I stand at the old headland rail while the ferry horn

does faintly cut the dusk above the Sound, collar up

against the rain that slicks the Douglas fir.

The world I loved is not yet fully gone, but racing—

old docks half-sunk where boats and my boys once knocked at noon,

the Saturday streets now flagged with “For Sale,”

the corner store I knew turned overnight

to glass-front condos ranked like headstones under gray.

Another friend went dark this week; my hand

still holds the shape of last month’s parting clasp,

firm as an oar. His last text glows unread

upon the screen. The coast I knew is sliding faster now,

and every wave that breaks says soon, soon, soon.



My children stand on the cusp—their voices new

with distance, taillights swinging south at dusk

toward lives they’ll claim before I’ve learned their true names.

Yet I'm still in fighting shape: the morning run

still bites the pavement, my shoulder holds the axe

that splits the cordwood clean, the old oars

still pull clean water, and these arms still lift

my brother's children until they laugh and beg me stop.

I feel the ancient power coiled in grip, in gut—

the heart that drove through deadline, chop, and late-night battle.

But mornings come with extra ache; the lungs

burn sooner on the hill; gray threads the beard

faster than last year’s rain. All I could do

I still can do—for now. The tide's turning, though,

hard and quick, and I can feel it in my sluggish blood.



Enough. I'll not fold. I'll not sit

and wait for loss to dock and tie up neat.

I set the old photographs out on the table—

faces worn soft by weather, eyes undefeated,

my mother, young, holding the camera’s gaze,

men who framed the roof and drove the same salt wind—

and feel their fire still warm inside my ribs.

While these arms answer and the heart still drives,

the fight is mine to keep.



I mean to spend

these days of full strength while they last: to teach

the grandchildren the bowline and the compass rose

before their own roads pull them out of reach;

to stand at the town hall when the vote comes round

and speak for what the old natives still require;

to plant the next row of fir along the ridge

so shade falls where my children once played and lived;

to send the message that keeps the neighborhood close,

to walk the veterans’ memorial in the rain

so that great flag's never left unwatched.

Not glory, not some abstract thunderclap—

only the stubborn handing-on of what

my people built and left here for me.



Though every familiar shore slides faster now,

though memories dim around the final curve

and the first real weariness laps at my heels,

I’m not done. While blood still surges hot,

while arms still lift and lungs still pull the air,

I'll strive, I'll guard, I'll rebuild and teach and stand—

and not yet to yield.



I pulled my boots on in the gathering dark,

stepped out beneath the first star pricking through

the low clouds over the Sound. The phone remaining behind.

The rain's cold. The wind's in my face.

Now here, upon the old docks of our youth

the open calling to me, along the treelined shore.

I lean into it, oars in my still strong hands,

and I say it to the gale, to the deep, to the darkening time:

Not the years, not the fading world, not the sea,

not today, will stop me.