I

A cloudy canopy of common lies

Lay long upon these emerald fields our fathers mowed,

Where valleys green beneath unyielding stranger skies

Bowed low beneath a misbegotten, foreign code.

But now that fiercer blood of ancient Erin stirs once more,

The flame of Niamh’s golden tresses and Conchobar’s horn;

The race of Fionn and Cú Chulainn’s warrior-spur

Have heard the clarion call ring through the bitter corn.



II

No more shall managerial mists of tax and alien trade

Veil the sacred thorn and standing stone of Tara’s hall;

The island forged by thousand bards in undying blade

Awakes and claims her shadowed vales as her own thrall.

The far-flung kin across the unseen, western sea,

Who wield the tongue that Swift and Burke made keen and bright,

Cast off the silence of that darkening, rootless lee

And swell the chorus of this timeless, ancient might.



III

Rise up, O daughters weaving by the hearth’s warm door,

And stalwart sons who trace the furrow’s ancient line;

The silken fetter that once bound you to the floor

Shall turn to ash beneath our unified design.

With Albion’s granite sons of stubborn Saxon breed

And those who scan the Pacific’s rolling swell so wide,

We kneel no more where we have ever stood as keepers freed—

Guardians of the sacred well and truth’s unyielding tide.



IV

The huckstering lords in halls of borrowed, fleeting might

Have sold the very marrow of our craggy, rocky strand;

The grey tide swelled to quench the hero’s candlelight

And snuff the deeds of Cú Chulainn from the golden sand.

Yet from the deathless Harp of Tara to Freedom’s ancient keep,

One cry resounds against the dark and drowning wave:

“Not here! Not here, in this ancestral sleep so deep!”

No foreign thrall can bind what Ireland’s spirit gave.



V

And those who share the stubborn Saxon word and fire,

From fog-bound Albion to the Western prairie plain,

Have heard the echo of that single, soaring pyre

And now forge a chain no foe can ever break again.

Shoulder to shoulder on the precipice’s rim they stand,

They sing the notes our vanished bards of old began;

The English-speaking peoples join in one united band

To break the hollow, rootless heart that tyrants span.



VI

Now grasp the blade that fell from Fionn mac Cumhaill’s hand,

O Ireland, from the blackened bog and shadowed fen;

Let that immortal phoenix rise across the land

And scorch the lying chronicles of faithless would be men.

One blood, one fire that tyrants cannot ever tame,

One soul too old for any modern, hollow decree;

The Tower and the Thorn Tree know their ancient name,

And what was near extinguished shall again be free.



VII

Endure, and watch the gyres of gathering darkness turn

Until the cracked foundations of their order give way;

The world we built upon a common ancestral urn

Awaits the indisputable light of Freedom’s day.

The kin of Fergus mac Róich, of Alfred the Great and Robert the Bruce,

Of Owain Glyndŵr bold and the Dragon’s ancient fire,

The great far-flung voices of the wandering Anglosphere tide,

Again, as one, let us break every chain to restore our ancestral right

Following where Erin and her children stride in sovereignty side by side.