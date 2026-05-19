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Gordon Frye's avatar
Gordon Frye
43m

Very well done, thank you. When I was in graduate school many decades ago I was appalled at my own ignorance in comparison to my great aunt, who had taught Classics. Even then I thought that as a graduate student I really ought to know at least some Latin and Greek, other than what I had picked up along the way on my own. Thankfully one of my professors insisted that one of us read, out loud in class, texts in whatever language he happened to pass out to us that day, since a second language was in fact required. Usually someone would be able to (there were 9 of us in the class), but he had high expectations. Needless to say I learned a lot from that old gentleman.

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Anthony Russell's avatar
Anthony Russell
2h

Nice title

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