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SocratesCat
1d

I find your prose a cross between Hunter S.Thompson, Edgar Allen Poe, Ernest Hemingway, with a hint of Bram Stoker. Brilliant, insightful, raw and forceful. Keep writing and illuminating the darkness. It is a privilege to witness.

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SocratesCat
1d

And I don't give a fuck about AI.

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