EM

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christopherjames's avatar
christopherjames
7h

Well Done Sir !

let us see if we have "King Will" forthcoming.

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