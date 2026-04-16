Ode to Erin’s Awakening
by: E.M. Burlingame
I
A cloudy canopy of common lies
Lay long upon these emerald fields our fathers mowed,
Where valleys green beneath unyielding stranger skies
Bowed low beneath a misbegotten, foreign code.
But now that fiercer blood of ancient Erin stirs once more,
The flame of Niamh’s golden tresses and Conchobar’s horn;
The race of Fionn and Cú Chulainn’s warrior-spur
Have heard the clarion call ring through the bitter corn.
II
No more shall managerial mists of tax and alien trade
Veil the sacred thorn and standing stone of Tara’s hall;
The island forged by thousand bards in undying blade
Awakes and claims her shadowed vales as her own thrall.
The far-flung kin across the unseen, western sea,
Who wield the tongue that Swift and Burke made keen and bright,
Cast off the silence of that darkening, rootless lee
And swell the chorus of this timeless, ancient might.
III
Rise up, O daughters weaving by the hearth’s warm door,
And stalwart sons who trace the furrow’s ancient line;
The silken fetter that once bound you to the floor
Shall turn to ash beneath our unified design.
With Albion’s granite sons of stubborn Saxon breed
And those who scan the Pacific’s rolling swell so wide,
We kneel no more where we have ever stood as keepers freed—
Guardians of the sacred well and truth’s unyielding tide.
IV
The huckstering lords in halls of borrowed, fleeting might
Have sold the very marrow of our craggy, rocky strand;
The grey tide swelled to quench the hero’s candlelight
And snuff the deeds of Cú Chulainn from the golden sand.
Yet from the deathless Harp of Tara to Freedom’s ancient keep,
One cry resounds against the dark and drowning wave:
“Not here! Not here, in this ancestral sleep so deep!”
No foreign thrall can bind what Ireland’s spirit gave.
V
And those who share the stubborn Saxon word and fire,
From fog-bound Albion to the Western prairie plain,
Have heard the echo of that single, soaring pyre
And now forge a chain no foe can ever break again.
Shoulder to shoulder on the precipice’s rim they stand,
They sing the notes our vanished bards of old began;
The English-speaking peoples join in one united band
To break the hollow, rootless heart that tyrants span.
VI
Now grasp the blade that fell from Fionn mac Cumhaill’s hand,
O Ireland, from the blackened bog and shadowed fen;
Let that immortal phoenix rise across the land
And scorch the lying chronicles of faithless would be men.
One blood, one fire that tyrants cannot ever tame,
One soul too old for any modern, hollow decree;
The Tower and the Thorn Tree know their ancient name,
And what was near extinguished shall again be free.
VII
Endure, and watch the gyres of gathering darkness turn
Until the cracked foundations of their order give way;
The world we built upon a common ancestral urn
Awaits the indisputable light of Freedom’s day.
The kin of Fergus mac Róich, of Alfred the Great and Robert the Bruce,
Of Owain Glyndŵr bold and the Dragon’s ancient fire,
The great far-flung voices of the wandering Anglosphere tide,
Again, as one, let us break every chain to restore our ancestral right
Following where Erin and her children stride in sovereignty side by side.
Absolutely gorgeous. As a Scot/English I marvel. Thanks EM
Well Done Sir !
let us see if we have "King Will" forthcoming.